Essex vs Hampshire Match Prediction
ESS
55%
Chance of Winning
HAM
45%
T20
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- James Vince surpassed Luke Wright to become top scorer of T20 blast.
- Hampshire’s score of 74 was the lowest total scored at the venue.
Essex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning
Essex played their opening game on May 30 and registered their first win against Gloucestershire. They followed that up with a comprehensive 25 run win against Sussex. On the other hand, Hampshire had a rocky start to the season as they have already registered two defeats in the first three games and languished in the bottom three in the South Group. We believe Essex to be slight favourites heading into this game as they might compound problems for the defending champions even further.
- Essex’s chances of winning - 55%
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 45%
Essex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
We believe Tom Prest to have a high scoring game for Hampshire in the upcoming fixture. Apart from James Vince who has been sensational this season, Tom Prest has had a steady start to the season. In the three games so far Prest has scored 11, 30 and 33 this tournament. We believe his performance in the season opener is irrelevant as Hampshire was bowled out for 74, it's highly unlikely this would happen again this season. Last year when these two teams met, Prest scored 30 runs as Hampshire managed to beat Essex by 32 runs. We believe Prest would have another solid outing in this fixture.
Hampshire in the first three games have struggled in the powerplay overs. In the three games so far Hampshire has only managed to score 26,53 and 34. Only time they crossed the 50 run in powerplay was against Middlesex who have comprehensively lost all four games so far and languishes in the bottom table. Last year when these two teams met Hampshire only managed to score 33 and 39 in the powerplay making this tip a great opportunity to encash upon.
Essex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
In the six matches played at the County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford, on four occasions the team batting first has won the game. Hence it wouldn’t be a surprise whoever wins the toss might opt to bat first.
Weather Report
We expect a great day for cricket at Chelmsford and expect a full game to be played out as chances of any disruption is minimal. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 18C while the minimum is expected to be 8C making conditions well suited for a game of cricket.
Essex News & Player List
Essex Player List
Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Sir Alastair Cook, Aaron Beard. Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), William Buttleman (Wk), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Eshun Kalley, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Feroze Khushi
|
Batter
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Robin Das
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Batter
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Matthew Critchley
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Batter
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Paul Walter
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Batter
|
Adam Rossington
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Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Westley
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All-rounder
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Daniel Sams
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All-rounder
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Simon Harmer
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All-rounder
|
Shane Snater
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All-rounder
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Ben Allison
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Bowler
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Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex managed to claim a playoff spot after winning the last four group games last season. But their celebrations were cut short as they were hammered by Lancashire in the Quarterfinals and lost the game by seven wickets. This season they have started off like a house on fire with back to back wins, and they would be very disappointed if they don’t make it three in a row.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Hampshire squad:James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper Batter
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Liam Dawson
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All-rounder
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James Fuller
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All-rounder
|
Mason Crane
|
All-rounder
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
James Vince (C)
|
Batter
|
Tom Prest
|
Batter
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Brad Wheal
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Just like last season Hampshire has struggled in the opening set of games. Hampshire has lost two of the three games so far, their only win came against Middlesex who languish in the bottom.
Essex vs Hampshire Head to Head
Essex and Hampshire have faced off 39 times in the Vitality T20 tournament. Hampshire have edged Essex in this fixture winning 17 games so far. However, last year both teams went head to head twice, both teams shared the spoils.
T20 played - 39
Essex win(s) - 14
Hampshire win(s) - 17
Essex vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Hampshire would struggle to clear the ropes in the game
Hampshire have struggled to clear the ropes this season on the other hand have conceded sixes in abundance making this one of the key factors as to why they have struggled this season. In the three games, Hampshire have only managed to score 3,2 and 4 sixes averaging three sixes a game which is quite low in T20 format. Last year when these two sides met Hampshire only managed to average four sixes in two group games. Looking into these above mentioned stats, we believe it's safe to say that the probability of Hampshire struggling to clear the ropes again in this game is high, giving us a huge opportunity to take home some quick money and we reckon you should grab this opportunity with both hands.
Essex vs Hampshire Top Team Batters
Robin Das to be Essex’s top batter
Robin Das grabbed his chance and scored a brilliant 69 off 33 balls in the opening fixture against Gloucestershire. 21 year old did not make a significant contribution last year but his performances in the Essex B team and county matches guaranteed his place in the starting 11. He scored an unbeaten 31 against Sussex as well and we believe Das to outshine again when Essex take on Hampshire making him our top pick in the game.
James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter
After James Vince’s historic night against Surrey, it's safe to say we are going to go with James Vince as our top pic once again. Even though his team has struggled in the first three games Vince has not disappointed us at all scoring back to back unbeaten 88 in the last two games hence making this pic an absolute no brainer.
Essex vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers
Simon Harmer to be Essex’s top bowler
We expect the Essex skipper to lead the way in this game. Simon Harmer was the top wicket taker for Essex last year. His ability to bowl in the powerplay along with the struggles of Hampshire batsmen in powerplay makes him our top pick for the game. To add the cherry on the top, he just claimed a four-fer in his last game which included a hattrick as well.
James Fuller to be Hampshire’s top bowler
Hampshire bowlers have struggled to get going this season making it hard to pick one standout performer this season. Regardless, we would go with James Fuller as our top pic in this game. Last year’s top wicket taker for Hampshire like his fellow compatriots have struggled to make a mark so far but his match winning performance in the last game against Essex were he ended up with 4/30 makes him a safe pic for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Essex
Hampshire stumbled to yet another defeat against Surrey. It was a historic night at the Rose Bowl stadium as James Vince surpassed Luke Wright to become leading run scorer in T20 Blast. His unbeaten 88 helped Hampshire to put a respectable score of 156 on the board but his historic night was ruined by Will Jacks as his unbeaten 83 helped Surrey beat Hampshire by six wickets. Even though it's still early days in the tournament, with two defeats in three games for Hampshire, another defeat could make things very tricky for the title holders.
Essex started off the campaign with a win over Gloucestershire at the County Cricket Ground as they managed to chase down 195 and won the game by three wickets. In the second game of the season, against Sussex, Feroze Khushi’s 55 helped them post 163. In response, Simon Harmer’s hattrick ensured Sussex could only muster 138 as they succumbed to a 25 run loss. Last year when these two sides met at the County Cricket Ground, Essex turned the screws and managed to chase down 150 in 13.5 overs and eventually won the game by eight wickets. The oddsmakers have looked at this and have very surprisinging handed out level odds for both Essex and Hampshire despite the gulf in the performances. We believe the smart money will be on Essex for this clash and they will walk away with the points.
- Essex to win @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire to win @ 1.87 (Parimatch)