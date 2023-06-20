Durham vs Warwickshire Match Prediction DUR 43 % Chance of Winning WAR 57 % Bet Now! On June 20, Durham and Warwickshire will meet for the first time this season at Chester-le-Street at 11:00 P.M IST. Warwickshire is currently leading the standings, while Durham is at the bottom, aiming to improve their position. It will be an intriguing clash to see who emerges victorious.

Durham vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire is currently leading the North Group table with an impressive record of six wins, giving them a total of 12 points. They have emerged as the team to beat this season, consistently performing at a high level. In contrast, Durham is positioned in seventh place on the same standings, with a relatively lower total of nine points. This situation mirrors the previous season, where Warwickshire held a commanding position at the top while Durham struggled to make an impact.

Considering the current standings and the contrasting performances of the two teams, Warwickshire enters the upcoming match as clear favourites. They have demonstrated their superiority throughout the season and appear to be a formidable force that Durham will find challenging to overcome, as they seem to lack the necessary firepower to contend with Warwickshire's dominance.

Durham chance of winning - 43%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 57%

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Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Durham has achieved a notable feat in this season's tournament by securing the largest victory so far. In their match against Northamptonshire, Durham emerged victorious by ten wickets with 40 balls to spare. Notably, they achieved this impressive win at Northamptonshire's home ground, showcasing their ability to perform well even when playing away from home.

Additionally, Durham holds the record for the best bowling figures in an innings, thanks to Nathan Sowter's exceptional performance. Sowter, who is currently competing for the title of the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, displayed remarkable skills against Northamptonshire. He conceded a mere 15 runs in his four-over spell while claiming five wickets, resulting in an outstanding economy rate of 3.75. Sowter's outstanding bowling performance contributed significantly to Durham's success in that match.

Durham vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming game will take place in Chester-le-Street, Durham. Throughout the years, 65 T20 matches have been held at this venue, with an average first innings score of 160. Among these matches, 31 were won by teams batting first, while 33 were won by teams batting second. In the last match between Durham and Derbyshire, the game ended in a tie. Interestingly, in this season's four other matches played at this venue, all of them were won by teams batting second. This trend suggests that teams winning the toss are likely to choose to bat second.

Weather Report

Cricket fans might find themselves in a disheartening situation as there is an unfortunate forecast of a 90% chance of rainfall on the day of the match in Durham. Although the temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius, the overall outlook appears gloomy due to the high probability of rain.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Brydon Carse Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Luke Doneathy Batter Paul Coughlin Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham suffered a heavy defeat in their recent match against Lancashire, highlighting their struggles in that encounter. They also had a tied result against Derbyshire, indicating a closely contested match. Prior to that, Durham faced losses against Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire. However, they have had victories against Yorkshire, Lancashire, and Northamptonshire on two occasions, demonstrating their ability to perform well and secure wins in certain matchups.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali (c),Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Jacob Bethell Batter Hasan Ali Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire is currently a formidable team, displaying strong form with back-to-back victories and eyeing a hat-trick in their upcoming match. Although they faced a temporary dip in form with three consecutive losses, they have regathered themselves and bounced back impressively. Moreover, at the start of the season, they achieved a remarkable feat by securing four consecutive wins, setting the tone for their campaign.

Durham vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

In their recent head-to-head encounters, Warwickshire has emerged victorious in three out of their last five matches against Durham, including their two most recent games. On the other hand, Durham has managed to win two matches against Warwickshire. When considering their overall history in T20 matches, Warwickshire holds an advantage over Durham.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 14

Durham - 4

Warwickshire - 10

Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score more runs in the powerplay overs

It is expected that Warwickshire will outscore Durham in the first six overs of the match. In their previous encounter, Durham suffered a significant defeat as they were limited to a score of 141. Warwickshire comfortably chased down the target. At the six over mark in that match, Durham's score was 28/3, while Warwickshire's score stood at 47/1. Warwickshire not only scored at a higher rate but also had more wickets in hand at that stage of the game.

Durham vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

The current leading run-scorer for Durham is their skipper, who has amassed 332 runs in ten matches thus far. In their recent encounter against Lancashire, Lees played a crucial role as he emerged as the top scorer of the match, scoring 78 runs off 57 balls. Given his impressive performance, he is expected to be the key batsman for Durham once again in the upcoming match.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman for Durham has accumulated the second-highest number of runs for his team, with a total of 231 runs in nine matches. In their recent game against Worcestershire, he contributed 28 runs off 19 deliveries. Similarly, in their match against Northamptonshire, he scored 32 runs off just 18 balls. These performances indicate his ability to score quickly and make valuable contributions to the team's total.

Durham vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Wayne Parnell to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Wayne Parnell has been in excellent form, having claimed 14 wickets in the eight matches he has played for Durham. In his most recent encounters against Lancashire and Derbyshire, Parnell displayed his skill by taking three wickets in each match, making him the top bowler for Durham on both occasions. Considering his current form and performance, Parnell is likely to continue being Durham's standout bowler in the upcoming match as well.

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Mousley, currently with ten wickets in nine matches, has been a valuable asset for Durham. In their previous game against Northamptonshire, he showcased his bowling prowess by taking three wickets in his four-over spell, conceding only 14 runs. This exceptional performance resulted in an impressive economy rate of 3.50, highlighting his ability to restrict the opposition's scoring and make crucial breakthroughs for his team.