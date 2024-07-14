Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction DUR 57 % Chance of Winning NOR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.685 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Northamptonshire’s follow-up encounter in the Vitality Blast this season will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The match is scheduled to be held on July 14, 2024, with the action beginning at 7:00 P.M IST.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Durham have taken the fight to the top of the North Group with a victory over tail-enders Nottinghamshire in their last meeting. Durham’s first innings total of 160 was not entirely convincing, even against a struggling Nottinghamshire. Ashton Turner’s 44 not out saved Durham’s innings and skipper Alex Lees was next in line with 29 runs. The bowlers, however, were the real heroes of the match since they absolutely decimated Nottinghamshire’s chances by keeping them down to 130 by the end of the 20 overs. Between Callum Parkinson and Nathan Sowter, five wickets were taken and it changed the course of the game to give Durham a 30-run victory.

Northamptonshire’s quarter-final hopes are slipping further away from them and it is not helped by the fact that they were bested by Leicestershire in the last match. Northamptonshire’s batters did what was required of them and gave the bowling unit a defendable total of 183 runs. Ravi Bopara’s 61 and Saif Zaib’s 50 did wonders for the team and opener Matthew Breetzke fulfilled his part with a knock of 34 at the front. Even though the bowlers managed to capture seven wickets, they were sloppy with runs and conceded too many of them. Leicestershire took home a three-wicket victory thanks to Northamptonshire’s bowling mishaps.

Durham chance of winning - 57%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 43%

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

In the last five matches, Durham’s openers did justice to the first wicket on exactly one occasion; Graham Clark and Alex Lees scored 43 runs together against Worcestershire. The remaining four games were a series of disappointments considering both of them underperformed and it culminated in scores of 12, 14, 0 and 18 runs. The openers really need to amp up their game if they want to stand a chance against Northamptonshire’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The teams will both be vying to bat first at Riverside Ground as five out of the last six games held here were won by the teams batting first, even though the average first innings total is only 163 this season. Opting to field first has been the cause of downfall for several teams so far and the toss winner of the upcoming match will not want to repeat the same mistake.

Weather Report

A 40% chance of a washout threatens Chester-le-Street and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 14 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann Batter Ashton Turner Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Michael Jones Batter Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have won three out of the last five matches and are becoming a real threat to the top teams.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Luke Procter, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter David Willey (C) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Ashton Agar Bowler Gus Miller Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have had a mix of bad luck and poor performance in the last five matches and their victory against Durham earlier this season is really the only good showing on their part.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire pulled away with the advantage in their head-to-head tally, having won 12 matches against Durham. The latter are two wins behind with ten.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

Durham - 10

Northamptonshire - 12

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Despite the fact that they are nearing the end of the group stage, Durham’s openers have absolutely not improved in the slightest and their form has stagnated. Graham Clark and Alex Lees have barely done anything for Durham’s opening wicket and it is evident in their scores of 12, 14 and 0 in the last three games. On the other hand, Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke have done enough for Northamptonshire to take the load off the rest of the batters with first wicket stands of 22, 34 and 42 runs in the previous three matches. There is no contest between the sides in this aspect and Northamptonshire have a surefire chance of a big opening score.

Durham vs Northamptonshire T20 Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.185 Bet Now!

Durham vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Ashton Turner to be Durham’s Best Batter

Ashton Turner has been a part of ten innings so far and he was denied his first half-century of the season against Nottinghamshire, having scored an unbeaten 44 before the time ran out. Despite having played fewer innings than the others, he is the second highest scorer for Durham with 223 runs and an average of 27.87. He is the top pick for the next game.

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke’s 34 against Leicestershire was on par with his usual performance but he is due for another big showing. He has 343 runs in ten innings and an average of 38.11, including three half-centuries so far. The opener is expected to take Durham’s bowlers head-on and secure a big total.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine had an off day against Nottinghamshire where he conceded more runs than he normally would have and ended his three-over spell with just a single wicket. His economy rate of 12.33 during the game was quite uninspiring but he still has a massive gap over the rest of the bowlers with 18 wickets in 11 innings. He remains the top choice for the upcoming match.

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

David Willey was right on the money against Leicestershire last time around where he claimed two wickets in four overs and only let 18 runs slip, giving him an economy rate of 4.50 and making him the top bowler for the team. Overall, he has ten wickets in ten innings and an average of 28.10 which is slightly on the higher side but he is the top pick regardless.