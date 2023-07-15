Essex vs Hampshire Match Prediction ESS 44 % Chance of Winning HAM 56 % Bet Now! Essex will be facing the defending champions, Hampshire, in the semi-final on July 15, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both teams performed equally well in their quarter-final appearances and the upcoming fixture, scheduled to start at 3:30 P.M IST, will determine who makes it to the finals.

Essex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

In an unexpected twist, Essex claimed a thrilling victory in the quarter-final clash against Warwickshire. Opting to field first, Essex effectively limited their opponents to a modest total of 167/7. With the score not posing a significant challenge, Essex capitalised on the opportunity and triumphed with two wickets in hand and just one ball remaining. This victory has earned them a crucial spot in the semi-final.

Hampshire is currently in a strong position, having achieved an impressive victory in the quarter-final against Worcestershire. Opting to field first, Hampshire effectively restricted their opponents to a meagre total of 100, dismissing them in just 17.5 overs. Capitalising on their batting prowess, Hampshire showcased their dominance by chasing down the target in only 15.3 overs with five wickets in hand, leaving 27 balls unused. This resounding win further solidifies Hampshire's standing.

Hampshire's recent performances have significantly increased their prospects of securing a victory in the upcoming match against Essex. Notably, Hampshire has already triumphed over Essex on two occasions earlier this season, and they have emerged victorious in four out of their last five encounters against them. These favourable results further enhance Hampshire's confidence and position them as strong contenders for the upcoming fixture.

Essex chance of winning - 44%

Hampshire chance of winning - 56%

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Essex vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Essex boasts a formidable lineup of batsmen, with four players surpassing the 300-run milestone. Michael Pepper, Daniel Sams, Dan Lawrence, and Paul Walter have showcased their batting prowess throughout the season. Notably, Michael Pepper and Dan Lawrence have been exceptional, despite playing fewer matches than their teammates. Pepper has amassed an impressive 391 runs in just 12 matches, while Lawrence has accumulated 349 runs in 11 matches. Their remarkable performances make them the most reliable and consistent batsmen for Essex, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Hampshire possesses a truly invaluable asset in their captain, James Vince. He has emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, amassing a remarkable total of 657 runs in 15 matches. This outstanding achievement is even more remarkable when compared to the second-highest scorer for Hampshire, Ben McDermott, who has accumulated 378 runs in 14 games. Vince and McDermott have formed brilliant opening partnerships throughout the season, showcasing their ability to perform consistently.

Essex vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming semi-final is scheduled to be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Throughout this season, a total of eight matches have been held at this venue, with an average first innings score of 162. Among these matches, five were won by teams that batted first. Nevertheless, in the recent match between Warwickshire and Essex, Essex won the toss and chose to field first, ultimately emerging victorious. Based on this result, the team winning the toss in the upcoming fixture could consider applying a similar strategy and opt to bat second.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the match in Birmingham appears to be quite bleak, which could dampen the spirits of the event. There is a strong likelihood of a thunderstorm, with a 90% chance of precipitation on the day. The temperature is expected to remain at around 17 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Sir Alastair Cook, Aaron Beard. Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), William Buttleman (Wk), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Eshun Kalley, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Dan Lawrence All-rounder Michael Pepper Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Paul Walter Batter Matt Critchley Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex is currently on a winning streak, having secured victories in their two most recent matches. However, their overall form has been a bit inconsistent, as they had previously experienced a challenging period with four consecutive losses. While their impressive win against Warwickshire showcased their capabilities, it remains uncertain whether they will be able to replicate that performance in the upcoming match.

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Scott Currie, Aneurin Donald

Predicted Playing XI

Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter James Fuller Bowler Benny Howell Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire is currently in excellent form, having secured an impressive streak of four consecutive victories. Their performances have displayed a higher level of consistency, and their decisive victory against Worcestershire in the quarter-final not only showcased their strength but also earned them a well-deserved place in the semi-final.

Essex vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

In their T20 history, Essex and Hampshire have crossed paths on numerous occasions. Out of the 41 matches played between them, Hampshire holds the upper hand with 19 victories, while Essex has secured 14 wins. In their recent encounters, Hampshire has been dominant, emerging victorious in four out of the last five matches against Essex. This includes two matches earlier this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 41

Essex - 14

Hampshire - 19

No Result/Tie/Abandoned - 8

Essex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex @ 1.76 (Parimatch)

Hampshire's opening partnerships have been remarkably strong throughout the season, setting a solid foundation for the rest of the batting order. In their last three matches, they have achieved impressive partnerships of 24, 62, and 70 runs. With such consistent performances, they are likely to maintain their form and forge another strong partnership in the upcoming match.

Essex vs Hampshire Best Batters

Dan Lawrence to be Essex’s Best Batter

Dan Lawrence has accumulated a total of 349 runs in the 11 matches he has played so far. In the quarter-final against Warwickshire, he showcased his skills by scoring an impressive 62 runs from 49 deliveries, earning him the title of the top run-scorer in that match. Considering his current form and performance, it is highly likely that he will continue to be a key player for his team and emerge as their leading batsman in the upcoming match.

James Vince to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

The skipper has proven to be the most influential player of the tournament, amassing a remarkable total of 657 runs in 15 matches. In the recent encounter against Worcestershire, the batting seemed effortless for him as the target was relatively low. Vince contributed 19 runs from 20 deliveries to the team's victory. Considering his consistent form and outstanding performance throughout the tournament, he is highly likely to continue his exceptional batting display and emerge as their top scorer.

Essex vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Simon Harmer to be Essex’s Best Bowler

The captain has been a standout bowler for his team, having taken 19 wickets in 15 matches thus far. In the recent clash against Warwickshire, Harmer showcased his mastery by being the most economical bowler of the match. With figures of one wicket for just 20 runs, he maintained an impressive economy rate of 5.00. Anticipations are high for him to replicate his stellar performance in the forthcoming match.

Nathan Ellis to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Ellis has emerged as the leading bowler for Hampshire, having taken an impressive tally of 22 wickets in 15 matches. He displayed exceptional skills in the quarter-final against Worcestershire, where he claimed four wickets while conceding just six runs in a remarkable spell of 2.5 overs. Given his ability to take wickets, it is highly anticipated that he will continue to be the standout bowler for Hampshire in the upcoming match.