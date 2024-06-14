Essex vs Sussex Match Prediction ESS 57 % Chance of Winning SUS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.606 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Sussex will go head-to-head in the Vitality Blast on June 14, 2024, and their match is going to take place at County Ground, Chelmsford. The action will kick off at 11:30 P.M IST.

Essex vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Essex made a step forward with their victory over Glamorgan earlier this season. Essex were the home favorites and they put the latter in to bat first. Glamorgan struggled against Essex’s bowling and were able to pull off a total of 166 which was, naturally, not particularly difficult for Essex to chase down. Glamorgan’s bowlers did make life challenging for Essex as they took eight wickets but they were only delaying the inevitable since the home side made it over the line by two wickets.

Sussex bagged yet another victory this season to mark their third of the season, this time against Gloucestershire. Sussex batted first and the collective effort of Daniel Hughes and James Coles, who scored 65 and 54 runs, respectively, along with dispersed contributions from the others saw them boast a total of 208. Gloucestershire had a tough time while chasing and the collapse of the opening wicket put too much pressure on the rest of the team, leading to a 48-run victory for Sussex.

Essex chance of winning - 57%

Sussex chance of winning - 43%

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Essex vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Sussex’s opening partnerships have seen a minor ascent since the start of the season but they have failed to provide any reason to take a chance on their openers. Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes will really have to up their game if they want to secure a competitive first wicket partnership but the likelihood of that seems rather low, especially since Oliver Carter has just been replaced by Ward and that hasn’t worked yet. In the previous four games, the opening order have added 15, 31, 22 and 5 runs to the first wicket and there appears to be no end in sight for their misfortune.

Essex vs Sussex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford is a fielding track through and through with two out of three victories this season for the chasing side. The first innings totals are quite daunting but the fact of the matter is that no target is safe at this venue. Essex hunted down a total on the wrong side of 200 earlier this season and it is not a rare sight here. The skippers of both teams will be hellbent on fielding first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

There is a negligible 20% chance of rain at Chelmsford and overcast conditions are predicted. The temperature is likely to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jordan Cox Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Luc Benkenstein Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex enter this fixture on the back of two consecutive wins but it may not be enough to pose a real threat to Sussex.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Oliver Carter Batter James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler John Simpson Wicket-keeper Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have only faced one setback in their campaign thus far and it makes them quite a strong side to take on.

Essex vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Essex and Sussex are level pegging with 17 wins apiece in their head-to-head tally out of a total of 34 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 34

Essex - 17

Sussex - 17

Essex vs Sussex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

There has been a gradual improvement in Essex’s opening stands so far as Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar find their rhythm and develop a way to make their partnership long lasting. In the four matches they have participated in, the pair have scored 43, 14, 67 and 0 runs together before the fall of their first wicket. This is not necessarily the case for Sussex whose overall form has been convincing but their opening stands miss the mark. Oli Carter and Daniel Hughes opened the first three matches and set up totals of 5, 22 and 31 runs while the last match saw Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes add 15 runs to the first wicket. It is a rather straightforward deduction that Essex’s openers are better equipped to post a big first wicket total.

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Essex vs Sussex Best Batters

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Michael Pepper has been the mainstay for Essex so far in the tournament and he was the second highest run scorer for the team in their outing against Glamorgan where he scored 31 runs. Further, he has 139 runs in four innings along with an average of 34.75 and an outstanding overall strike rate of 213.84, which makes him the top contender for the next game.

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes played brilliantly against Gloucestershire wherein he amassed 65 runs while striking at 185.71. He extended his lead as the team’s top run scorer with a total of 177 runs in four innings. The opener also has an average of 44.25 which makes him a lucrative player to be their standout batter.

Essex vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Daniel Sams to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Daniel Sams is the joint leading wicket-taker for Essex with seven wickets in four innings. He picked three of them against Glamorgan alone and what makes his spell even more impressive is that he also delivered a maiden which is no mean feat in this format. He has an average of 18.00 and an overall economy rate of 8.89, making him the top pick for the upcoming match.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills leads Sussex’s bowling attack with ten wickets in four innings and a remarkable average of 12.00. He was the top bowler for the team in their outing against Gloucestershire, having taken two wickets in four overs while maintaining an economy rate of 6.00. The skipper is expected to be their premier bowler next time around as well.