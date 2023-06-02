Glamorgan vs Kent Match Prediction GLAM 44 % Chance of Winning KEN 56 % Bet Now! Glamorgan square off against Kent in Match 35 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The South Group clash is scheduled on Friday, June 2 at 11:00 pm IST and is slated to be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Glamorgan vs Kent Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are off to a decent start to the tournament. They are coming off a commendable win over Middlesex in a high-scoring game. Batting first, Glamorgan scored 238/3, after losing three early wickets Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke paired up and took the attack to Middlesex bowlers adding 187 runs for the 4th wicket. Chris Cooke scored his maiden T20 century, Colin Ingram racked up 92 runs in 51 balls. In the bowling department spinners were most effective in controlling the run chase as Glamorgan won the match by 29 runs. With the win, Glamorgan ascended to third place on the points table with two wins in three matches.

Kent are off to a disappointing start to the tournament. They faced a setback in the last game losing to Somerset by 13 runs in a rain-affected clash. Bowling first Kent restricted Somerset to 154 runs, in the 2nd innings the target was reduced to 126 runs in 15 overs. The Kent batsman struggled to get going in tricky overcast conditions losing the game by 13 runs (DLS Method). They are positioned sixth on the points table with two losses and one win in the South Group.

Glamorgan as a team has been phenomenal this tournament, while Kent has had ups and downs in the tournament so far. Expect a closely contested affair between the two teams.

Glamorgan Chance of Winning: 44%

Kent Chance of Winning: 56%

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Glamorgan vs Kent Betting Tips

Colin Ingram has proven to be a match-winner for Glamorgan, Ingram has racked up 153 runs in three innings. Ingram’s consistency and a good run of form are a huge plus for his team as he can produce match-winning knocks. We believe Ingram will continue his good run of form and score over 30 runs against Kent. Daniel Bell Drummond has been in good touch with the bat early in the tournament, he is the leading run-scorer for Kent. Drummond scored 92 runs in three matches which includes one fifty and one 30-plus score. Kent needs a win to get back to winning ways and Drummond will have to play a pivotal role. We back Drummond to score over 30 runs against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Kent Toss Prediction

The surface at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Glamorgan has won all matches batting first against Kent. If Glamorgan wins the toss they might prefer to bat first, while Kent has struggled to chase down targets in their last two matches. Considering the bowling attack of Glamorgan, Kent might prefer to bowl first.

In 56 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 26 matches, while the team batting second won 28 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 153 runs.

Weather Report

The temperature at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Friday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 53% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h during the match time it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Glamorgan Players List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson ©, David Lloyd, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Chris Cooke, Thomas Rhys Bevan, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaithe, Harry Podmore, Jamie Mcllroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruiadhri Smith, Tim van der Gugten

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eddie Byrom Batsman Sam Northeast Batsman Kiran Carlson Batsman Colin Ingram Batsman Chris Cooke Wicket-Keeper Billy Root Batsman Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Peter Hetzoglou Bowler Prem Sisodiya Bowler James Mcllroy Bowler Harry Padmore Bowler

Glamorgan Recent Form

Glamorgan are off to a great start winning two of their last three matches. Despite being inconsistent at times Glamorgan are managing to win games. Colin Ingram has played a major role in the team's success. Daniel Douthwaite is the stand bowler for Glamorgan, he has picked up 7 wickets in three matches. Glamorgan would love to keep their winning momentum and dominate against Kent to secure another win.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket Keeper Jordan Cox Batsman Jack Leaning All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Joey Evinson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent struggled to chase down below-par targets resulting in back-to-back losses after a win in the first game of the tournament. Inconsistency in the middle order is a major concern for Kent. The bowling unit has been reasonably good. Grant Stewart has been the most economical bowler for Kent, he has picked up 5 wickets in three matches.

Glamorgan vs Kent Head-to-Head Record

Both Glamorgan and Kent clashed in 11 T20 matches. Kent holds a record of five-four against Glamorgan. Out of the four wins against Kent, Glamorgan won four matches batting first and zero matches batting 2nd, While Kent won two matches batting first and three matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Glamorgan won four matches, while Kent won one match.

Total Matches Played: 11 matches

Glamorgan Won: 4 matches

Kent Won: 5 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches

Glamorgan vs Kent Betting Odds

Glamorgan to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs

Glamorgan on average scored 54 runs in the first six overs in the last three matches. Eddie Byrom has been the aggressor for Glamorgan, striking at 141 in the first six overs. We predict Glamorgan to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs against Kent.

Glamorgan vs Kent Top Batters

Colin Ingram to be the top batter for Glamorgan

Colin Ingram scored a match-winning knock of 92 runs in 51 balls in his last outing. Ingram has been performing consistently and is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan, amassing 153 runs in three matches. Considering the recent performances, we predict Ingram to be the top batsman for Glamorgan against Kent.

Joe Denly to be the top batter for Kent

Joe Denly hasn't had the best of starts to his campaign, he managed to score 58 runs in three matches. Denly is a free-flowing aggressive batter and he is the leading run-scorer for Kent against Glamorgan. In nine matches Denly has scored 275 runs against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Kent Top Bowlers

Daniel Douthwaite to be the top bowler for Glamorgan

Douthwaite has been the top performer for Glamorgan with the ball. He has picked up seven wickets in three matches. Douthwaite height and release help him in getting an additional bounce from a fuller length and is hard to smash for the batsman. Douthwaite has been the strike bowler for Glamorgan.

Grant Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent

Grant Stewart is off to a great start to his campaign picking up five wickets in three matches. Stewart bowls accurate lines and lengths. He has been the most economical bowler for Kent. We predict Stewart to pick a minimum of two wickets against Glamorgan.