Essex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction ESS 60 % Chance of Winning GLAM 40 % Bet Now! Essex will take on Glamorgan in the T20 Blast 2023 South Group match at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Friday, June 16. The action will kick start from 11:30 PM IST. Essex finished third in the group but lost their quarter-final match against Lancashire by seven wickets. Glamorgan, on the other hand, finished sixth after five wins in 14 matches.

Essex vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Fourth-placed Essex are the favourites to beat Glamorgan in the upcoming match. Glamorgan could have got a nice chance to beat Essex but their bowling unit is a concern. The side looks ahead of Essex in the batting department. However, the three pacer quartet of Daniel Sams, Steve Harmer, Matt Critchley and Sam Cook are on fire. While Sams have picked 14 wickets, the remaining three bowlers have picked 12 wickets each. Each one of them is averaging under 20.

For Glamorgan Dan Douthwaite (10) and Jamie McIlroy (11) are the only bowlers with 10 or more wickets. All the other bowlers are averaging around 30. These are the same reasons why despite the brilliant batting form of Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke, Essex have a stronger grip over Glamorgan.

Essex chances of winning - 60%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 40%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Daniel Sams, the Australian international, is one fine player who can take Essex deep into the tournament. His left-hand fast bowling is world-class and the 30-year-old has also got the ability to swing his bat. His handy contributions in both the departments can give Essex handy edge over their opposition. In 130 T20 matches, he has scored 1261 runs at a strike rate of 148. He has also picked 156 wickets at an average of 24.37. In the ongoing season, Sams has scored 120 runs and picked 14 wickets.

37-year-old Chris Cooke has played solid cricket for Glamorgan so far. He has acted as a cushion for Colin Ingram and supported the veteran South Africa batter immensely. Cooke is Glamorgan's second-highest run-scorer at the moment. He has scored 284 runs in seven matches at an average of 56.80 and a strike rate of 180.89. A hundred and a fifty has come off his bat.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last match here in Chelmsford, Sussex opted to bat first but lost the match by five wickets. In the match prior to it this season, Essex chose to bowl but lost by 118 runs. In the first match here this season, Essex opted to bowl and won the match by three wickets. The team winning the toss could opt to bat first keeping in view the result of the last match.

Weather Report

No chances of Rain in Chelmsford on Friday, June 26 as the precipitation level predicted is zero percent. The temperature will go as high as 26 degree celsius with a humidity level of 43 percent. The estimated wind speed is 13 km/h.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Simon Harmer (c, South Africa), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Nick Browne, Will Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Eshun Kalley, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Adam Rossington, Josh Rymell, Daniel Sams (Australia), Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley

Essex Predicted XI

A Rossington Batter and Wicket-keeper Feroze Khushi Batter Robin Das Batter Matthew Critchely Batter Paul Walter Batter Tom Westley Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer (cap) Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Ben Allison Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have won each of their last three matches. In their last match, they handed Glamorgan a 51-run defeat. They won the first two matches of the season before losing two consecutive games. They are again back to winning ways.

Glamorgan Player List

Glamorgan Squad

David Lloyd (c), Tom Bevan, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Dan Douthwaite, Andy Gorvin, Tim van der Gugten, James Harris, Alex Horton, Colin Ingram (South Africa), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Jamie McIlroy, Michael Neser (Australia), Sam Northeast, Harry Podmore, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor,

Glamorgan Predicted XI

Kiran Carlson (cap) Batter Sam Northeast Batter Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke (wk) WK-Batter Callum Taylor Batter Billy Root Batter Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Timm Van Der Gugten All-rounder R Smith Bowler Jamiel Mcllroy Bowler Dan Douthwaite Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have lost their last two matches. Essex defeated them by 51 runs in their last match, while their second-last match saw them lose by 65 runs. They started the series with a win over Gloucestershire by two wickets before losing to Somerset by four wickets. They registered three back-to-back wins thereafter.

Essex vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Essex have a handy lead over Glamorgan in the Vitality Blast. The side has won 11 of the 21 matches against them so far. Glamorgan has managed to win only six.

Matches: 21

Essex won: 11

Glamorgan won: 6

NR: 2

Abandoned: 2

Essex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Essex opening partnership to be over 22.5

Essex have tried several opening pairs in the ongoing T20 Blast 2023 but haven't really found any success. Despite winning their last three matches, their opening pair hasn't made any significant difference. In fact, they have failed. They partnered for 35 runs in the last match but in the four matches prior to it they have forged a partnership of 1, 1, 11 and 27 runs respectively. The Essex opening pair scored 35 runs together in their last match against Glamorgan who are definitely expected to come up with an even better plan for them. The Essex opening pairs are in focus and that will create an added pressure on them. They are very unlikely to score over 22 runs together.

Essex vs Glamorgan Top Team Batsmen

Michael Pepper to be Essex's Top Batter

Michael Pepper, the leading run-scorer for Essex is expected to score high for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 166 runs in four matches at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 170.37. Two fifties have come off his bat. In his last outing against Glamorgan - Essex's opposition on Friday as well - Pepper scored 42 runs.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan's Top Batter

Veteran South Africa batter Colin Ingram has been in red hot form in the Vitality Blast 2023. In the seven matches he has played so far, Ingram has scored 322 runs at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 170.37. In his last outing against the same opposition, the 37-year-old southpaw scored 48 runs. Overall, he has featured in 330 T20 matches and scored 8134 runs at an average of 29.57 and a strike rate of 137.95.

Essex vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Essex's top bowler

The Australia all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker for Essex at the moment. He has picked 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.78 and a strike rate of 7.91. Overall, he has featured in 130 T20 matches and picked 156 wickets at an average of 24.37 and an economy rate of 8.74.

Jamie McIlroy to be Glamorgan's Top Bowler

Left-arm pacer Jamie McIlroy is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan at the moment. In the last outing against Glamorgan, the 28-year-old picked two wickets for 38 runs. Overall, he has featured in 20 T20 matches and picked 16 wickets at an average of 17.87 and an economy rate of 8.45.