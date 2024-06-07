Essex vs Glamorgan Match Prediction
ESS
55%
Chance of Winning
GLAM
45%
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford
Facts:
- Essex’s Dean Elgar is the third highest run-getter of the tournament thus far with 109 runs in three innings.
- Glamorgan trail behind Essex in their tally with six wins while the latter have won 12.
Essex vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning
Essex registered two back-to-back losses but salvaged their position against Middlesex in a monumental chase to bring home their first victory in style. Middlesex piled on 203 runs in the first innings which left Essex with a massive job on their hands. Much of the credit for Essex’s success goes to Michael Pepper who notched up a ton after two no-shows prior to that, having scored 101 runs. This took the pressure off the rest of the team and it was smooth-sailing for Essex who completed their chase with two overs and some to spare, leading to a four-wicket victory.
Glamorgan overcame Sussex after an unfortunate defeat in their first match of the season. Sam Northeast, who remained not out and scored 61 runs, kept Glamorgan’s chances alive and reduced the burden of the remaining players. Together, they scored 183 runs but it was not necessarily a par score against a daunting Sussex. Nevertheless, Glamorgan’s bowlers kept Sussex down to 158 and played for time to ensure that victory was theirs and ultimately won by 25 runs.
- Essex chance of winning - 55%
- Glamorgan chance of winning - 45%
Essex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips
Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal
Eddie Byrom and Kiran Carlson have not quite found their footing in the tournament so far and that has reflected in their first wicket stands of 11 and 23 runs in their first two encounters. Byrom was opening the innings for Glamorgan during the County matches as well but the skipper may take some more time to unlock his potential. There is a lot of room for improvement in their opening totals but it still seems out of reach for the upcoming match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Essex Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Essex
Essex vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction
County Ground in Chelmsford has proven to be a chasing surface despite the fact that both matches played here this season witnessed first innings totals in excess of 200. The record in the ongoing season is shared between the teams batting and fielding first with one win apiece but chasing remains the preferred option, attested by the outcomes of the previous season where six out of seven matches went in the chasers’ favor.
Weather Report
Overcast conditions are forecast for match day but there is absolutely no possibility of rainfall and the temperature is projected to be around 19 degrees Celsius.
Essex Player List
Simon Harmer (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Rossington
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dean Elgar
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
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Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Simon Harmer (C)
|
Bowler
|
Luc Benkenstein
|
Bowler
|
Ben Allison
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Beard
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex turned things around in a brilliant way and it shows promise about their renewed form. Their batters especially were on top of their game and nearly faultless in their approach against Middlesex.
Glamorgan Player List
Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eddie Byrom
|
Batter
|
Kiran Carlson (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Cooke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Northeast
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
All-rounder
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Daniel Douthwaite
|
Bowler
|
Thomas Bevan
|
All-rounder
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
Bowler
|
Mason Crane
|
Bowler
|
Jamie McIlroy
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan are not in poor form by any means but it is likely that Essex would give them a tough time in the next game.
Essex vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head
Essex have a hefty lead over Glamorgan in their head-to-head encounters so far, having enjoyed 12 victories while the latter have only edged out six.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 22
Essex - 12
Glamorgan - 6
No Result/Abandoned - 4
Essex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds
Essex to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan
Glamorgan’s opening pair seem to be taking their time to settle in since they have not managed anything out of the ordinary in the two matches they have played. In both games, they lost early wickets which brought their partnership to a close before any significant impact could be made with scores of 23 and 11 runs. Eddie Byrom and Kiran Carlson are still in search of a way to keep their partnership alive longer whereas Dean Elgar and Adam Rossington have achieved that for Essex. Although consistency has been a problem area for Essex, the duo have managed to post decent runs on the board before their first dismissal. So far, they have scored 14, 67 and 0 runs together and there is undoubtedly a long way to go before they unleash their full potential but for the time being, Essex will be expected to notch up a better partnership than their contemporaries.
Essex vs Glamorgan
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford, null
Essex vs Glamorgan Best Batters
Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter
Michael Pepper had a challenging start to the season, having faced a golden duck in the very first encounter and contributing a mere seven runs in the second match. He turned his form on its head in the previous outing against Middlesex and emerged as the team’s leading run scorer with 101 runs. He continues to lead their run charts with 108 runs in three innings and an average of 36.00, making him the top choice.
Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter
Sam Northeast’s unbeaten 61 was largely responsible for the team’s victory in their match against Sussex. He is the second highest run-getter for Glamorgan with 70 runs in two innings and his form from the County seems to have carried forward into the ongoing T20 Blast. He is expected to be their standout batter against Essex.
Essex vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers
Paul Walter to be Essex’s Best Bowler
Paul Walter is the joint leading wicket-taker for Essex as it stands with four wickets in three innings. He did incredibly well against Middlesex in the last game where he bowled three overs and allowed 28 runs which led to an economy rate of 9.33. He picked two wickets during the spell and remains the top pick for the upcoming match, too.
Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler
Mason Crane was the top bowler for Glamorgan against Sussex considering he conceded 22 runs in his four-over spell, claimed two wickets and earned an economy rate of 5.50. He is also tied as the team’s top wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings. With a bowling average of 18.33, he is expected to lead their bowling attack again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Essex
- Essex to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
- Glamorgan to win @ 2.01 (Parimatch)
Parimatch