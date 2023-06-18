Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
GLAM
55%
Chance of Winning
GLO
45%
T20
Sophia Gardens
Facts
- Glamorgan and Gloucestershire have each won 16 T20 matches against each other.
- Neither team has won a Blast championship so far.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Glamorgan appears to hold the advantage in the upcoming match. They have registered victories against Middlesex, Gloucestershire, Sussex and Kent. Moreover, having already defeated their upcoming opponents once this season, Glamorgan is likely to be favoured to win the match. On the other hand, Gloucestershire has managed to secure wins against Middlesex, who are currently struggling, and Surrey, who are considered a strong team. However, Gloucestershire lacks the momentum needed to overcome Glamorgan in the next fixture. Considering Glamorgan's successful track record against various opponents and their prior win against Gloucestershire, they are expected to enter the match as the more favoured team.
Glamorgan chance of winning - 55%
Gloucestershire chance of winning - 45%
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Glamorgan has earned a reputation this season for being notorious when it comes to conceding extras during an innings. However, they have managed to offset this drawback with a remarkable display of batting prowess in their match against Middlesex, where they posted an imposing total of 238/3, ranking as the second-highest of the season. This accomplishment serves as a testament to their ability to deliver commanding performances with the willow. The skipper of Glamorgan, Kiran Carlson, has been on an upward trajectory, exhibiting promising form in recent fixtures. Particularly in their encounters against Essex, Carlson showcased his ability by consistently scoring 40+ runs.
In contrast, Gloucestershire finds themselves grappling with a challenging season. They have struggled to make their mark thus far, failing to achieve notable successes. Interestingly, Gloucestershire seems to find solace in their home ground of Bristol, where they have secured two of their victories, while managing only a solitary win away from home. This suggests their reliance on familiar conditions to harness their true potential.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
The match is scheduled to take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. With a total of 59 T20 matches held at this venue thus far, the average score for the first innings has been 153. Out of these matches, 28 have been won by teams batting first, while 29 have been won by teams batting second. Considering the historical trend of teams finding more success when chasing a target, it is probable that this pattern will continue for the forthcoming match.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Cardiff predicts a gloomy outlook with scattered showers. The temperature will remain steady at 23 degrees Celsius, and there is a 30% chance of precipitation.
Glamorgan Player List
Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd (c), Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Alex Horton (Wk), Chris Cooke (Wk), Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan
Predicted Playing XI
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Kiran Carlson (C)
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Batter
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Sam Northeast
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Batter
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Colin Ingram
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Batter
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Billy Root
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Batter
|
Chris Cooke
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Wicket-keeper
|
Callum Taylor
|
Batter
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Timm van der Gugten
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All-rounder
|
Zain-ul-Hassan
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Bowler
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Ruaidhri Smith
|
Bowler
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Peter Hatzoglou
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Bowler
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Jamie Mcllroy
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Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan's recent form has been inconsistent, as they suffered back-to-back defeats against Essex and Surrey. However, they had a strong start to the season and shortly won three consecutive matches. In their opening game, they emerged victorious against Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire Player List
Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (c), Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith
Predicted Playing XI
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Ben Wells
|
Batter
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Miles Hammond
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Batter
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Ben Charlesworth
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Batter
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Oliver Price
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All-rounder
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Jack Taylor (C)
|
Batter
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James Bracey
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Wicket-keeper
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Danny Lamb
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Bowler
|
Zafar Gohar
|
Bowler
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire is currently facing a challenge with a three-match losing streak, having been defeated by Kent, Leicestershire, and Somerset. Their performances have been inconsistent throughout the season. However, they have shown their potential by securing a significant victory against the table-topping team, Surrey, as well as against the struggling team, Middlesex.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head
In their last four completed games, Gloucestershire has emerged victorious in three encounters, while Glamorgan won their previous meeting earlier this season. Overall, both teams have displayed a closely contested performance.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Total - 40
Glamorgan - 16
Gloucestershire - 16
Tie/No Result/Abandoned - 8
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
First Six Overs to Witness a Score Above 47.5 @ 1.45 (Melbet)
There is a strong likelihood that the score during the first six overs of the match will exceed 47.5. The powerplay overs play a crucial role in setting the tone for scoring runs and can have a significant impact on the outcome of the match. With the average first innings score at this venue standing at approximately 153, it is highly probable that a substantial portion of the run-scoring action will take place at the beginning of the match.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter
The team's skipper has been making notable contributions with the bat in recent matches. Particularly in the last two matches against Essex, Carlson performed well. In the first match, he scored 40 runs off 18 deliveries, and in the second match, he scored 43 runs off 25 deliveries. Additionally, he has accumulated a total of 230 runs throughout the tournament, making him the third highest run scorer for Glamorgan. Carlson's consistent performances make him a key player to watch out for in the upcoming match.
Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Despite Gloucestershire's recent struggles, Hammond has stood out as their top batsman after eight matches. With 199 runs to his name, he currently holds the title of the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire. In their last match against Kent, Hammond played a crucial role, scoring 30 runs off 20 deliveries and emerging as the top batsman for his team. It is probable that Hammond will once again make a significant contribution.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Jamie Mcllroy to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler
Mcllroy currently holds the position of the top wicket-taker for Glamorgan, having taken 15 wickets in eight matches. He has been in outstanding form, as demonstrated in the matches against Essex. In the first match, he claimed two wickets in four overs, and in the second match, he took an impressive four wickets in four overs. With such remarkable performances, Mcllroy is highly likely to continue his dominance and emerge as Glamorgan's leading bowler in the upcoming match as well.
David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Payne is currently tied for the most wickets in Gloucestershire's bowling department, having taken ten wickets in eight matches. Notably, he stands out as their most economical bowler, making him a valuable asset despite the team's struggles. Payne has consistently maintained low economy rates, as demonstrated in matches against Somerset and Kent. His overall economy rate of 6.33 is incredibly impressive, making him the top pick to be Gloucestershire’s best bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Glamorgan
Both Glamorgan and Gloucestershire find themselves in a challenging position, with inconsistent and lacklustre performances characterising their respective seasons. Glamorgan, having emerged victorious against Gloucestershire earlier this season, can be expected to rise to the occasion once again. In their previous encounter, Gloucestershire batted first and struggled to post a competitive total of 161. Glamorgan, on the other hand, displayed a superior scoring rate and comfortably chased down the target. During the powerplay stage, Glamorgan established a significant lead over Gloucestershire, although the latter fought back and managed to take eight wickets. Despite their effort, Gloucestershire's resistance fell short, and Glamorgan secured the victory.
Currently, Glamorgan holds only a marginal lead over Gloucestershire in the South Group table, and they will be eager to solidify their position and extend their advantage over their opponents. Both teams find themselves in the midst of a cluster of average teams and must strive to stay ahead of the competition. With nothing to lose, both teams will be giving their all in the upcoming fixture as they seek to climb the standings. Taking all factors into consideration, Glamorgan emerges as the team to beat in this matchup, having already proven their ability to overcome Gloucestershire earlier in the season.
Glamorgan to win @ 1.73 (Melbet)
Gloucestershire to win @ 2.10 (Melbet)Bet Now!