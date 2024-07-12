Durham vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

DUR

57%

Chance of Winning

NOT

43%

Parimatch

1.74
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Melbet

1.77
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.711
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T20

Riverside Ground

On July 12, 2024, Durham and Nottinghamshire are set to clash for a second time this season in the Vitality Blast. They will meet at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, with their match scheduled to begin at 11:00 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Nottinghamshire lead their tally against Durham by 21-11 in the tournament so far.
  • Graham Clark continues to lead Durham’s run charts with 303 runs in 11 innings.

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Durham were on the charge with a three-match winning streak until they met Northamptonshire and it all came crashing down rather spectacularly. During that match, Northamptonshire’s bowlers did not let Durham inflict any damage whatsoever and after dismissing the top three batters on ducks, Durham were pretty much done for since the middle order batters had to make up for them. Colin Ackermann was their only saving grace with 70 but with a score of 140 on the board, Durham’s bowlers had nothing to defend. They managed to topple five wickets but it did not matter much in the end as they surrendered to Northamptonshire’s superior batters.

As if things could not get worse, Nottinghamshire have reached a new low in their previous outing against table toppers Warwickshire where they batted first and collapsed entirely with just 57 runs on the board. It would have been a surprise if Warwickshire could not beat them with such a ridiculously meager total to chase. Nottinghamshire were able to delay the inevitable by dismissing one of Warwickshire’s openers but they could do nothing but spectate as the latter completed the chase within the powerplay.

  • Durham chance of winning - 57%
  • Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 43%

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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Nottinghamshire have reaped the benefits of Benjamin Martindale’s arrival to the top order alongside skipper Joe Clarke in the previous three matches. Prior to that, it was Alex Hales opening the innings and Nottinghamshire have secured first wicket partnerships of 9, 36, 38, 30 and 2 runs in the previous five fixtures. There is no denying that a little bit of upswing is required to make sure their partnership soars but against Durham’s bowlers, they have the chance to try and achieve more than they have until now.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Durham Opening Partnership Over 20.5

1.85
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Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 20.5

1.85
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Higher Opening Partnership: Durham

1.90
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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Apart from the aberration in the first match held at Riverside Ground this season where the chasing side claimed victory, the surface has supported massive first innings totals with an average score of 163 so far. The teams batting first have experienced great success in the present season of the tournament and it is a given that the toss winner will exploit the conditions by batting first.

Weather Report

Chester-le-Street is set for a 50% likelihood of rainfall and the temperature is predicted to remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark

Batter

Alex Lees (C)

Batter

Ollie Robinson

Wicket-keeper

Colin Ackermann

Batter

Ashton Turner

Batter

Bas de Leede

All-rounder

Michael Jones

Batter

Ben Dwarshuis

Bowler

Ben Raine

Bowler

Callum Parkinson

Bowler

Nathan Sowter

Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham seemed to have taken Nottinghamshire’s bowlers head-on in their last meeting until a washout led to no result. They are still favored after an uncharacteristic display against Northamptonshire.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Benjamin Martindale

All-rounder

Joe Clarke (C)

Batter

Ben Slater

Batter

Jack Haynes

Batter

Tom Moores

Wicket-keeper

Liam Patterson-White

All-rounder

Matthew Montgomery

All-rounder

Lyndon James

All-rounder

Calvin Harrison

Bowler

Olly Stone

Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s poor form is not helped by the fact that two out of their last five games ended without a result. However, they squandered the opportunities they did have which makes it mighty difficult to make a case for them.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Durham and Nottinghamshire are exactly where they left off since their first outing this season ended without a result. The latter have 21 runs while Durham lag behind with 11 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 38

Durham - 11

Nottinghamshire - 21

No Result - 2

Abandoned - 4

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham have not had an ideal opening partnership in a while since Graham Clark and Alex Lees are not necessarily the most consistent partners. The previous three games have seen first wicket totals of 0, 43 and 18 runs between them and it pales in comparison to Nottinghamshire’s opening wicket. Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke have brought some stability to the front of the lineup and together, they have scored 9, 36 and 38 runs before the first dismissal in the last three matches. Nottinghamshire’s consistency gives them the edge going into the next match.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire

T20

Riverside Ground, null

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Durham

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1.74
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.77
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Nottinghamshire

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2.146
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Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Graham Clark was out on a ten-ball duck after several unplayable deliveries from Northamptonshire and he was put out of the misery with no runs on the board. Despite that, he still maintains a healthy lead over Durham’s batters with 282 runs in ten innings. He also has an average of 35.25 and remains the top choice against Nottinghamshire.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke is the only batter from Nottinghamshire to have surpassed the 200-run mark in the series with 242 runs in nine innings. The opener was dismissed for five in the last match against Warwickshire but he is averaging at 26.88 and as their most consistent batter, he is the top pick against Durham.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine is averaging at 13.76 after nine innings which is highly impressive and to add to it, he is the top wicket-taker with 17 wickets. He also has an overall economy rate of 7.23 and is a consistent bowler for Durham. He has much more firepower in his arsenal and he has the opportunity to unleash it against Nottinghamshire who are in the midst of a struggle.

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Olly Stone is Nottinghamshire’s top wicket-taker with 12 wickets in nine innings and a bowling average of 23.08. His one-over spell against Warwickshire ended without any wickets but his economy rate was on the higher side at 12.00. In spite of this showing, he is expected to put on a better performance next time around.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Durham

Durham’s progress was halted by a poor performance against Northamptonshire which has certainly hurt their standing, especially since they subsequently lost to Yorkshire. They would have equalled Lancashire in second but they were set back and relegated to the middle of the table where the competition is rather high. This is nothing compared to Nottinghamshire who are down in eighth on the North Group table with an unbelievably terrible net run rate of -2.159. Unless they can pull off a miracle, Durham are poised to breeze past Nottinghamshire and take home an easy win.
  • Durham to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
  • Nottinghamshire to win @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
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