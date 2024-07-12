Durham vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction DUR 57 % Chance of Winning NOT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.711 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On July 12, 2024, Durham and Nottinghamshire are set to clash for a second time this season in the Vitality Blast. They will meet at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, with their match scheduled to begin at 11:00 P.M IST.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Durham were on the charge with a three-match winning streak until they met Northamptonshire and it all came crashing down rather spectacularly. During that match, Northamptonshire’s bowlers did not let Durham inflict any damage whatsoever and after dismissing the top three batters on ducks, Durham were pretty much done for since the middle order batters had to make up for them. Colin Ackermann was their only saving grace with 70 but with a score of 140 on the board, Durham’s bowlers had nothing to defend. They managed to topple five wickets but it did not matter much in the end as they surrendered to Northamptonshire’s superior batters.

As if things could not get worse, Nottinghamshire have reached a new low in their previous outing against table toppers Warwickshire where they batted first and collapsed entirely with just 57 runs on the board. It would have been a surprise if Warwickshire could not beat them with such a ridiculously meager total to chase. Nottinghamshire were able to delay the inevitable by dismissing one of Warwickshire’s openers but they could do nothing but spectate as the latter completed the chase within the powerplay.

Durham chance of winning - 57%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Nottinghamshire have reaped the benefits of Benjamin Martindale’s arrival to the top order alongside skipper Joe Clarke in the previous three matches. Prior to that, it was Alex Hales opening the innings and Nottinghamshire have secured first wicket partnerships of 9, 36, 38, 30 and 2 runs in the previous five fixtures. There is no denying that a little bit of upswing is required to make sure their partnership soars but against Durham’s bowlers, they have the chance to try and achieve more than they have until now.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Durham 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Apart from the aberration in the first match held at Riverside Ground this season where the chasing side claimed victory, the surface has supported massive first innings totals with an average score of 163 so far. The teams batting first have experienced great success in the present season of the tournament and it is a given that the toss winner will exploit the conditions by batting first.

Weather Report

Chester-le-Street is set for a 50% likelihood of rainfall and the temperature is predicted to remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann Batter Ashton Turner Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Michael Jones Batter Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham seemed to have taken Nottinghamshire’s bowlers head-on in their last meeting until a washout led to no result. They are still favored after an uncharacteristic display against Northamptonshire.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Benjamin Martindale All-rounder Joe Clarke (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Jack Haynes Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s poor form is not helped by the fact that two out of their last five games ended without a result. However, they squandered the opportunities they did have which makes it mighty difficult to make a case for them.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Durham and Nottinghamshire are exactly where they left off since their first outing this season ended without a result. The latter have 21 runs while Durham lag behind with 11 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 38

Durham - 11

Nottinghamshire - 21

No Result - 2

Abandoned - 4

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham have not had an ideal opening partnership in a while since Graham Clark and Alex Lees are not necessarily the most consistent partners. The previous three games have seen first wicket totals of 0, 43 and 18 runs between them and it pales in comparison to Nottinghamshire’s opening wicket. Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke have brought some stability to the front of the lineup and together, they have scored 9, 36 and 38 runs before the first dismissal in the last three matches. Nottinghamshire’s consistency gives them the edge going into the next match.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire T20 Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.146 Bet Now!

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Graham Clark was out on a ten-ball duck after several unplayable deliveries from Northamptonshire and he was put out of the misery with no runs on the board. Despite that, he still maintains a healthy lead over Durham’s batters with 282 runs in ten innings. He also has an average of 35.25 and remains the top choice against Nottinghamshire.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke is the only batter from Nottinghamshire to have surpassed the 200-run mark in the series with 242 runs in nine innings. The opener was dismissed for five in the last match against Warwickshire but he is averaging at 26.88 and as their most consistent batter, he is the top pick against Durham.

Durham vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine is averaging at 13.76 after nine innings which is highly impressive and to add to it, he is the top wicket-taker with 17 wickets. He also has an overall economy rate of 7.23 and is a consistent bowler for Durham. He has much more firepower in his arsenal and he has the opportunity to unleash it against Nottinghamshire who are in the midst of a struggle.

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Olly Stone is Nottinghamshire’s top wicket-taker with 12 wickets in nine innings and a bowling average of 23.08. His one-over spell against Warwickshire ended without any wickets but his economy rate was on the higher side at 12.00. In spite of this showing, he is expected to put on a better performance next time around.