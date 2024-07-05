Durham vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
DUR
63%
Chance of Winning
WOR
37%
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- Durham leads the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes against Worcestershire.
- Durham finished 8th whereas Worcestershire finished 3rd in the North Group of the last season.
Durham vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning
Durham look to sneak into the top four positions of the North Group before the second round of games begin. Durham have managed back-to-back wins coming into the game but they are significantly hurt by the negative Net Run Rate (NRR) in the last few games. The team is positioned at the 5th of their group table with four wins and three losses. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.799. The team will continue their winning momentum in the next game.
Meanwhile, Worcestershire sit at the bottom of the table with the team only managing four points from eight games. After losing five straight matches, the team can now only go up in standings. They have two wins and six losses in the competition. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.556. The team is coming from a loss against Warwickshire and will be looking to change things around.
- Durham’s chance of winning: 63%
- Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 37%
Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Tips
Durham to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Durham is a strong team and has risen up in standings with stellar performances in the batting and bowling order. Their opening order revolves around Graham Clark and Alex Lees in the current competition. Clark and Lees average at 43.00 & 27.16 respectively in the competition. The team posted 12, 81 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. Looking at Worcestershire’s losing bowling in the competition, Durham will utilise it in their own favour.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Worcestershire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Durham’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Durham
Durham vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction
It is a belter of a pitch where batters will dominate the proceedings as they have done in the past on this ground. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a high of 17 degrees Celsius in Leeds on the match day. It is a great venue for batting and there are plenty of runs on offer for the team batting first. We reckon both skippers will be keen on batting first if they win the toss. Having runs on the board will always be an advantage at Headingley.
Weather Report
The weather conditions are expected to be cloudy with around no chance of rain. The temperature will peak at 18 degrees Celsius on the match day.
Worcestershire Players List
Nathan Smith, Gareth Roderick, Usama Mir, Ben Gibbon, Yadvinder Singh, Cameron Jones, Adam Finch, Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Josh Cobb, Ed Pollock, Ethan Brookes, Kashif Ali, Jason Holder, Tom Taylor, Rob Jones, Adam Hose, Henry Cullen, Olly Cox, Brett D'Oliveira, Harry Darley, Jake Libby
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose (c)
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
All-rounder
|
Kashif Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Josh Cobb
|
All-rounder
|
Hayden Walsh
|
Bowler
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
Worcestershire Recent Form
Worcestershire has a weak bowling order but a very decent batting order. They scored 155 runs in the last game and could not contain their opponents under the target.
Durham Players List
Stanley McAlindon, Ben McKinney, Oliver Gibson, Mitch Killeen, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, David Bedingham, Paul Coughlin, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Ben Stokes, Daniel Hogg, Michael Jones, Ben Dwarshuis, Luke Robinson, Graham Clark, Peter Siddle, Matthew Potts, Ashton Turner, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, Brandon Glover, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Scott Borthwick
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees (c)
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
George Drissell
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
Durham Recent Form
Durham had a lot of talented batters in the squad. The team was not doing very well before but returned with two consecutive wins in their campaign. They won their last game narrowly against Yorkshire.
Durham vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Worcestershire leads the tally by 3-1.
Worcestershire won- 3
Durham won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 1
Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Durham is a very strong team in the competition. They are coming from a win against Yorkshire in the last game. Batting first in the game, Durham scored 170/6. It was a decent batting show for the team. Graham Clark smashed 49 runs in the game while Ollie Robinson chipped in 33 runs in the game for the team. The rest of the team contributed with a few runs. Yorkshire came in during the chase but were struggling against Durham in the game. They scored 167/7 in the game and lost the game by 3 runs. Ben Raine and Nathan Sowter picked 2 wickets each in the game. Durham will be looking to continue their fantastic form in the next game.
Worcestershire has a decent squad. The team made a few changes after their continuous losses in the competition. However, things did not go in their favour. They lost their last game against Warwickshire by 5 wickets. Batting first in the game, Worcestershire raised 155/7 in the game. Rob Jones was the top scorer with an unbeaten 26. However, the top order failed to raise runs in the game.Warwickshire was elegant with the bat and chased down the target, scoring 159/5 in the game. Tom Taylor picked 3 wickets whereas Nathan Smith managed 2 wickets in the game.
Durham vs Worcestershire
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Durham vs Worcestershire Top Batters
Graham Clark to be the top batter for Durham
Graham Clark is the top batter of Durham. He has scored 258 runs in 8 games at an average of 43.00. He scored 49 runs in the last game and was the top scorer in the game from the side. Clark will be expected to score high in the next game.
Ethan Brookes to be the top batter for Worcestershire
Ethan Brookes has scored 183 runs in 8 games at an average of 22.87. He scored 13 runs in the last game. He will be the top batting pick in the next game.
Durham vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Tom Taylor to be the top bowler for Worcestershire
Tom Taylor has picked 10 wickets for Worcestershire in the competition. He picked 3 wickets for his side in the last game.
Ben Raine to be the top bowler for Durham
Ben Raine is the top bowler of the team. He has picked 12 wickets for his side so far. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick for the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
Durham to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
Worcestershire to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch)
Parimatch