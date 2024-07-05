Essex vs Somerset Match Prediction ESS 40 % Chance of Winning SOM 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex take on Somerset in the ninth round of games of the 2024 T20 Blast at the County Ground, Chelmsford. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 05 at 11:30 PM IST.

Essex vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Essex had a stuttering start to the campaign as they lost the first two games against Gloucestershire and Somerset but managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture on the back of two wins on the bounce and with ten points in eighth matches they are currently fourth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Somerset had an underwhelming start as they lost two of the first three matches but have found their footing since then as they have won four of the last five matches and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Somerset are favourites in the upcoming game.

Essex’ chances of winning - 40%

Somerset’ chances of winning - 60%

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Essex vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tom Banton has had a wonderful campaign thus far as he has scored 231 runs with an average of 33 which is great for a top order batsman. In the last game, Banton scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe Banton would have a brilliant game against Essex.

Dean Elgar has had a brilliant tournament thus far as in eight matches he has scored 272 runs with an average of 38.85 and in the last game against Somerset, Elgar scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe Elgar would continue his brilliant form and would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Somerset 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as four of the last five matches has been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Dean Elgar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jordan Cox, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Charlie Allison, Simon Harmer (c), Luke Benkenstein, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater, Daniel Sams, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Noah Thain

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Jordan Cox Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Matthew Critchley All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter Simon Harmer All-rounder Luke Benkenstein Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Aaron Beard All-rounder

Essex Team Form

Essex had an underwhelming start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they head into this game after back to back wins in the last two matches.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Riley Meredith, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, Tom Lammonby, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Josh Davey Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset suffered two losses in the first three matches but have turned things around and have won four of the last five matches and are currently third on the table.

Essex vs Somerset Head to Head

Somerset have dominated this fixture against Essex in this tournament 13-6. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Somerset won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Essex: 6

Somerset: 13

Essex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset and Essex go head to head in what seems like a brilliant game for the neutrals as both sides showcased tremendous form head into this fixture. Both sides are tied on ten points and are in contention to make the playoffs this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Somerset dominated the game. Essex scored 193 and Somerset managed to chase the target and win the game with four wickets to spare.Even though Essex lost the game they ended up having a better opening partnership. Even though Essex openers did not have a great game in the last outing we expect them to have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Essex vs Somerset T20 County Ground in Chelmsford, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now!

Essex vs Somerset Top Batters

Michael-Kyle Pepper to be Essex’ top batter

Michael-Kyle Pepper has had a brilliant start to the tournament as he has been the most consistent batsman for Essex thus far. With 333 runs he is the leading run scorer for Essex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Will Smeed to be Somerset’ top batter

Even though Will Smeed did not have a great game in the last outing against Gloucestershire we are still going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman for Somerset which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Essex vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Paul Walter to be Essex’ top bowler

In the last game against Somerset, Paul Walter had a brilliant game as he bagged two wickets and has continued to impress ever since. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Green to be Somerset’ top bowler

Ben Green had a phenomenal year last season and once again he has been outstanding in this campaign as he has bagged 15 wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for Somerset which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.