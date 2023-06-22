Essex vs Kent Match Prediction
ESS
55%
Chance of Winning
KEN
45%
T20
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Joe Denly has scored 741 runs against Essex.
- Simon Harmer has picked up 16 wickets against Kent in his T20 career.
Essex vs Kent Chance of Winning
Essex are coming off a seven-wicket loss against Somerset in the last match. Batting first Essex managed to put up a competitive total on the board. Half-centuries from Robin Das and Paul Walter powered Essex to 186/10 in 19.2 overs. Somerset then chased down the target in 16.3 overs. Essex bowlers failed to defend the target as a result Essex handed seven wickets victory to Somerset. Essex are currently positioned 3rd in the South Group with 14 points in ten matches. They won seven out of the ten matches they played in the competition.
Kent are coming off a six-wicket victory over Sussex in their previous match. Bowling first Kent restricted Sussex to 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Michael Hogan produced a tremendous spell of 4/31. Kent then chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Jordan Cox scored 82 runs in 44 balls to set up the win for Kent. With the win, Kent made it four out of four in their last four matches. They are currently positioned 5th in the South Group with ten points in ten matches. They won five out of the ten matches they played in the tournament.
Essex chance of winning: 55%
Kent chance of winning: 45%
Essex vs Kent Betting Tips
Kent's opening batsman Daniel Bell Drummond has been the most reliable and consistent performer for Kent in the season. He has accumulated 407 runs in ten innings at an average of 45.22 and we believe he will score over 27.5 runs against Essex. Michael Pepper has been amongst the runs since his inclusion in the playing 11. Pepper missed the initial matches but since his inclusion, he has been the most reliable batsman for Essex. He has amassed 230 runs in seven matches. Considering his form, we are predicting Pepper to score over 26.5 runs against Kent.
Essex vs Kent Toss Prediction
The Surface at County Ground, Chelmsford is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Out of the five matches played at this venue in the season, the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches. The average 1st innings score this season at this venue is 183 runs. Out of the 53 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 25 matches, while the team bowling first won 27 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 176 runs.
Based on the recent outcomes from the matches played at this venue, the team batting second has a high chance of winning. We predict the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.
Weather Report
The temperature at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Thursday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 59% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Essex Players List
Simon Harmer (Captain), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper (wk), Will Buttleman (wk), Aaron Beard, Aaron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jamie Potter, Samuel Cook, Shane Snater, Eshun Kelly, Luc Benkenstein, Jamal Richards.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Daniel Lawrence
|
All-rounder
|
Feroze Khushi
|
Batsman
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batsman
|
Robin Das
|
Batsman
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
William Buttleman
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Simon Harmer
|
Bowler
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Samuel Cook
|
Bowler
Essex Recent Form
Essex are having a good run in the season. They have been performing consistently and reaped rewards as they managed to win 70% of their matches. They won seven out of the ten matches they played and won four out of their last five matches.
Kent Players List
Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Daniel Bell Drummond
|
Batsman
|
Tawanda Muyeye
|
Batsman
|
Joe Denly
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batsman
|
Jack Leaning
|
All-rounder
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Stewart
|
All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Fred Klassen
|
Bowler
|
Michael Hogan
|
Bowler
Kent Recent Form
Kent struggled to gain momentum in the initial stages of the tournament but managed to rack up wins in their last few matches. In their last five matches, Kent won four matches and lost one match. They won 50% of the matches played in the season.
Essex vs Kent Head-to-Head Record
Both Kent and Essex clashed in 39 T20 matches. Kent holds a record of 20 - 18 against Essex. Out of the 20 wins against Essex, Kent won 13 matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd, While Essex won 11 matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Kent won two matches, while Essex won three matches.
- Total Matches Played: 39 matches
- Kent Won: 20 matches
- Essex Won: 18 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match
Essex vs Kent Betting Odds
Essex to score over 51.5 runs @ 1.8
Essex on average scored 61 runs in the first six overs in the last three matches. Essex's top order has been playing aggressively in the first six overs taking advantage of the field restrictions. We predict Essex to score over 51 runs in the first six overs against Kent.
Essex vs Kent Top Batter
Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Essex
Michael Pepper has scored 230 runs in seven matches in the season. Pepper has been scoring runs consistently and we back him to be the top batter for Essex against Kent.
Daniel Bell Drummond to be the top batter for Kent
Daniel Bell Drummond has been in phenomenal form. He has scored 407 runs in ten matches at an average of 45.22. Drummond scored four fifties in the season. He has scored 744 runs against Essex. We predict Drummond to be the top batter for Kent against Essex.
Essex vs Kent Top Bowler
Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Essex
Daniel Sams has been the strike bowler for Essex. Sams has been accurate with his line and lengths and his variations have helped him get wickets in the death overs. Sams has picked up 18 wickets in ten matches. We predict Sams to be the top bowler for Essex.
Grant Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent
Grant Stewart has been the most consistent and economical bowler for Kent. Stewart has picked up 15 wickets in ten matches in the season. We predict Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent against Essex.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Essex
The matchup between Kent and Essex is expected to be an evenly contested match. Essex are the in-form team winning four of their last five matches. Both the batting and bowling units have been performing consistently. Their top order looks decent form while their bowling order looks lethal. Kent after struggling in the initial stages of the tournament has found momentum in their last few matches. Kent won their last three matches in the tournament. Based on their recent record against Kent, we predict Essex to emerge victorious against Kent.
Essex to win the match @ 1.73
Kent to win the match @ 2.10Bet Now!