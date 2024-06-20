Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction GLAM 48 % Chance of Winning GLO 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.904 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On June 20, 2024, Glamorgan and Gloucestershire will lock horns in the Vitality Blast and their outing is going to be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The action will kick off at 11:00 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan’s gloom only worsened after they went up against Somerset in their previous encounter which marked their third defeat of the season. Glamorgan’s bowlers were able to claim wickets but it was perhaps too little, too late since Somerset ended up with a total of 193/8. The damage was already done and Glamorgan had to find ways of topping that but Somerset’s bowlers had other plans. In what can only be described as a shameful performance, Somerset mopped the floor with Glamorgan by bowling them out for 85 runs and took home a 108-run victory.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, achieved their second victory of the season against Kent last time around where they put the latter in to bat first and bundled them out for 125 runs. Gloucestershire’s work was straightforward here on out and the openers came through with a brilliant showing as Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft added 80 runs and 39 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. They celebrated a nine-wicket victory subsequently.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 48%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 52%

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal

Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft are in a league of their own and have been the only ones who have made a difference in the team’s performances. None of the batters from the team have surpassed the 100-run milestone barring these two since Bancroft leads the run charts with 208 runs and Hammond trails closely behind with 182 runs. The previous six games have witnessed them post 119, 67, 43, 5, 59 and 4 runs before the first dismissal and this gradual upshift bodes well for them, making them highly likely to put on another spectacle.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gloucestershire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens has supported batters time and again and high scores are a regular occurrence here. The last match scheduled to be played here was abandoned but prior to that, Glamorgan beat Sussex after batting first and posting a target upwards of 180. With an average first innings score of 198 last season and five out of seven wins for the batting side, the toss winning skipper will naturally elect to bat first and make the best of it.

Weather Report

There is a lowly 10% chance of precipitation at Cardiff and partly cloudy skies are predicted on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Sam Northeast Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan lost two out of their last three games while the remaining match was abandoned. The previous game against Somerset was especially forgettable and puts them at a disadvantage.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Graeme van Buuren Batter Marchant de Lange Bowler David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire won their previous game by a hefty margin and ended their match against Surrey in a tie which is no mean feat given their predicament.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire are neck-and-neck in their encounters so far with 16 wins apiece.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Glamorgan - 16

Gloucestershire - 16

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 7

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Eddie Byrom’s unrelenting poor form is hurting Glamorgan’s opening wicket as skipper Kiran Carlson is left to pick up the slack. In the last five games, the openers have scored 8, 0, 0, 23 and 11 runs where, more often than not, Byrom was the first to be dismissed. Their predicament makes it incredibly difficult to back them, especially when Gloucestershire’s openers have smashed it out of the park with stands of 119, 67, 43, 5 and 59 runs in the last five encounters. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft are vastly superior in this respect and there is absolutely no doubt that they will post a highly competitive partnership which will put Glamorgan’s stand to shame.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.904 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Sam Northeast was the only batter who had something to show for himself against Somerset where he scored 24 runs and emerged as the top run scorer. He maintains his lead as the team’s leading batter with 166 runs in five innings which includes two half-centuries. He will be expected to return stronger and make a tangible difference in the team’s tally.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond seems to have finally found his footing as he went guns blazing against Kent and notched up 80 runs while striking at 195.12, making him the team’s top run-getter during the match. He has also boosted himself to second place among the team’s run charts with 182 runs in six innings and remains the top pick for the upcoming match.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 11 wickets in five innings. He also has an excellent average of 13.00 and an overall economy rate of 7.52. Although he only picked a single wicket against Somerset in the four overs that he delivered, he is on course to do a much better job against Gloucestershire.

Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Matt Taylor is the joint highest wicket-taker for Gloucestershire with 13 wickets in five innings. He was the top bowler for the team last time around against Kent wherein he claimed three wickets in four overs and ended up with an economy rate of 7.50. He also has an average of 10.23 and an overall economy rate of 7.00, making him the top choice for the next game.