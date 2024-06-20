Essex vs Hampshire Match Prediction ESS 44 % Chance of Winning HAM 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.808 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Hampshire are going to square off at County Ground, Chelmsford, in the Vitality Blast. Scheduled to clash on June 20, 2024, the action will begin at 11:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Essex’s terrible luck has resulted in yet another defeat this season, this time at the hands of Sussex. The former batted first and notched up 178 runs owing to opener Dean Elgar and Michael Pepper, batting at number three, who scored 54 and 51 runs, respectively. They played a pivotal role in the innings but the rest of the batters did not do much. Sussex did not see this target as much of a threat since they were able to chase it in just over 15 overs and ended up on top by a margin of eight wickets.

Hampshire’s campaign is shaping up to be rather unfortunate seeing as their previous two games ended without a decisive result, thanks to washouts. Their last completed match against Somerset was not particularly thrilling as they faltered in the chase while Somerset had posted a target of 241 runs. Hampshire were bowled out inside 20 overs and with 178 runs on the board, they surrendered defeat by 63 runs.

Essex chance of winning - 44%

Hampshire chance of winning - 56%

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Essex vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score high before first dismissal

The rain has put quite a damper on Hampshire’s campaign and has allowed them to play only four matches to fruition so far. There has been a glaringly obvious fluctuation in their partnerships in those games but skipper James Vince and wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott have done their best to keep the team adrift with totals of 77, 2, 53 and 2 runs before the first dismissal. Both players have become a shadow of themselves after their performance in the 2023 season but after two unpleasant outcomes through no fault of their own, they will be eager to come back in style with a big knock.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford is majorly helpful to those chasing which is made clear-cut by the fact that three successive games in the last four matches were won by the teams fielding first. This is an unmistakable advantage at this venue and the toss winners concur since they elected to chase in all four games this season. First innings totals in the 180-200 range have also not been safe here which makes it all the more easy for the toss winning side to settle on their strategy.

Weather Report

A minor 10% chance of rainfall does not pose much of a threat to Chelmsford, especially because the skies are expected to remain mostly sunny. The temperature is projected to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Adam Rossington (c), Simon Harmer, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington (C) Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jordan Cox Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have been all out of sorts lately and they are making it harder for themselves to get out of this mess, especially since it is quite uncharacteristic of them to suffer three defeats in six games.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Toby Albert Batter Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Michael Neser Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Felix Organ Batter Chris Wood Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have not had the opportunity to make amends for their earlier missteps but they still stand quite close to Essex on the table which makes them a strong contender for the next game.

Essex vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire enter this match with a leg up on Essex in their tally with 19 victories while the latter have 15 wins in a total of 42 games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 42

Essex - 15

Hampshire - 19

Tie - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 6

Essex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Both teams’ openers are evenly matched going into the next match and have the same caliber as the other. Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar have been of immense help to Essex with opening partnerships of 50, 24 and 43 runs in the last three games while Hampshire’s opening duo of James Vince and Ben McDermott have been just as prolific, albeit a tad more inconsistent, with totals of 77, 2 and 53 runs in the previous three fixtures. However, Hampshire are believed to have a slight edge over Essex in this regard as they take on each other in the next match.

Essex vs Hampshire T20 County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.808 Bet Now!

Essex vs Hampshire Best Batters

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Michael Pepper has maintained his position as the team’s leading batter with 213 runs in six innings and an average of 35.50. He achieved his first half-century of the season against Sussex in the last game where he amassed 51 runs and stood as the second highest run scorer for Essex. Given his consistency, he is the top choice for the next match.

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Joe Weatherley retains the top spot among Hampshire’s batters after two unfortunate matches which were called off, having amassed 124 runs in four innings. He had a rather forgettable outing against Somerset where he was dismissed for 18 but that is not likely going to be the case against Essex since he is due to come good.

Essex vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Paul Walter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Paul Walter returned wicketless after Essex’s outing against Sussex where he gave away 25 runs in his three-over spell and earned an economy rate of 8.33. Nonetheless, he remains the team’s leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in six innings so far. He also has an impressive bowling average of 15.33 which makes him a reliable bowler to bet on.

Chris Wood to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Chris Wood was tied as Hampshire’s leading wicket-taker against Somerset where he bagged two wickets in four overs and ended his spell with a somewhat expensive economy rate of 10.00. Overall, he is the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with seven wickets in five innings but his average of 16.57 is quite convincing, making him the top pick for the next match.