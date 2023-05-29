Durham vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction DUR 37 % Chance of Winning NOT 63 % Bet Now! Durham plays host to Nottinghamshire in Match 22 of the 2023 Vitality Blast. The North Group clash is scheduled on Monday, May 29 at 11:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Durham hasn't won a game against Nottinghamshire since 2020.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Durham comes into the game with dominating wins over Northamptonshire and Yorkshire. In the first game of the season, bowling first Durham restricted Northamptonshire to just 137 runs before their openers, Graham Clark, who played an exhilarating 102* in 49 balls, and Alex Lees chased down the target in just 13.2 overs. In the second match, against Yorkshire, it was Lees who stepped up to the plate with a 53 ball 90 to set up a stiff target of 218 for Yorkshire to chase down. Ben Raine’s 3/27 did the rest in the second innings as Durham maintained their perfect record in the league.

Nottinghamshire are coming into the game off a loss against Lancashire having won their first match of the season against Derbyshire. Bowling first, Nottinghamshire bowlers conceded 208 runs and failed to chase down the target. Colin Munro’s return to form and Matthew Motgomery’s knock is the takeaways for Nottinghamshire from their last game. The loss has resulted in Nottinghamshire dropping to 5th position on the points table in the North Group.

However, Nottinghamshire will back themselves to win the match against host team Durham. When we compare the lineups of both the teams Nottinghamshire has depth in their squad and a destructive top-order trio with vast experience in T20s. The arrival of Shaheen Afridi has strengthened their bowling lineup. Despite Durham dominating against their opponents in their first match of the season the records against Nottinghamshire have been far worse. We predict Nottinghamshire to win the match against Durham.

Durham Chance of Winning - 37%

Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning - 63%

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

The opening pair of Nottinghamshire holds a strong record against Durham. Alex Hales is the leading run-scorer for Nottinghamshire against Durham. Hales has scored 649 runs and we back him to score over 30 runs against Durham. Graham Clark is coming off a magnificent hundred in the last match and Clark has scored 307 runs against Nottinghamshire. We back Clark to produce another match-winning innings and break the winning streak of Nottinghamshire against his team.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss prefer to bat first at this venue. Teams batting first won more matches than teams batting second. The surface tends to slow down a bit in the second half of the match. In 60 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 31 matches, while the team batting second won 29 matches. The average 1st innings score at the Riverside ground, Chester- le- Street is 160 runs.

Weather Report

The temperature at Riverside Ground, Chester le Street on Monday is expected to be around 18 degree Celsius and 58% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 13 km/h during the match time it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Durham Players List

Alex Lees (C), Michael Jones, Graham Clark, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Brendon Glover, David Bedingham, Standley McAlindon

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alex Lees (C) Batsman Michael Jones Batsman Graham Clark Batsman Oliver Robinson Wicket Keeper Ashton Turner All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Luke Doneathy Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler Brendon Glover Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham won two and lost three matches in their last five encounters in the Vitality Blast T20 Competition. The two wins, however, have come in this season of the T20 Blast.

Recent Form (Last 5 matches):W, W, L, L, L

Nottinghamshire Players List

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Shaheen Afridi, Conor McKerr, Jack Brooks, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Joe Clarke Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Colin Munro Batsman Matthew Montgomery Batsman Tom Moores Wicket Keeper Steven Mullaney All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Matthew Carter Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire won four matches and lost one match in their last five encounters in the Vitality Blast T20 competition. Nottinghamshire lost to Lancashire by 22 runs in their last outing.

Recent Form (Last 5 matches):L, W, W, W, W, W

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head Record

Both Durham and Nottinghamshire clashed in 35 T20 matches. Nottinghamshire holds a record of 19 -11 against Durham. Out of the 19 wins against Durham, Nottinghamshire won 11 matches batting first and 8 matches batting 2nd, While Durham won 6 matches batting first and 5 matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Nottinghamshire won five matches, while Durham failed to win a single game.

Matches Played: 35 matches

Durham Won: 11 matches

Nottinghamshire Won: 19 matches

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Durham winning the match are 2.42, while the odds in favour of Nottinghamshire winning the match are 1.56.

Durham to score over 75.5 runs in first ten overs @ 1.87

Durham on average scored 100.5 runs in the first ten overs this season. Nottinghamshire bowlers on average conceded 94.5 runs in the first ten overs in their last two matches. Considering the form of Durham's batsman we back Durham to score over 75 runs in the first ten overs.

Nottinghamshire to score over 51.5 runs in first six overs @ 1.87

Nottinghamshire on average scored 66.5 runs in the powerplay. Durham bowlers on average conceded 49.5 runs in the first six overs this season. Nottinghamshire's top-order batters on average strike at more than 140 and scoring over 51 runs isn't a daunting task for them.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Graham Clark to be the top batter for Durham

Graham Clark scored a scintillating hundred to kickstart his 2023 season. Clark looks in sublime form and he is the leading run-scorer for Durham against Nottinghamshire in T20s. Clark has amassed 307 runs against Nottinghamshire. In his last 10 innings, Clark has scored 289 runs at a strike rate of 140.60.

Alex Hales to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales loves batting against Durham, he is the leading run-scorer for Nottinghamshire against Durham. Hales has scored 649 runs against Durham in T20 matches. Hales got out for a duck in his last outing and he has scored 12 runs in 2 innings in the season so far. Hales is due for a big knock and we back him to score runs against Durham.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Samit Patel to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire

Samit Patel picked up 2 wickets in 2 matches this season. He is one of the most experienced bowlers in the Nottinghamshire squad and he holds a great record against Durham. Samit Patel has picked up 28 wickets against Durham the most by a Nottinghamshire bowler against Durham. We back Samit Patel to keep churning out wickets and be the top bowler for his side.

Liam Trevaskis to be the top bowler for Durham

Liam Trevaskis picked up 2 wickets for 28 runs in his last outing. The left-arm orthodox bowler bowls tight lines and doesn't allow the batsman to score freely. In his last 10 matches, Trevaskis has picked up 12 wickets at an economy of 7.81. We back Trevaskis to pick up a few wickets against Nottinghamshire.