Essex vs Hampshire Match Prediction ESS 55 % Chance of Winning HAM 45 % Bet Now! Hampshire takes on Essex in the 40th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 after suffering a comprehensive defeat against Surrey. The two sides will go head to head on June 2 at the County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford which is scheduled to start at 11:30 pm IST.

Essex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Essex played their opening game on May 30 and registered their first win against Gloucestershire. They followed that up with a comprehensive 25 run win against Sussex. On the other hand, Hampshire had a rocky start to the season as they have already registered two defeats in the first three games and languished in the bottom three in the South Group. We believe Essex to be slight favourites heading into this game as they might compound problems for the defending champions even further.

Essex’s chances of winning - 55%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 45%

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Essex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe Tom Prest to have a high scoring game for Hampshire in the upcoming fixture. Apart from James Vince who has been sensational this season, Tom Prest has had a steady start to the season. In the three games so far Prest has scored 11, 30 and 33 this tournament. We believe his performance in the season opener is irrelevant as Hampshire was bowled out for 74, it's highly unlikely this would happen again this season. Last year when these two teams met, Prest scored 30 runs as Hampshire managed to beat Essex by 32 runs. We believe Prest would have another solid outing in this fixture.

Hampshire in the first three games have struggled in the powerplay overs. In the three games so far Hampshire has only managed to score 26,53 and 34. Only time they crossed the 50 run in powerplay was against Middlesex who have comprehensively lost all four games so far and languishes in the bottom table. Last year when these two teams met Hampshire only managed to score 33 and 39 in the powerplay making this tip a great opportunity to encash upon.

Essex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

In the six matches played at the County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford, on four occasions the team batting first has won the game. Hence it wouldn’t be a surprise whoever wins the toss might opt to bat first.

Weather Report

We expect a great day for cricket at Chelmsford and expect a full game to be played out as chances of any disruption is minimal. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 18C while the minimum is expected to be 8C making conditions well suited for a game of cricket.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Sir Alastair Cook, Aaron Beard. Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), William Buttleman (Wk), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Eshun Kalley, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer

Predicted Playing XI

Feroze Khushi Batter Robin Das Batter Matthew Critchley Batter Paul Walter Batter Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Tom Westley All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer All-rounder Shane Snater All-rounder Ben Allison Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex managed to claim a playoff spot after winning the last four group games last season. But their celebrations were cut short as they were hammered by Lancashire in the Quarterfinals and lost the game by seven wickets. This season they have started off like a house on fire with back to back wins, and they would be very disappointed if they don’t make it three in a row.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire squad:James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Mason Crane All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Just like last season Hampshire has struggled in the opening set of games. Hampshire has lost two of the three games so far, their only win came against Middlesex who languish in the bottom.

Essex vs Hampshire Head to Head

Essex and Hampshire have faced off 39 times in the Vitality T20 tournament. Hampshire have edged Essex in this fixture winning 17 games so far. However, last year both teams went head to head twice, both teams shared the spoils.

T20 played - 39

Essex win(s) - 14

Hampshire win(s) - 17

Essex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire would struggle to clear the ropes in the game

Hampshire have struggled to clear the ropes this season on the other hand have conceded sixes in abundance making this one of the key factors as to why they have struggled this season. In the three games, Hampshire have only managed to score 3,2 and 4 sixes averaging three sixes a game which is quite low in T20 format. Last year when these two sides met Hampshire only managed to average four sixes in two group games. Looking into these above mentioned stats, we believe it's safe to say that the probability of Hampshire struggling to clear the ropes again in this game is high, giving us a huge opportunity to take home some quick money and we reckon you should grab this opportunity with both hands.

Essex vs Hampshire Top Team Batters

Robin Das to be Essex’s top batter

Robin Das grabbed his chance and scored a brilliant 69 off 33 balls in the opening fixture against Gloucestershire. 21 year old did not make a significant contribution last year but his performances in the Essex B team and county matches guaranteed his place in the starting 11. He scored an unbeaten 31 against Sussex as well and we believe Das to outshine again when Essex take on Hampshire making him our top pick in the game.

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

After James Vince’s historic night against Surrey, it's safe to say we are going to go with James Vince as our top pic once again. Even though his team has struggled in the first three games Vince has not disappointed us at all scoring back to back unbeaten 88 in the last two games hence making this pic an absolute no brainer.

Essex vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Simon Harmer to be Essex’s top bowler

We expect the Essex skipper to lead the way in this game. Simon Harmer was the top wicket taker for Essex last year. His ability to bowl in the powerplay along with the struggles of Hampshire batsmen in powerplay makes him our top pick for the game. To add the cherry on the top, he just claimed a four-fer in his last game which included a hattrick as well.

James Fuller to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Hampshire bowlers have struggled to get going this season making it hard to pick one standout performer this season. Regardless, we would go with James Fuller as our top pic in this game. Last year’s top wicket taker for Hampshire like his fellow compatriots have struggled to make a mark so far but his match winning performance in the last game against Essex were he ended up with 4/30 makes him a safe pic for the game.