Durham vs Warwickshire Match Prediction DUR 42 % Chance of Winning WAR 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.676 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Warwickshire are going to meet in the Vitality Blast on May 31, 2024, where the sides will be hosted at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The action will kick off at 11:00 P.M IST.

Durham vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Durham’s performance in their last game of the 2023 T20 Blast against Warwickshire was the nail to the coffin as they squandered a victory that was theirs for the taking. The latter batted first and Durham’s bowling attack did well to curb Warwickshire to 141 runs. Durham should have sealed the deal to end their campaign on a high but an atrocious showing on their part saw them struggle in a measly chase. With 133 runs on the board and nine wickets lost, Durham could not complete their chase as they reached the 20-over limit and suffered an eight-run defeat.

Warwickshire advanced to the first quarter final in the previous season but Essex’s outplay dispatched the former at this stage. Warwickshire were the first ones to bat and a 167-run total - thanks to top scorers Sam Hain and Glenn Maxwell who added 52 and 32 runs, respectively - proved insufficient against Essex who fought hard to qualify for the semi-final. In the end, Warwickshire faced a two-wicket loss.

Durham chance of winning - 42%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Durham’s opening order needs a massive revamp since several possible combinations have been tried out by them but they have not found steady success in any of them. Their opening pair were blowing hot and cold during the County Championship, having scored 3, 34, 83, 45, 11, 13, 1 and 5 runs in the previous five fixtures. Moreover, to put into perspective just how much they struggled last season, the openers added 2, 3 and 19 runs to the first wicket in the final three games of the 2023 T20 Blast. Their predicament has been erratic and for them to set up a competitive opening total against Warwickshire, the team would really have to knock their socks off.

Durham vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground offers a minor advantage to the teams batting first who managed 31 out of 60 wins in the past. However, interestingly, all six completed games here in the previous season saw the chasing side clinch victory. The average first innings total last year stood at 162 and since no total was safe, the toss winning skipper would naturally want to chase at this surface and give the team a leg up as they head into the game.

Weather Report

There is a 20% possibility of rainfall and partly cloudy skies are expected to prevail. Overall, it remains conducive for the match to take place with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben Stokes All-rounder Graham Clark Batter Paul Coughlin Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have registered two wins, a defeat and three draws in the first half of the County Championship so far and the squad seem to be rejuvenated after poor form in the previous season.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Benjamin Batter Ed Barnard All-rounder Che Simmons Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire are by no means to be written off in the upcoming game and their struggles could also amount to more effort and commitment against Durham, despite having gone entirely winless in the County Championship this season.

Durham vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have a heavy advantage over Durham in their head-to-head encounters with 12 wins while Durham have edged out four victories in 16 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 16

Durham - 4

Warwickshire - 12

Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Warwickshire and Durham faced each other towards the tail-end of the 2023 T20 Blast where the former’s opening order outperformed Durham, having scored 22 runs as against the latter’s two. To solidify Warwickshire’s case, their openers scored 21, 3, 59, 18, 38 and 15 runs in the last three County Championship games. In Durham’s situation, there is a slight inconsistency among the opening partnerships in the last three County matches where they scored 3, 34, 83 and 45 runs. This makes Warwickshire the favorite to post a formidable first wicket partnership.

Durham vs Warwickshire T20 Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.676 Bet Now!

Durham vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

Ollie Robinson was vital to the team’s batting lineup last season considering he was their leading run-getter with 380 runs in 12 innings. He turned it up and scored 542 runs in nine innings during the County Championship this season which earned him second place among the team’s run scorers. He will be expected to continue in top form.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies had a slow run in the 2023 T20 Blast as he ended up with 345 runs in 15 innings. However, he did just the opposite in the County Championship this season since he went all out and piled on 672 runs in 11 innings with an average of 67.20. He remains the top choice for the next match as well.

Durham vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine was the second highest wicket-taker for Durham last season with 16 wickets in 13 innings. He proved to be in brilliant form as he captured 17 wickets in ten innings during the County Championship, making him their leading wicket-taker. He will be anticipated to emerge as their premier bowler once again in the upcoming fixture.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby did not make a consistent appearance in the 2023 T20 Blast but he certainly made his mark in the County Championship wherein he picked 18 wickets in 13 innings. He earned an average of 29.22 and an economy rate of 2.68 which makes him the leading choice for the match against Durham.