Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction GLAM 55 % Chance of Winning GLO 45 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Gloucestershire will meet for the second time this season at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 18 at 11:00 PM IST. The match promises an intriguing battle as both teams vie for victory.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan appears to hold the advantage in the upcoming match. They have registered victories against Middlesex, Gloucestershire, Sussex and Kent. Moreover, having already defeated their upcoming opponents once this season, Glamorgan is likely to be favoured to win the match. On the other hand, Gloucestershire has managed to secure wins against Middlesex, who are currently struggling, and Surrey, who are considered a strong team. However, Gloucestershire lacks the momentum needed to overcome Glamorgan in the next fixture. Considering Glamorgan's successful track record against various opponents and their prior win against Gloucestershire, they are expected to enter the match as the more favoured team.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 55%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 45%

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Glamorgan has earned a reputation this season for being notorious when it comes to conceding extras during an innings. However, they have managed to offset this drawback with a remarkable display of batting prowess in their match against Middlesex, where they posted an imposing total of 238/3, ranking as the second-highest of the season. This accomplishment serves as a testament to their ability to deliver commanding performances with the willow. The skipper of Glamorgan, Kiran Carlson, has been on an upward trajectory, exhibiting promising form in recent fixtures. Particularly in their encounters against Essex, Carlson showcased his ability by consistently scoring 40+ runs.

In contrast, Gloucestershire finds themselves grappling with a challenging season. They have struggled to make their mark thus far, failing to achieve notable successes. Interestingly, Gloucestershire seems to find solace in their home ground of Bristol, where they have secured two of their victories, while managing only a solitary win away from home. This suggests their reliance on familiar conditions to harness their true potential.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. With a total of 59 T20 matches held at this venue thus far, the average score for the first innings has been 153. Out of these matches, 28 have been won by teams batting first, while 29 have been won by teams batting second. Considering the historical trend of teams finding more success when chasing a target, it is probable that this pattern will continue for the forthcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Cardiff predicts a gloomy outlook with scattered showers. The temperature will remain steady at 23 degrees Celsius, and there is a 30% chance of precipitation.

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd (c), Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Alex Horton (Wk), Chris Cooke (Wk), Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) Batter Sam Northeast Batter Colin Ingram Batter Billy Root Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Callum Taylor Batter Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Zain-ul-Hassan Bowler Ruaidhri Smith Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan's recent form has been inconsistent, as they suffered back-to-back defeats against Essex and Surrey. However, they had a strong start to the season and shortly won three consecutive matches. In their opening game, they emerged victorious against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (c), Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Wells Batter Miles Hammond Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor (C) Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Danny Lamb Bowler Zafar Gohar Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire is currently facing a challenge with a three-match losing streak, having been defeated by Kent, Leicestershire, and Somerset. Their performances have been inconsistent throughout the season. However, they have shown their potential by securing a significant victory against the table-topping team, Surrey, as well as against the struggling team, Middlesex.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

In their last four completed games, Gloucestershire has emerged victorious in three encounters, while Glamorgan won their previous meeting earlier this season. Overall, both teams have displayed a closely contested performance.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 40

Glamorgan - 16

Gloucestershire - 16

Tie/No Result/Abandoned - 8

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

First Six Overs to Witness a Score Above 47.5 @ 1.45 (Melbet)

There is a strong likelihood that the score during the first six overs of the match will exceed 47.5. The powerplay overs play a crucial role in setting the tone for scoring runs and can have a significant impact on the outcome of the match. With the average first innings score at this venue standing at approximately 153, it is highly probable that a substantial portion of the run-scoring action will take place at the beginning of the match.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

The team's skipper has been making notable contributions with the bat in recent matches. Particularly in the last two matches against Essex, Carlson performed well. In the first match, he scored 40 runs off 18 deliveries, and in the second match, he scored 43 runs off 25 deliveries. Additionally, he has accumulated a total of 230 runs throughout the tournament, making him the third highest run scorer for Glamorgan. Carlson's consistent performances make him a key player to watch out for in the upcoming match.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Despite Gloucestershire's recent struggles, Hammond has stood out as their top batsman after eight matches. With 199 runs to his name, he currently holds the title of the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire. In their last match against Kent, Hammond played a crucial role, scoring 30 runs off 20 deliveries and emerging as the top batsman for his team. It is probable that Hammond will once again make a significant contribution.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Jamie Mcllroy to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mcllroy currently holds the position of the top wicket-taker for Glamorgan, having taken 15 wickets in eight matches. He has been in outstanding form, as demonstrated in the matches against Essex. In the first match, he claimed two wickets in four overs, and in the second match, he took an impressive four wickets in four overs. With such remarkable performances, Mcllroy is highly likely to continue his dominance and emerge as Glamorgan's leading bowler in the upcoming match as well.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Payne is currently tied for the most wickets in Gloucestershire's bowling department, having taken ten wickets in eight matches. Notably, he stands out as their most economical bowler, making him a valuable asset despite the team's struggles. Payne has consistently maintained low economy rates, as demonstrated in matches against Somerset and Kent. His overall economy rate of 6.33 is incredibly impressive, making him the top pick to be Gloucestershire’s best bowler.