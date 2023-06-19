Essex vs Somerset Match Prediction ESS 48 % Chance of Winning SOM 52 % Bet Now! Essex and Somerset are poised to lock horns for the second time this season, taking the field at Grace Road, Leicester on June 19 at 11:00 P.M. With both teams currently level on points, this match holds significant importance as they vie to secure a crucial victory and gain an edge in the competition.

Essex vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Essex has been on an impressive winning streak, triumphing in their last five matches, including a recent victory over Middlesex. However, their previous defeat came at the hands of their upcoming opponents, Somerset. Another loss in their campaign occurred against defending champions Hampshire, which proved to be a humiliating experience as Essex fell short of chasing a target of 214 runs and were bowled out for a mere 96 runs.

Meanwhile, Somerset suffered a recent setback against Surrey, failing to chase a total of 195 runs. Their only other loss came against Hampshire as well. Initially, Somerset displayed dominance in the tournament with six consecutive victories before the outlier result against Hampshire. Considering Somerset's previous success in defeating Essex earlier this season, despite both teams having experienced similar ups and downs, Somerset holds the advantage and is regarded as the favourites to emerge victorious in the upcoming match.

Essex chance of winning - 48%

Somerset chance of winning - 52%

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Essex vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset has garnered an array of impressive records this season. Leading the charge is Ben Green who currently reigns as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with an incredible haul of 20 wickets in nine matches. Moreover, Somerset has showcased an outstanding display of fielding this season. Craig Overton and Tom Abell are jointly responsible for the most catches, effortlessly plucking 12 catches each, a testament to their exceptional reflexes and sharpness in the field.

Essex, on the other hand, has found success in the form of Dan Lawrence. Despite playing only five matches, he has already amassed 94 runs, including a notable half-century against Middlesex. Lawrence has also showcased his talent in bowling, having claimed two wickets despite not being a regular bowler for the team. His contributions have been valuable to Essex's recent achievements.

Essex vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at a neutral venue, specifically at Grace Road in Leicester. To date, 56 T20 matches have been held at this venue, with an average first innings score of 165. Of these matches, 25 were won by the team batting first, while 30 were won by the team batting second. It is noticeable that teams batting second have an advantage, as demonstrated in the recent match between Leicestershire and Worcestershire, where the latter emerged victorious after chasing the target. This prevailing trend suggests that the team batting second is likely to maintain an advantage in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates favourable conditions for a day of cricket. The temperature is expected to stay consistent at 24 degrees Celsius and there is a low 20% chance of precipitation, suggesting a minimal likelihood of rain affecting the match.

Essex Player List

Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Sir Alastair Cook, Aaron Beard. Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), William Buttleman (Wk), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Eshun Kalley, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Dan Lawrence Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Michael Pepper Batter Robin Das Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Matt Critchley Bowler Simon Harmer (C) Bowler William Buttleman Wicket-keeper Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex is currently on a five-match winning streak, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the top spot in the South Group standings, which is currently held by their upcoming opponents, Somerset. Their only two losses were against Somerset and reigning champions Hampshire.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Kadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset had a setback in their last match against Surrey after previously winning against Gloucestershire but losing to Hampshire. They began the season with six consecutive victories, including one against Essex.

Essex vs Somerset Head-to-Head

In their previous five meetings, Somerset has displayed greater success by winning three of those matches, including their most recent encounter earlier this year. When considering their overall T20 history, Somerset has consistently held the upper hand over their opponents.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 17

Essex - 6

Somerset - 11

Essex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Throughout the season, Somerset has showcased impressive opening partnerships. In their recent match against Surrey, Tom Banton and Will Smeed set the tone with a solid opening score of 61 runs. Their performance was particularly remarkable in the match against Gloucestershire, where they formed a dominant opening partnership of 120 runs, with Will Smeed contributing a noteworthy 94 runs. Even in their last encounter against Essex this season, Tom Lammonby and Will Smeed managed to establish a partnership of 35 runs, outperforming Essex's opening partnership of 23 runs. These consistent and strong opening partnerships highlight Somerset's prowess in the batting department.

Essex vs Somerset Best Batters

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Pepper has been Essex's standout batsman throughout the season, consistently displaying exceptional skills at the crease. With a formidable total of 230 runs in just six matches, including a blistering innings of 64 runs off a mere 34 deliveries against Middlesex, he is undoubtedly set to reclaim his position as the team's premier run-scorer in the upcoming match.

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman has been in exceptional form this season, accumulating 275 runs in eight matches. In their previous game against Surrey, Banton was the standout performer, scoring 53 runs off 37 deliveries. With his consistent impact and impressive batting skills, Banton is expected to once again lead the team's batting charge in the upcoming match.

Essex vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Daniel Sams has been Essex's top wicket-taker this season, claiming an impressive 16 wickets in nine matches. In the last game against Middlesex, he took one wicket while conceding only 15 runs in his two overs. Sams' consistent performance and ability to make vital breakthroughs make him a key asset for Essex's bowling attack in the upcoming match.

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Green has been the standout bowler of the tournament, leading with 20 wickets in nine matches. His consistent wicket-taking ability and economical bowling have made him invaluable to his team. In the previous match against Surrey, he claimed four wickets while conceding only 33 runs in four overs. There is no doubt that Green has the potential to replicate his stellar performance in the upcoming fixture, posing a significant threat to the opposition.