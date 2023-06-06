Essex vs Sussex Match Prediction ESS 57 % Chance of Winning SUS 43 % Bet Now! Essex and Sussex lock horns in Match 55 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The much-awaited clash between these South Group rivals is set to take place at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The match is set to take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:30 pm IST.

Essex vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Essex had a promising start to the season winning their first two matches, since then their campaign has taken a downturn as they faltered in their last two matches with back to back losses. In their previous match, Essex lost to Somerset at Taunton on Sunday. Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Essex bowlers rattled Somerset from start to finish and ensured that all they could muster was a a sub par 150 runs. Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Simon Harmer picked up his usual couple. In reply, however, Essex put up a horror show with the bat as they were bowled out for a measly 139 runs costing them the match by 11 runs. Micheal Pepper, playing his first match of the season, scored a valiant 63 runs in 43 balls albeit in a losing cause. After suffering two back-to-back losses Essex dropped down to 6th position on the points table with four points in four matches.

Sussex are having a tough time in the tournament, they are on a three-match losing streak. In their previous match, they lost to Glamorgan by a huge margin. Sussex opted to bowl first, and Glamorgan put up a huge total of 219 runs for the loss of five wickets. Chasing a huge target Sussex managed to score 187 runs. Tom Alsop and Micheal Burgess notched up fifties but couldn't take their team over the line. With the loss, Sussex have now lost three matches in a row and are currently positioned 8th in the South Group with just one win and four losses in the five matches that they have played so far.

Essex chance of winning: 57%

Sussex chance of winning: 43%

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Essex vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex on average scored 161 runs this season. Despite their batsman putting efforts and scoring runs the lack of support from their bowlers has led to Sussex losing matches. We predict Sussex to score above 160 runs if they bat first. Tom Alsop has been productive with the bat for Sussex, he scored a valiant fifty in the previous match. We predict Alsop to score over 30 runs against Essex. Daniel Sams has been phenomenal for Essex this season. Sams has bagged 10 wickets in four matches. We predict Sams to pick up a minimum of two wickets against Sussex.

Essex vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The surface at County Ground, Chelmsford is a high-scoring venue. In two matches played at this venue this season, the team batting first won one game, while the team batting second won one game. In 52 T20 matches played at the venue the team batting first won 25 matches, while the team batting 2nd won 26 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue has been 177 runs.

Essex lost two matches bowling first, won one match batting first and one match bowling first. Sussex lost three matches batting first, one match batting second and won one match batting second. Considering the last two matches at this venue the team batting 2nd struggled to score as the surface slowed down a bit. We predict the team winning the toss to bat first and defend the target.

Weather Report

The temperature at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Tuesday is expected to be around 19 degree Celsius and 67% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Essex Players List

Simon Harmer (Captain), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper (wk), Will Buttleman (wk), Aaron Beard, Aaron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jamie Potter, Samuel Cook, Shane Snater, Eshun Kelly, Luc Benkenstein, Jamal Richards.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Rossington Wicket Keeper Robin Das Batsman Michael Pepper Batsman Matthew Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Samuel Cook Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex have won 50% of their matches in the season. They had a dominating start winning their first two matches since then lost back-to-back matches batting second. The positives from the matches are the bowling form of Daniel Sams, he has been the strike bowler for Essex. The form of their batting unit is an issue they will have to address as the batsman failed to close out games.

Sussex Players List

Ravi Bopara (Captain), Alistair Orr, Daniel Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), Oli Carter (wk), Tom Alsop (wk), Archie Lenham, Ari Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tom Clark Batsman Tom Haines Batsman Tom Alsop Wicket Keeper Ravi Bopara All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Michael Burgess Batsman Fynn Hudson Prentice All-rounder James Coles Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Recent Form

Sussex are having a rough time in the tournament and are in some desperate need of inspiration. They won one match and lost four matches in the season owing to the inconsistent performances from their batting unit and the lack of support from their bowling unit have let down the team..

Essex vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

Both Essex and Sussex clashed in 32 T20 matches. Sussex holds a record of 17- 15 against Essex. Out of the 15 wins against Sussex, Essex won eight matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd, While Sussex won nine matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Sussex won three matches, while Essex won two matches.

Total Matches Played: 32 matches

Essex Won: 15 matches

Sussex Won: 17 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Essex vs Sussex Betting Odds

Essex to score over 67.5 runs in the first eight overs @ 1.85 odds

Essex on average scored 72 runs in the first eight overs in the tournament. Adam Rossington at the top of the order is known for providing quick starts and we can bank on him to do the bulk of the scoring in the first eight overs. Sussex bowlers on average conceded 73 runs in the first eight overs this season. We predict Essex to score over 67 runs in the first eight overs.

Essex vs Sussex Top Batters

Micheal Pepper to be the top batter for Essex

Micheal Pepper scored a valiant fifty in his previous match. He has scored 663 runs in 27 matches in the T20 Blast. He is a solid batter and powerful striker who can score runs in quick time. We predict Micheal Pepper to be the top scorer for Essex against Sussex.

Tom Alsop to be the top batter for Sussex

Tom Alsop has the enforcer for Sussex at the top of the order. He has scored 124 runs in five matches. In his last outing, he scored 58 runs in 42 balls. We predict Alsop to continue his good run of form and produce match-winning innings against Essex.

Essex vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Essex

Daniel Sams has been the strike bowler for Essex this season. He picked up four wickets in his last outing. Sams has picked ten wickets in four matches. We back Sams to once lead the bowling attack for Essex and produce match-winning spells.

Tymal Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex

Tymal Mills has been the standout bowler for Sussex. He has picked up nine wickets in four matches. Mills has been bowling economically and has picked up timely wickets for Sussex. We predict Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex against Essex.