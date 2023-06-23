Durham vs Yorkshire Match Prediction DUR 48 % Chance of Winning YOR 52 % Bet Now! Durham and Yorkshire are set to clash once again at Chester-le-Street, Durham, marking their second encounter of the season. The match is scheduled to begin on June 23 at 11:00 PM IST, providing both teams with an opportunity to break free from their present challenges and seek a much-needed turnaround in their fortunes.

Durham vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Durham made an impactful start to the season, securing two victories that left a mark. They added two more wins to their tally, but unfortunately, their performance has since dipped, resulting in a string of underwhelming displays. In their recent encounter against Warwickshire, Durham struggled to put up a competitive total, posting a modest score of 146/5, eventually losing by a narrow margin of three runs. Despite putting up a commendable fight and claiming eight wickets, the score proved insufficient. Similarly, Yorkshire also faced defeat against Warwickshire in their previous match, falling short in their pursuit of a target of 180 runs.

However, Yorkshire's overall trajectory has been more promising than Durham's. With a remarkable streak of six consecutive victories in the middle of the tournament, Yorkshire has demonstrated a higher level of consistency. This gives them a slight advantage over Durham, despite Durham having emerged victorious against their upcoming opponents in a previous encounter this season.

Durham chance of winning - 48%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 52%

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Durham vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Nathan Sowter reigns supreme within Durham's squad, distinguishing himself as an unparalleled talent. With an impressive haul of 21 wickets in just eleven matches, he ranks second in the tournament's wicket-taking leaderboard. Sowter's sensational form throughout the season continues to elevate his tally with each outing. Moreover, he holds the record for the best bowling figures in a single innings, exemplified by his remarkable performance of five wickets for a mere 15 runs against Northamptonshire. This exceptional display resulted in an impressive economy rate of 3.75.

Yorkshire, too, has had its fair share of standout moments this season. Dawid Malan has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, currently leading the tournament as the highest run scorer with an impressive tally of 538 runs. Malan's performances have been in a league of their own, solidifying his position as the team's most indispensable player. His exceptional ability to clear the ropes has resulted in a staggering 25 sixes and 51 fours, making him one of the most prolific boundary hitters of the season.

Durham vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Chester-le-Street, which is Durham's home ground. So far this season, there have been six matches played at this venue. Interestingly, all but one of these matches have been won by teams batting second and chasing a target. The only exception was a match between Derbyshire and Durham, which ended in a tie. Given this clear trend, it is highly likely that teams will choose to bat second in the next match.

Weather Report

Despite a somewhat cloudy outlook, the weather at Durham is expected to be favourable for cricket. The temperatures are likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, creating pleasant conditions for the game.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Ollie Robinson All-rounder Brydon Carse Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Wayne Parnell Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Brandon Glover Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham's recent form has been rather disheartening, with them experiencing a string of defeats in their last five matches, except for a solitary draw against Derbyshire. Prior to this slump, they had displayed better performance, securing four wins and enduring two losses.

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood (c), Will Fraine, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Ben Mike, David Wiese, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Harry Duke (Wk), Jonathan Tattersall (Wk), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has showcased a more favourable trajectory compared to Durham. Despite suffering three consecutive losses in their recent matches, they had previously enjoyed an impressive six-match winning streak. This remarkable run came after an initial setback of three consecutive losses at the start of the season.

Durham vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

In the most recent encounter between the two teams this season, Durham emerged victorious. Looking at their recent performances, Yorkshire has won two out of their last four matches against Durham, while Durham has won the other two. However, considering their overall history in T20 matches, Yorkshire seems to have a slight advantage over Durham.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 41

Durham - 17

Yorkshire - 20

Tie/No Result/Abandoned - 4

Durham vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Durham to lose less wickets than Yorkshire

Durham outperformed Yorkshire in their last match by setting an imposing total of 217/3 while batting first. Yorkshire struggled to chase down the target, managing only 189 runs and losing seven wickets in the process. Yorkshire's recent record of difficulties in successfully chasing targets, coupled with Durham's strong showing in their previous encounter, where they lost wickets only in the first, tenth, and nineteenth overs, suggests an advantage for Durham. Although Yorkshire initially had a promising start and held the momentum during the powerplay stage, their fortunes took a downturn as wickets fell and their scoring rate diminished. Considering these factors, it is highly probable that a similar narrative will unfold in the upcoming match.

Durham vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman has consistently been the preferred choice to be Durham's top batter in numerous games, and rightfully so. His recent performance, including a half-century in the match against Warwickshire, has solidified his position as the leading run-scorer for Durham. Based on his consistent form and impressive track record, he is undoubtedly the prime candidate to be Durham's best batter once again.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Malan is a gem of a player for Yorkshire at the moment, considering he is the tournament’s leading run-scorer. He has been nothing short of sensational and has emerged as their top batsman match after match, making him the obvious choice to be their best batter in the next fixture.

Durham vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Sowter has been in exceptional form and currently holds the position of the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having taken an impressive 21 wickets thus far. His ability to consistently claim wickets in every match, combined with his economical bowling, reflected by an economy rate of 6.61, highlights his effectiveness as a bowler. With such a remarkable performance, it is highly likely that Sowter will once again emerge as Durham's top bowler in the upcoming match.

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jordan Thompson leads Yorkshire's bowling lineup with 19 wickets so far. He has been consistent in every match, notably claiming two wickets for 42 runs against Northamptonshire. Anticipated to be their top bowler again, Thompson's impressive performance and ability to take crucial wickets make him a valuable asset for Yorkshire.