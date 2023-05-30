Essex vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction ESS 59 % Chance of Winning GLO 41 % Bet Now! The first game of May 30 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will witness Essex and Gloucestershire locking horns. These two teams from the South Group will face off at County Ground in Chelmsford, with the scheduled start of 10:30 PM IST.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Essex are yet to play any games in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast and yet the bookmakers have them as favourites to win this match. Gloucestershire lost their first two games of the T20 Blast but fight back well against Middlesex to win a thriller by two runs. Historically speaking, however, Essex have a very good record against Gloucestershire in the shorter format and that is why the bookmakers have picked them as their favorites.

Essex chance of winning @ 59%

Gloucestershire chance of winning @ 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Essex are set to lock off their T20 Blast 2023 campaign with this South Group fixture versus Gloucestershire on Tuesday. Essex will host the contest and will be hoping to start the season on a winning note. Last year, Essex had a pretty decent season. They finished third on the South Group points table with nine victories out of 14 games. They went on a good run in the second half of the season, winning seven and losing only one game. Essex faced Lancashire in the quarter-finals, where they lost by seven wickets after posting 161 on the board. They had several excellent performers in their previous season.

The likes of Paul Walter, Matt Critchley, Michael Pepper, Dan Lawrence and Simon Harmer were terrific. Essex would be hoping that these players step up yet again.

Gloucestershire occupy sixth place in the South Group, having lost both their games so far. The two losses took a big hit on their net run-rate and even a win against Middlesex has not done much to improve on the main tiebreaker. In their second outing, they suffered a two-wicket defeat against Glamorgan. Gloucestershire were sent in to bat first but had a disastrous start, losing their top three for just 18 runs inside the first four overs. Oliver Price and Ben Charlesworth provided them a much needed stability, adding 52 runs for the fifth wicket. After Price was dismissed, Graeme van Buuren (32 off 19) and Charlesworth (56 off 39) helped the side get to 161/9. Defending the target, Gloucestershire started well by removing both the openers in the first three overs. But they couldn't get through Kiran Carlson and Colin Ingram early enough as the pair added 69 runs in just six overs. David Payne bagged 3 for 17 while Matt Taylor and Oliver Price took two wickets each. But it wasn't enough as Glamorgan crossed the finish line with five balls to spare.

While Miles Hammond (59) was the top scorer for them against Middlesex, van Buuren again chipped in with a 19 ball 28 to help the side post 181. In response the brilliant Price claimed three wickets to give his side a chance before Matt Taylor defended six runs in the final over to earn Gloucestershire their first win of the season.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

If we look at the history, there doesn't seem to be any advantage for batting first or chasing. The team batting first has won 24 games while the team batting second has claimed 25. Gloucestershire lost their opening two games while batting first and that could tempt them into chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The weather in Chelmsford is expected to be mostly cloudy on Tuesday evening but there's no real rain threat. The temperature is likely to be low, ranging between 7-12 degree Celsius.

Essex Player List

Essex squad:Simon Harmer (c), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Nick Browne, Will Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Eshun Kalley, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Adam Rossington, Josh Rymell, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicketkeeper Nick Browne All-Rounder Tom Westley Batter Dan Lawrence All-Rounder Michael Pepper Batter Paul Walter All-Rounder Matt Critchley All-Rounder Simon Harmer (c) Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Ben Allison Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex are yet to make their appearance in this season of the T20 Blast. Last season they had won four matches on the trot at the back end of the group stage to reach the quarter-finals. Their season ended with a seven-wicket defeat to Lancashire in the quarter-final.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire squad: Jack Taylor (c), Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Chris Dent, Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Miles Hammond, Marcus Harris, Tom Lace, Will Naish, David Payne, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Singh Dale, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner, Ben Wells

Predicted Playing XI

Grant Roelofsen Batter Chris Dent Batter Jack Taylor (captain) Batter Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicketkeeper Oliver Price All-rounder Ben Charlesworth All-rounder Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler David Payne Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire were hammered in their opening game of the season against Kent by seven wickets. They then lost to Glamorgan by two wickets in a close finish. They recovered well in the third game but it still needed a once in lifetime performance from Matt Taylor, who defended six runs in the last over, to earn them a two run victory.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

These two sides have met each other on 18 occasions in the shorter format. Essex have claimed seven of those games whereas Gloucestershire have won only four. Two matches ended in no results while as many as five fixtures were abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Essex to score most sixes in the match

Essex boast of some very good strikers such as Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence, Paul Walter and Michael Pepper. Last year, they had struck 98 sixes in the season. Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have a vulnerable batting unit. Bet on Essex to hit most sixes in this match.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batter

Dan Lawrence to be Essex’s best batter

Dan Lawrence is one of the most talented batters in English cricket. He has over 1800 runs in the shorter format at an average of 26 and strike rate of 140. He played only five games last season, scoring 157 runs at an excellent strike rate of 154 with two half centuries. You can back Lawrence to be Essex's top batter.

Chris Dent to be Gloucestershire’s best batter

Chris Dent was excellent in the first game of the season, smashing 55 in just 29 balls. The 32yr old is a naturally aggressive batter and has a decent record in the shorter format. Dent has 1500 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 24 and strike rate of 134. You can back Dent to be the top batter for Gloucestershire.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Top Team Bowlers

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s best bowler

Matt Critchley is a skillful leg-break bowling all-rounder and had a magnificent season for Essex last year. He had picked 15 wickets from 10 matches at an economy of 7.67 while striking every 13.8 deliveries. Bet on him to be the best bowler for Essex.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s best bowler

David Payne was wicketless in the first game of the season but was outstanding in the second, picking 3 for 17. The left arm pacer has 168 wickets in the shorter format from 134 games, striking every 16 deliveries. You can bet on Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire.