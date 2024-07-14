Essex vs Surrey Match Prediction ESS 43 % Chance of Winning SUR 57 % Bet Now! Essex take on Surrey in the 2024 T20 Blast at the County Ground, Chelmsford. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 14 at 07:00 PM IST.

Essex vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Essex stuttered at the start of the campaign as they lost back to back games at the start but managed to turn things around as they won five of the next six games. In the last match against Sussex, Essex were on the verge of three defeats in four games but ended up chasing 208 runs and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.

Surrey has been the best team in this tournament thus far as they have seven wins in 11 matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against Somerset, they headed into the game in phenomenal form but Somerset won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Surrey are favourites in the upcoming game.

Essex’ chances of winning - 43%

Surrey’ chances of winning - 57%

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Essex vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sam Curran missed most of the tournament and his return in the starting 11 has been a blessing for Surrey as in the last game against Somerset, even though Surrey lost the game, Curran scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Dean Elgar did not have a great outing in the last game but he has had a brilliant campaign thus far. In 11 matches, Elgar has scored 320 runs with an average of 32 which is brilliant for a top order batsman. We expect Elgar to play a key role in this game and he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as four of the last five matches have been won by chasing sides which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Dean Elgar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Robin Das, Matthew Critchley, Charlie Allison, Simon Harmer (c), Eathan Bosch, Shane Snater, Sam Cook, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jordan Cox, Luke Benkenstein, Jamal Richards, Noah Thain, Aaron Beard

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Robin Das Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Matthew Critchley All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter Simon Harmer All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook All-rounder

Essex Team Form

Essex did not have a great start to the tournament but managed to turn things around as they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently third on the table.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Dominic Sibley, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Rory Burns (wk), Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Cameron Steel, Tom Lawes, Daniel Worrall, Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes, OFM Sykes, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Laurie Evans Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Rory Burns Wicket-keeper Jamie Overton All-rounder Jordan Clark Batter Chris Jordan All-rounder Cameron Steel Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Daniel Worrall All-rounder

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have had a brilliant season as they have won seven games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they were beaten by Somerset who won the game with six wickets to spare.

Essex vs Surrey Head to Head

Essex have dominated this fixture against in T20 format 20-11. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Essex won the game with three wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Essex: 20

Surrey: 11

Essex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Surrey and Essex go head to head in what feels like a four pointer game as both sides are separated by a single points and as we head to the final few fixtures a result for either side would make them favourites to qualify for the playoffs this season. Surrey has had a phenomenal run thus far and has been the best team in this tournament but they head into this game on the back of a disappointing loss against Somerset. On the other hand, Essex have won back to back games and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the last three games, Surrey have managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe Surrey would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Essex vs Surrey Top Batters

Michael-Kyle Pepper to be Essex’ top batter

Michael-Kyle Pepper has had a phenomenal season thus far as 488 runs, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament. In the last game against Sussex, Pepper scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Laurie Evans to be Surrey’ top batter

Even though Laurie Evans struggled in the last game against Somerset, we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent throughout the season and has scored 231 runs thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Essex vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Paul Walter to be Essex’ top bowler

Paul Walter did not have a great game in the last outing Sussex regardless, he has been brilliant for Essex thus far and with 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Jordan to be Surrey’ top bowler

Surrey heads into this game with most of their main bowlers sidelined either because of international commitment or injuries. Chris Jordan has returned into the starting lineup and we expect him to do well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.