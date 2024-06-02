Essex vs Middlesex Match Prediction ESS 67 % Chance of Winning MID 33 % Bet Now! The next round of the Vitality Blast 2024 will have Essex and Middlesex going head to head on Sunday, June 2nd. The two teams from South Group will meet at County Ground in Chelmsford, with the scheduled start time of 8:30 PM IST.

Essex vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

It's a bottom of the South Group table clash as Essex and Middlesex look to get a move on in the Vitality Blast 2024. Essex are placed eighth in the group with two losses in two games and a net run-rate of -1.023. Middlesex sit at the bottom after losing their only game so far, where they took a big net run-rate hit, reading -4.900.

Essex are coming off a four-wicket defeat against the reigning champions Somerset in their previous game at Taunton. Having to bat first, Essex openers put on a 67-run stand, with Adam Rossington scoring 32 off 24. Dean Elgar went on to smash 77 in 51 deliveries while Paul Walter struck 18 off 8 as they posted 193 in 20 overs. Defending the target, Aaron Beard bowled an exceptional spell of 3 for 11 in three overs but the rest of the bowling attack was hammered to all parts.

Middlesex, who finished at the bottom of the group table in the previous year, didn't have a great start to this season as they suffered a 98-run thrashing at the hands of Kent. Luke Hollman picked 3 for 27 off his four overs but others were taken for plenty as Kent smashed 205 in 20 overs. Chasing a big target, Middlesex needed a strong start but they kept losing wickets and were eventually skittled out for 107.

Essex have been the more successful side between the two in T20 cricket in recent years and they will be strong favourites heading into this clash. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Essex chance of winning @ 67%

Middlesex chance of winning @ 33%

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Essex vs Middlesex Betting Tips

The Essex all-rounder Paul Walter scored 43 off 31 in the first game of the season and followed it up with 18 off 8 in the second. Betting on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match would be a good move.

Max Holden fell cheaply in the first game but he had an outstanding season last year. He made 420 runs from 14 innings at an average of 38 while striking at 185. You can back Holden to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Middlesex 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has historically been a very good venue for batting with the average first innings score of 178 from 58 T20 matches. Of those, 31 games were won by the chasing team. So far the general trend in the tournament shows that teams have preferred chasing. We predict Essex to win the toss and field first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that the weather in Chelmsford is likely to be mostly cloudy on Sunday afternoon. There is around a 75% cloud cover predicted but rain should not be a concern as per the radar. The temperature should range between 17 to 20 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 33 kmph.

Essex Player List

Essex squad:Simon Harmer (c), Ben Allison, Charlie Allison, Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Jordan Cox, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Dean Elgar, Michael Pepper, Jamal Richards, Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Sams, Noah Thain, Paul Walter

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicketkeeper Batter Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Wicketkeeper Batter Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper Batter Paul Walter All-Rounder Daniel Sams All-Rounder Matt Critchley All-Rounder Simon Harmer (c) Bowler Luc Benkenstein Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex were the runners-up in the previous Vitality Blast season but have had a poor start to this tournament with back to back losses. They lost to Gloucestershire by five wickets in the opening game and failed to defend 193 in the second game against Somerset.

Middlesex Player List

Middlesex squad: Joe Cracknell, Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Josh de Caires, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies (wk), Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi (c), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamberm, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwellm, Thilan Walallawitam, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Wicketkeeper Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Max Holden Batter Jack Davies Wicketkeeper Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex, who finished at the bottom in South Group last year, had a terrible start to this season with a 98-run defeat against Kent. After conceding 205 runs while bowling first, their batters just couldn't get going.

Essex vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have competed against each other 37 times in the Vitality Blast. Essex won 19 of those games whereas Middlesex came out on top 17 times. Essex lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Essex vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Essex to hit over 6.5 sixes @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Chelmsford is a pretty good venue for batting over the years and Essex have a destructive batting unit comprising Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper, Jordan Cox, Paul Walter and Daniel Sams. They smashed 12 sixes in the first two games. Betting on Essex to hit over 6.5 sixes would be a good punt.

Essex vs Middlesex Top Team Batter

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s best batter

Jordan Cox, who has moved to Essex from Kent, has had a good start to the season with 78 runs from two innings at 156 strike rate. In the previous season, he made 315 runs at an average of 52 while striking at 166. You can back Cox to be the top batter for Essex.

Stephen Eskinazi to be Middlesex’s best batter

Stephen Eskinazi has been one of the consistent batters for Middlesex. In the last season, he scored 462 runs at an average of 35 and strike rate of 148, including four half centuries. Bet on him to be the top batter for Middlesex.

Essex vs Middlesex Top Team Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Essex’s best bowler

The Aussie all-rounder has been a great asset for Essex in the shorter format. He was their top wicket-taker in the last season with 25 wickets at an economy of 8.48 and strike rate of 15. Bet on Sams to be Essex's top bowler in this game.





Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s best bowler

The leg-break bowler was one of Middlesex’s highest wicket-takers in the previous Blast season with 11 wickets. Luke Hollman has started this season well with 3 for 27 in four overs. Back him to be the top bowler for Middlesex.