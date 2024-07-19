Essex vs Hampshire Match Prediction HAM 44 % Chance of Winning ESS 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.838 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex take on Hampshire in the final round of fixtures in the 2024 T20 Blast at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 19 at 11:30 PM IST.

Essex vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Essex stuttered at the start of the campaign as they lost back to back games at the start but managed to turn things around as they won five of the next six games and with seven wins thus far they are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they were dominated by Surrey who eventually won the game by 13 runs.

Hampshire have looked a shadow of themselves this term as they have struggled throughout the campaign and have already been knocked out of the competition. Hampshire head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches and as per our calculations, Essex are favourites in the upcoming game.

Essex’ chances of winning - 56%

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 44%

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Essex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Matthew Critchley has struggled to make an impact throughout the season as in 12 matches he has scored 118 runs with an average of 16.85 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Critchley would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low against Hampshire.

Dean Elgar did not have a great outing in the last game but he has had a brilliant campaign thus far. In 12 matches, Elgar has scored 329 runs with an average of 29.90 which is brilliant for a top order batsman. We expect Elgar to play a key role in this game and he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as four of the five matches have been won by chasing sides which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Dean Elgar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Robin Das, Matthew Critchley, Charlie Allison, Simon Harmer (c), Eathan Bosch, Shane Snater, Sam Cook, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jordan Cox, Luke Benkenstein, Jamal Richards, Noah Thain, Aaron Beard

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Robin Das Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Matthew Critchley All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter Simon Harmer All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook All-rounder

Essex Team Form

Essex did not have a great start to the tournament but managed to turn things around and with seven wins thus far they are currently fourth on the table.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, Brad Wheal, John Turner, Fletcha Middleton, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Nick Gubbins, Michael Neser

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Fuller All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Brad Wheal All-rounder

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have struggled to make an impact this season and have three defeats in the last four matches.

Essex vs Hampshire Head to Head

Hampshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Essex 18-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Essex won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Essex: 16

Hampshire: 18

Essex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Hampshire and Essex go head to head in contrasting form as on one side Essex are currently fourth on the table and are right in the mix to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Hampshire has struggled to make an impact this year and are already knocked out of the tournament hence they do not have anything to play for. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Essex dominated the game as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. Both sides managed to have 31 runs opening stand. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Essex have been great in the second half of the campaign, in three of the last four matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Hampshire would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Essex vs Hampshire Top Batters

Michael-Kyle Pepper to be Essex’ top batter

Michael-Kyle Pepper has had a phenomenal season thus far with 515 runs, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament. In the last game against Hampshire, Pepper scored 44 off 24 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’ top batter

Even though Joe Weatherley struggled in the last game against Surrey, we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent and has scored 303 runs and is the leading run scorer for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Essex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Paul Walter to be Essex’ top bowler

Paul Walter had a solid outing in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Surrey. He has been the most consistent bowler for Essex this season and with 15 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

John Turner to be Hampshire’ top bowler

They haven't been a standout bowler for Hampshire this season but in the last game John Turner had a great game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.