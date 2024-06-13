Glamorgan vs Hampshire Match Prediction GLAM 41 % Chance of Winning HAM 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Hampshire are going head-to-head in the Vitality Blast on June 13, 2024. Their match will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, at 11:00 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan have put themselves in a precarious situation after a second defeat this season at the hands of Essex in the last outing. The former were the first to bat and they racked in 166 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Colin Ingram played an instrumental role in the innings with a half-century, having scored 52 runs, while skipper Kiran Carlson and Marnus Labuschagne facilitated the team with scores of 36 and 34, respectively. Although Glamorgan did not back down whatsoever as they took eight wickets, the total was not safe against Essex who managed to edge out by a whisker, winning by two wickets.

Hampshire enter this fixture on the backfoot after a defeat against Somerset in the last match where the latter batted first and demonstrated their prowess with an unattainable total of 241. Naturally, Hampshire struggled a great deal during the chase while Somerset’s bowlers did not allow for a moment of respite. Wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott was within reach of his first half-century of the season but he fell short by four runs since he was dismissed for 46. There were scant contributions from the rest of the team but they were helpless at the hands of their rival’s bowling attack who dispatched the entire team in the final over for 178. Hampshire yielded by 63 runs.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 41%

Hampshire chance of winning - 59%

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Glamorgan vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal

Glamorgan’s opening scores are not something to write home about and that has been the case from the start of the tournament. Eddie Byrom’s poor form is hurting his partnership with skipper Kiran Carlson and it has become increasingly difficult for them to achieve a fruitful first wicket stand. In the last four games, they have scored 0, 0, 23 and 11 runs before the first dismissal and it is highly unlikely that there will be a sudden spike in their performance.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The teams batting first won five out of seven games hosted at Sophia Gardens in the previous season and their advantage has been confirmed in the present season as well with two wins in two games. The first innings totals were also upwards of 180 on both occasions and chasing was a ridiculously challenging feat. The toss winner will want to be the one to set the target in the next game.

Weather Report

Cardiff has a 100% possibility of being hit by the rain on match day and the temperature is likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Sam Northeast Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have faced defeat twice this season and do not seem to have the firepower to overcome Hampshire this time around.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Toby Albert Batter James Fuller Bowler Benny Howell All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Michael Neser Bowler Chris Wood Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have not been immune to poor showings this season but their record against Glamorgan is quite advantageous.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire have a decent lead over Glamorgan in their encounters so far in the tournament with 11 wins against the latter’s seven.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 19

Glamorgan - 7

Hampshire - 11

No Result - 1

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Eddie Byrom and Kiran Carlson have failed miserably for Glamorgan on the opening front and their performances leave much to be desired. In the previous four matches, they have set up partnerships of 0, 0, 23 and 11 runs together and on three occasions out of four, Byrom was the weak link. Hampshire’s openers are blowing hot and cold but they have certainly fared better than their counterparts given that James Vince and Ben McDermott have added 77, 2, 53 and 2 runs to the first wicket. For Hampshire, wicket-keeper batter McDermott has been the first to collapse in all games but regardless, they are favored to outperform Glamorgan’s opening pair.

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Glamorgan vs Hampshire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram achieved his second half-century of the season against Essex in the last game where he notched up 52 runs. He now stands as the leading run-getter for the team with 151 runs in four innings with an average of 37.75. Although his performances have been somewhat up and down, he is the top choice for the upcoming match.

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Joe Weatherley’s progress has hit a snag as he has not been able to produce the desired results in the last two games. However, he continues to be the team’s leading run scorer with 124 runs in four innings and despite the fact that he scored just 18 runs in the previous encounter, he is anticipated to make a comeback and boast a big score.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane did a brilliant job in the last match against Essex where he captured four wickets during his four-over spell. He also made life difficult for the opposition by only allowing 25 runs which resulted in an economy rate of 6.25. He extended his lead as the top wicket-taker for the team with ten wickets in four innings and with a sensational bowling average of 10.80, he is the top pick once again.

Michael Neser to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Michael Neser is tied as Hampshire’s top wicket-taker with six wickets in four innings and emerged as their leading bowler last time around against Somerset. In his three-over spell, he allowed 30 runs and bagged two wickets which earned him an economy rate of 10.00, and although that is slightly on the higher side, he remains the top choice for the next fixture.