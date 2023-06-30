Essex vs Middlesex Match Prediction ESS 70 % Chance of Winning MID 30 % Bet Now! Essex will take on Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2023 South Group match at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Friday, June 30. The action will kick start from 11:30 PM IST. Essex finished third in the group but lost their quarter-final match against Lancashire by seven wickets. Middlesex had finished eighth after just four out of their 14 matches.

Essex vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Essex are the clear favourites to win their upcoming match against Middlesex who have won just one of their 12 matches so far. The side lost each of their first 10 matches before beating Surrey by seven wickets to register their maiden win on June 22. However, they again face a 55-run defeat against Kent in their last match.

Essex also have lost each of their last three matches but the side won five consecutive matches before that. The batting units of both Essex and Middlesex have struggled and in the upcoming match the bowlers could very well decide the course of the match.

While Middlesex have no bowler who has taken more than 10 wickets in the match, Essex have four bowlers including Daniel Sams (20), Steve Harmer (17) and Matt Critchley (15) who have picked more than 10 wickets. For Middlesex, Tom Helm and Martin Andersson - their two leading wicket-takers - have picked 10 wickets each at an average of 45.10 and 35.10 respectively.

Essex chances of winning - 70%

MIddlesex chances of winning - 30%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Daniel Sams, the Australian international, is one fine player who has done a tremendous job for Essex. His left-hand fast bowling is world-class and the 30-year-old has also got the ability to swing his bat. His handy contributions in both the departments can give Essex handy edge over their opposition. In the ongoing season, Sams has scored 265 runs at a strike rate of 167.72 and picked 20 wickets at an average of 16.39.

South Africa star Pieter Malan has not performed to his capacity and Middlesex would be hoping to see a couple of good innings from him as the season ends. In 62 T20 matches, Malan has scored 1874 runs at an average of 36.74. In the ongoing season, he has scored 205 runs in eight matches at an average of 25.75.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last match here in Chelmsford, Sussex opted to bat first but lost the match by five wickets. In the match prior to this, Essex chose to bowl but lost by 118 runs. In the first match here this season, Essex opted to bowl and won the match by three wickets. The team winning the toss could opt to bat first keeping in view the result of the last match. In the fourth match of the season here, Essex opted to bowl and won by four wickets. In the fifth match, Somerset opted to bowl and won by seven wickets. In the last match here, Kent opted to bowl first and won by seven wickets.

Weather Report

Most cloudy with a high temperature of 21 degree celsius in Chelmsford on Friday. The precipitation level will be 10 percent and the humidity will go up to 60 percent. The wind speed in Chelmsford would be hovering around 26 km/h.

Essex Player List

Essex Squad

Simon Harmer (c, South Africa), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Nick Browne, Will Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Eshun Kalley, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards, Adam Rossington, Josh Rymell, Daniel Sams (Australia), Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley

Essex Predicted XI

A Rossington Batter and Wicket-keeper Feroze Khushi Batter Robin Das Batter Matthew Critchely Batter Paul Walter Batter Tom Westley Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer (cap) Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Ben Allison Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have lost each of their last three matches. The last five matches have seen them lose three and win two. Since the start of T20 Blast 2023, Essex won their first two matches first before losing two games. They won five back-to-back matches from there before losing the last three.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex Squad

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Ishaan Kaushal, Pieter Malan (South Africa), Daniel O'Driscoll, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson, Mark Stoneman, Thilan Walallawita, Robbie White

Middlesex Predicted XI

Stephen Eskinazi (c) Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Max Holden All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder John Simpson (wk) Batter and Wicket-keeper Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Josh De Caires All-rounder Marti Andersson All-rounder Max Harris Bowler Toby Greatwood Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex lost their last match against Kent by 55 runs. They registered a 7-wicket win over Surrey in their second last match. The win was their first since the start of T20 Blast 2023. They lost each of the first 10 matches.

Essex vs Middlesex Head to Head

Essex and Middlesex have fought neck-to-neck in the T20 Blast 2023. However, three back-to-back wins have given Essex a lead over the opposition in recent times.

Matches: 36

Essex won: 19

Glamorgan won: 15

NR: 1

Abandoned: 1

Essex vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Essex opening partnership to be under 22.5

Essex opening batters have struggled throughout the T20 Blast 2023 season and the pressure to perform will again be on them. They stitched a 127-run partnership in their last match against Hampshire, however, the stand between the two in the last nine matches prior to it are - 127, 5, 6, 47, 1, 35, 1, 1, 11, and 27. Middlesex are the bottom-ranked team in the South Group and have no chances to qualify for the knockout games. With nothing to lose, they are expected to come all guns blazing against Essex who are in a must-win situation.

Essex vs Middlesex Top Team Batsmen

Michael Pepper to be Essex's Top Batter

Michael Pepper, the leading run-scorer for Essex is expected to score high for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 269 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of 171.33. Two fifties have come off his bat. In his last outing against Hampshire Pepper scored 19 runs.

Max Holden to be Middlesex's Top Batter

Max Holden can emerge as the leading run-scorer for Middlesex. He has scored 1253 runs in 50 T20 matches at an average of 29.13 and a strike rate of 143.36. In the ongoing T20 Blast 2023, the southpaw has scored 400 runs in 12 matches at an average of 44.44 and a strike rate of 184.33.

Essex vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Essex's top bowler

The Australia all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker for Essex at the moment. He has picked 20 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.39 and a strike rate of 12.7. Overall, he has featured in 135 T20 matches and picked 162 wickets at an average of 24.21 and an economy rate of 8.69.

Martin Andersson to be Middlesex's Top Bowler

Martin Andersson can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex. He has played a total of 34 matches and picked 27 wickets at an average of 28.96. Andersson is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side at the moment. He has picked 10 wickets at an average of 35.10 and an average of 11.02.