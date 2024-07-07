Glamorgan vs Essex Match Prediction GLAM 42 % Chance of Winning ESS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Essex are going to engage in a battle for the second time this season in the Vitality Blast on July 7, 2024. Their encounter is set to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Essex Chances of Winning

In their previous encounter, Glamorgan were able to disband Sussex who are vying for a top finish this season. Batting first, the Welsh side ripped into the home team’s bowling attack and hit them for 235 runs. Skipper and opener Kiran Carlson was the star of the show with his knock of 87 while the top and middle order joined hands to achieve an insurmountable total. William Smale, Colin Ingram and Thomas Bevan aided in the destruction by adding 43, 40 and 34 runs, respectively. Glamorgan were set for a surefire victory even though Sussex were feisty and did not back down whatsoever. In a match that was truncated by the rain, Sussex scored 190 runs in 18 overs but conceded victory by 24 runs via the D/L method.

Essex did not get a chance to get on par with the table toppers as their last match against Somerset was abandoned without a ball bowled. They did a fine job against Kent prior to that where the latter scored 156 runs and made life easy for Essex. Michael Pepper almost single handedly caused a stir as a boundary-hitting machine, having added 76 runs to the scoreboard. Essex had five overs to spare as they completed their chase and sealed a five-wicket victory.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 42%

Essex chance of winning - 58%

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Glamorgan vs Essex Betting Tips

Essex to score high before first dismissal

Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar have had slightly unpredictable partnerships in the last four games with opening stands of 13, 31, 50 and 24 runs. However, they took Glamorgan’s bowlers to the cleaners in their last head-to-head encounter where they secured a first wicket partnership of 43 runs. Both batters have been in reliable form and can be counted on to deliver against Glamorgan in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Essex 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Essex Toss Prediction

In the three completed games at Sophia Gardens this year, the track has proven to be batting friendly. There have been two scores upwards of 180 and the batting side was successful on both of those occasions. The last match was a bit of an outlier with a victory for the chasing side but this does not have the potential to influence the toss winner. Both teams would prefer to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

An 80% chance of rain threatens Cardiff and scattered showers are predicted. The temperature is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder William Smale Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Marnus Labuschagne Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Ben Kellaway Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan were outstanding against Sussex but consistency is not their strength which makes it dicey to place faith in them. The batters, undoubtedly, were at the top of their game.

Essex Player List

Adam Rossington (c), Simon Harmer, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington (C) Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jordan Cox Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have the potential to nab the top spot away from Surrey, especially since they were the finalists last season. They will seize the opportunity to hand Glamorgan a thrashing.

Glamorgan vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have solidified a massive lead over Glamorgan in their head-to-head tally with 13 wins while the latter have six victories to their credit.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Glamorgan - 6

Essex - 13

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Glamorgan vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson’s partnership with Sam Northeast was not yielding the desired results for Glamorgan and the latter was subsequently dropped to make way for William Smale in the last match. It did bring about a massive change in their opening stands but whether it can be sustained is yet to be seen. In the last three games, Glamorgan have put up first wicket totals of 79, 6 and 5. Essex’s Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar have a leg up because they are an established pair and their partnerships have been much more stable, judging by opening scores of 13, 31 and 50 runs. This makes Essex a safer, more lucrative option than Glamorgan.

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Glamorgan vs Essex Best Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Kiran Carlson is among the top scorers for Glamorgan with 206 runs in eight innings. He notched up his second half-century of the season in the last match against Sussex where he scored 87 runs while striking at 185.10. The skipper is expected to put on a big showing once again in the next match.

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s Best Batter

Michael Pepper remains Essex’s leading run-getter after their previous encounter against Somerset was abandoned. He has 333 runs in eight innings so far and celebrated his second half-century of the season in the last completed match against Kent, having scored 76 runs while striking at 180.95. He continues to be the top choice for Essex.

Glamorgan vs Essex Best Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane is the top wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 14 wickets in seven innings. He was the joint best bowler for the team in their outing against Sussex wherein he was able to pick two wickets in four overs. He still maintains an average of 15.35 and will be anticipated to come out on top this time.

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Matt Critchley is the second highest wicket-taker for Essex at the moment with a total of nine wickets under his belt in seven matches. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team when they took on Kent last time around. During his four-over spell, he bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 7.00. He is in a good position to nab the top spot again.