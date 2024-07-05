Essex vs Somerset Match Prediction
ESS
40%
Chance of Winning
SOM
60%
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford
Facts:
- With 333 runs, Michael-Kyle Pepper is the leading run scorer for Essex in this campaign.
- With 11 wickets, Chris Green is the leading wicket taker for Somerset in this campaign.
Essex vs Somerset Chance of Winning
Essex had a stuttering start to the campaign as they lost the first two games against Gloucestershire and Somerset but managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture on the back of two wins on the bounce and with ten points in eighth matches they are currently fourth on the table.
Much like their opponents, Somerset had an underwhelming start as they lost two of the first three matches but have found their footing since then as they have won four of the last five matches and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Somerset are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Essex’ chances of winning - 40%
- Somerset’ chances of winning - 60%
Essex vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Tom Banton has had a wonderful campaign thus far as he has scored 231 runs with an average of 33 which is great for a top order batsman. In the last game, Banton scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe Banton would have a brilliant game against Essex.
Dean Elgar has had a brilliant tournament thus far as in eight matches he has scored 272 runs with an average of 38.85 and in the last game against Somerset, Elgar scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe Elgar would continue his brilliant form and would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Essex Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Somerset Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Somerset
Essex vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as four of the last five matches has been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Essex News & Player List
Essex Player List
Adam Rossington (wk), Dean Elgar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jordan Cox, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Charlie Allison, Simon Harmer (c), Luke Benkenstein, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater, Daniel Sams, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Noah Thain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dean Elgar
|
Batter
|
Michael-Kyle Pepper
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Rossington
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Allison
|
Batter
|
Simon Harmer
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Benkenstein
|
Bowler
|
Ben Allison
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Beard
|
All-rounder
Essex Team Form
Essex had an underwhelming start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they head into this game after back to back wins in the last two matches.
Somerset News & Player List
Somerset Player List
Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Riley Meredith, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, Tom Lammonby, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Green
|
Bowler
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Davey
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Jack Leach
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset suffered two losses in the first three matches but have turned things around and have won four of the last five matches and are currently third on the table.
Essex vs Somerset Head to Head
Somerset have dominated this fixture against Essex in this tournament 13-6. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Somerset won the game with five wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Essex: 6
Somerset: 13
Essex vs Somerset Betting Odds
Essex to have a better opening partnership than Somerset
Somerset and Essex go head to head in what seems like a brilliant game for the neutrals as both sides showcased tremendous form head into this fixture. Both sides are tied on ten points and are in contention to make the playoffs this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Somerset dominated the game. Essex scored 193 and Somerset managed to chase the target and win the game with four wickets to spare.Even though Essex lost the game they ended up having a better opening partnership. Even though Essex openers did not have a great game in the last outing we expect them to have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Essex vs Somerset
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford, null
Essex vs Somerset Top Batters
Michael-Kyle Pepper to be Essex’ top batter
Michael-Kyle Pepper has had a brilliant start to the tournament as he has been the most consistent batsman for Essex thus far. With 333 runs he is the leading run scorer for Essex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Will Smeed to be Somerset’ top batter
Even though Will Smeed did not have a great game in the last outing against Gloucestershire we are still going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman for Somerset which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Essex vs Somerset Top Bowlers
Paul Walter to be Essex’ top bowler
In the last game against Somerset, Paul Walter had a brilliant game as he bagged two wickets and has continued to impress ever since. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Green to be Somerset’ top bowler
Ben Green had a phenomenal year last season and once again he has been outstanding in this campaign as he has bagged 15 wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for Somerset which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Essex to win @ 2.18 (PariMatch)
- Somerset to win @ 1.68 (PariMatch)
Parimatch