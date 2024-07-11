Essex vs Kent Match Prediction ESS 61 % Chance of Winning KEN 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Kent will lock horns at County Ground, Chelmsford, in the Vitality Blast for their second encounter of the season. The clash is going to take place on July 11, 2024, at 11:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Essex displayed an underwhelming performance against Glamorgan last time around and their lax approach has started chipping away at their likelihood of making the playoffs. Glamorgan piled on 182 runs while batting first which is not usually something Essex struggles against. Opener Adam Rossington was the only batter at the top order who kept Essex in contention for the win but he had to watch while the batters at the other end fell one after the other, until it was his turn to bid adieu with 41 runs to his credit. Paul Walter’s arrival at the crease changed the course of the game as he notched up 53 runs but not one other batter was able to hold onto their wicket and support his innings. His dismissal marked Essex’s drubbing and the team were eventually bundled out for 156 runs.

Kent’s outing against Surrey was severely affected by the rain and as they lost overs to bad weather, Surrey managed to rack in 103 runs in ten overs. To Kent’s delight, they dismissed five of Surrey’s batters and the total was achievable. Understudy opener Feroze Khushi led the charge for Kent with his individual contribution of 35 runs but the rest were not able to navigate Surrey’s bowling attack. With 81 runs on the board in eight overs, Kent’s innings was put to an abrupt end by the rain and it resulted in a five run pasting via the D/L method.

Essex chance of winning - 61%

Kent chance of winning - 39%

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Essex vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond are the established lead-off players for Kent but the former’s call for international responsibility leaves the latter to open alongside acting opener Feroze Khushi. Even before Khushi arrived at the scene, Kent’s first wicket was under pressure with consecutive low scores and no improvement in sight. In the last five matches, Kent have had totals of 0, 2, 20, 4 and 16 runs before the fall of the first wicket. This is a precarious situation to be in and Kent will have a challenging time negotiating themselves out of this mess.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Essex 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Kent Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford assists the teams fielding first and there is no getting around that fact, having won four out of the last five completed matches held here in the present season. Both sides will be hoping to opt for this strategy since the toss winners have done so in all five games so far. High scoring chases are a regular occurrence at the venue and the next match is not likely to be an exception to the norm.

Weather Report

With a minimal 10% likelihood of rainfall at Chelmsford, the weather is not expected to play a role in the outcome of the game. Partly cloudy skies are predicted with the temperature reaching 22 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer (c), Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington (C) Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Robin Das Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Charlie Allison Bowler Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Luc Benkenstein Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have suffered two blows in the last five outings but they also had two favorable outcomes while one match abandoned without a ball bowled. They still have the edge over Kent.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Tom Rogers Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Jack Leaning Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent are missing their crucial player, Zak Crawley, who opens for the team. With him out of the equation, the team will likely suffer a great deal more than they already have until now.

Essex vs Kent Head-to-Head

Essex closed in on their gap against Kent by winning the first encounter this season, making it 19 wins for the former and 21 victories for the latter.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 42

Essex - 19

Kent - 21

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Essex vs Kent Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Kent

The last time that both sides went up against each other, Kent’s openers emerged as the superior duo with a partnership of 20 runs while Essex managed 13 runs before the first dismissal. However, that was a slight aberration since Kent’s openers are usually the ones who find themselves on the low end of the spectrum. Additionally, with Zak Crawley at national duty against West Indies, Feroze Khushi is the stand-in opener and it is going to take some time for him to gel with Daniel Bell-Drummond. All these factors point to the fact that Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar have the edge for Essex’s first wicket.

Essex vs Kent T20 County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.156 Bet Now!

Essex vs Kent Best Batters

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Michael Pepper had a terrible outing against Glamorgan last time around, having been dismissed for one run before he could make any significant impact. Despite that, he retains his spot at the top with 334 runs in nine innings which includes a century and two half-centuries. He continues to be the leading choice against Kent.

Sam Billings to be Kent’s Best Batter

Sam Billings has not been dethroned as the top run scorer for Kent and has scored 315 runs in ten innings. His previous innings against Surrey was interrupted by the rain after he scored an unbeaten 14 runs. He has an average of 35.00 and remains the top choice to be Kent’s standout batter.

Essex vs Kent Best Bowlers

Paul Walter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Paul Walter is the top wicket-taker for Essex with 13 wickets in nine innings. He did well against Glamorgan in the last match, having allowed 26 runs in four overs to bring up an economy rate of 6.50. He was also responsible for two wickets during the match and will be anticipated to come out on top as they take on Kent.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson went wicketless in his two-over spell against Surrey in the last match but he continues to be their leading bowler with 11 wickets in eight innings and a brilliant bowling average of 18.36. He was economical against Surrey as he ended up with an economy rate of 7.50 and will remain the top pick for the upcoming fixture.