Durham vs Worcestershire Match Prediction DUR 63 % Chance of Winning WOR 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.566 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Worcestershire and Durham will clash in the next game of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be hosted at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on July 5, 2024. The match will begin from 11:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Durham vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Durham look to sneak into the top four positions of the North Group before the second round of games begin. Durham have managed back-to-back wins coming into the game but they are significantly hurt by the negative Net Run Rate (NRR) in the last few games. The team is positioned at the 5th of their group table with four wins and three losses. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.799. The team will continue their winning momentum in the next game.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire sit at the bottom of the table with the team only managing four points from eight games. After losing five straight matches, the team can now only go up in standings. They have two wins and six losses in the competition. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.556. The team is coming from a loss against Warwickshire and will be looking to change things around.

Durham’s chance of winning: 63%

Worcestershire’s chance of winning: 37%

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Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Durham to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Durham is a strong team and has risen up in standings with stellar performances in the batting and bowling order. Their opening order revolves around Graham Clark and Alex Lees in the current competition. Clark and Lees average at 43.00 & 27.16 respectively in the competition. The team posted 12, 81 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. Looking at Worcestershire’s losing bowling in the competition, Durham will utilise it in their own favour.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Durham 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

It is a belter of a pitch where batters will dominate the proceedings as they have done in the past on this ground. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a high of 17 degrees Celsius in Leeds on the match day. It is a great venue for batting and there are plenty of runs on offer for the team batting first. We reckon both skippers will be keen on batting first if they win the toss. Having runs on the board will always be an advantage at Headingley.

Weather Report

The weather conditions are expected to be cloudy with around no chance of rain. The temperature will peak at 18 degrees Celsius on the match day.

Worcestershire Players List

Nathan Smith, Gareth Roderick, Usama Mir, Ben Gibbon, Yadvinder Singh, Cameron Jones, Adam Finch, Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Josh Cobb, Ed Pollock, Ethan Brookes, Kashif Ali, Jason Holder, Tom Taylor, Rob Jones, Adam Hose, Henry Cullen, Olly Cox, Brett D'Oliveira, Harry Darley, Jake Libby

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Rob Jones Batter Adam Hose (c) Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Kashif Ali All-rounder Ed Pollock Batter Josh Cobb All-rounder Hayden Walsh Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Ethan Brookes All-rounder

Worcestershire Recent Form

Worcestershire has a weak bowling order but a very decent batting order. They scored 155 runs in the last game and could not contain their opponents under the target.

Durham Players List

Stanley McAlindon, Ben McKinney, Oliver Gibson, Mitch Killeen, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, David Bedingham, Paul Coughlin, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Ben Stokes, Daniel Hogg, Michael Jones, Ben Dwarshuis, Luke Robinson, Graham Clark, Peter Siddle, Matthew Potts, Ashton Turner, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, Brandon Glover, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Scott Borthwick

Predicted Playing XI

Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (c) Batter David Bedingham Batter Michael Jones Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Ben Raine All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder George Drissell Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Recent Form

Durham had a lot of talented batters in the squad. The team was not doing very well before but returned with two consecutive wins in their campaign. They won their last game narrowly against Yorkshire.

Durham vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Worcestershire leads the tally by 3-1.

Worcestershire won- 3

Durham won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Durham vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Durham is a very strong team in the competition. They are coming from a win against Yorkshire in the last game. Batting first in the game, Durham scored 170/6. It was a decent batting show for the team. Graham Clark smashed 49 runs in the game while Ollie Robinson chipped in 33 runs in the game for the team. The rest of the team contributed with a few runs. Yorkshire came in during the chase but were struggling against Durham in the game. They scored 167/7 in the game and lost the game by 3 runs. Ben Raine and Nathan Sowter picked 2 wickets each in the game. Durham will be looking to continue their fantastic form in the next game.

Worcestershire has a decent squad. The team made a few changes after their continuous losses in the competition. However, things did not go in their favour. They lost their last game against Warwickshire by 5 wickets. Batting first in the game, Worcestershire raised 155/7 in the game. Rob Jones was the top scorer with an unbeaten 26. However, the top order failed to raise runs in the game.Warwickshire was elegant with the bat and chased down the target, scoring 159/5 in the game. Tom Taylor picked 3 wickets whereas Nathan Smith managed 2 wickets in the game.

Durham vs Worcestershire T20 Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.427 Bet Now!

Durham vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Graham Clark to be the top batter for Durham

Graham Clark is the top batter of Durham. He has scored 258 runs in 8 games at an average of 43.00. He scored 49 runs in the last game and was the top scorer in the game from the side. Clark will be expected to score high in the next game.

Ethan Brookes to be the top batter for Worcestershire

Ethan Brookes has scored 183 runs in 8 games at an average of 22.87. He scored 13 runs in the last game. He will be the top batting pick in the next game.

Durham vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Tom Taylor to be the top bowler for Worcestershire

Tom Taylor has picked 10 wickets for Worcestershire in the competition. He picked 3 wickets for his side in the last game.

Ben Raine to be the top bowler for Durham

Ben Raine is the top bowler of the team. He has picked 12 wickets for his side so far. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick for the next game.