Essex vs Kent Match Prediction ESS 55 % Chance of Winning KEN 45 % Bet Now! Essex and Kent will lock horns in Match 101 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, Chelmsford Thursday. The match is slated to be played on June 22, with a scheduled start time of 11:30 pm IST.

Essex vs Kent Chance of Winning

Essex are coming off a seven-wicket loss against Somerset in the last match. Batting first Essex managed to put up a competitive total on the board. Half-centuries from Robin Das and Paul Walter powered Essex to 186/10 in 19.2 overs. Somerset then chased down the target in 16.3 overs. Essex bowlers failed to defend the target as a result Essex handed seven wickets victory to Somerset. Essex are currently positioned 3rd in the South Group with 14 points in ten matches. They won seven out of the ten matches they played in the competition.

Kent are coming off a six-wicket victory over Sussex in their previous match. Bowling first Kent restricted Sussex to 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Michael Hogan produced a tremendous spell of 4/31. Kent then chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Jordan Cox scored 82 runs in 44 balls to set up the win for Kent. With the win, Kent made it four out of four in their last four matches. They are currently positioned 5th in the South Group with ten points in ten matches. They won five out of the ten matches they played in the tournament.

Essex chance of winning: 55%

Kent chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent's opening batsman Daniel Bell Drummond has been the most reliable and consistent performer for Kent in the season. He has accumulated 407 runs in ten innings at an average of 45.22 and we believe he will score over 27.5 runs against Essex. Michael Pepper has been amongst the runs since his inclusion in the playing 11. Pepper missed the initial matches but since his inclusion, he has been the most reliable batsman for Essex. He has amassed 230 runs in seven matches. Considering his form, we are predicting Pepper to score over 26.5 runs against Kent.

Essex vs Kent Toss Prediction

The Surface at County Ground, Chelmsford is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Out of the five matches played at this venue in the season, the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches. The average 1st innings score this season at this venue is 183 runs. Out of the 53 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 25 matches, while the team bowling first won 27 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 176 runs.

Based on the recent outcomes from the matches played at this venue, the team batting second has a high chance of winning. We predict the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Thursday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 59% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Essex Players List

Simon Harmer (Captain), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper (wk), Will Buttleman (wk), Aaron Beard, Aaron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jamie Potter, Samuel Cook, Shane Snater, Eshun Kelly, Luc Benkenstein, Jamal Richards.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Daniel Lawrence All-rounder Feroze Khushi Batsman Michael Pepper Batsman Robin Das Batsman Paul Walter All-rounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder William Buttleman Wicket Keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Samuel Cook Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex are having a good run in the season. They have been performing consistently and reaped rewards as they managed to win 70% of their matches. They won seven out of the ten matches they played and won four out of their last five matches.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket Keeper Jordan Cox Batsman Jack Leaning All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Fred Klassen Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent struggled to gain momentum in the initial stages of the tournament but managed to rack up wins in their last few matches. In their last five matches, Kent won four matches and lost one match. They won 50% of the matches played in the season.

Essex vs Kent Head-to-Head Record

Both Kent and Essex clashed in 39 T20 matches. Kent holds a record of 20 - 18 against Essex. Out of the 20 wins against Essex, Kent won 13 matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd, While Essex won 11 matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Kent won two matches, while Essex won three matches.

Total Matches Played: 39 matches

Kent Won: 20 matches

Essex Won: 18 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Essex vs Kent Betting Odds

Essex to score over 51.5 runs @ 1.8

Essex on average scored 61 runs in the first six overs in the last three matches. Essex's top order has been playing aggressively in the first six overs taking advantage of the field restrictions. We predict Essex to score over 51 runs in the first six overs against Kent.

Essex vs Kent Top Batter

Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Essex

Michael Pepper has scored 230 runs in seven matches in the season. Pepper has been scoring runs consistently and we back him to be the top batter for Essex against Kent.

Daniel Bell Drummond to be the top batter for Kent

Daniel Bell Drummond has been in phenomenal form. He has scored 407 runs in ten matches at an average of 45.22. Drummond scored four fifties in the season. He has scored 744 runs against Essex. We predict Drummond to be the top batter for Kent against Essex.

Essex vs Kent Top Bowler

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Essex

Daniel Sams has been the strike bowler for Essex. Sams has been accurate with his line and lengths and his variations have helped him get wickets in the death overs. Sams has picked up 18 wickets in ten matches. We predict Sams to be the top bowler for Essex.

Grant Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent

Grant Stewart has been the most consistent and economical bowler for Kent. Stewart has picked up 15 wickets in ten matches in the season. We predict Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent against Essex.