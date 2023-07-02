Glamorgan vs Middlesex Match Prediction GLAM 60 % Chance of Winning MID 40 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Middlesex will be meeting again at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on July 2, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Both Glamorgan and Middlesex have endured challenging seasons, with Middlesex facing significant struggles throughout. They faced a difficult period of ten consecutive winless matches before finally securing their first victory in a truly surprising manner. In a match against Surrey, Middlesex achieved an unexpected feat by successfully chasing down a target of 253 runs, which goes against their usual performance this season. They replicated this impressive performance in their second win, where they chased down a target set by Essex of 225/6.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan has faced their own set of challenges, suffering four consecutive losses but managing to secure one victory in their previous five matches. While their overall season has been better compared to Middlesex, they still face their own difficulties. Considering the circumstances, Glamorgan has higher chances of winning the upcoming fixture, given their relatively better season performance compared to Middlesex.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 60%

Middlesex chance of winning - 40%

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Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Glamorgan's wicket-keeper batsman, Chris Cooke, currently stands at the top of the team's scoring charts, having accumulated an impressive total of 419 runs from 13 matches. It is worth noting that Colin Ingram is not far behind, despite playing four matches less than Cooke, with a commendable tally of 363 runs. Kiran Carlson, the team's captain, and Sam Northeast have also made valuable contributions, surpassing the 300-run mark with 315 and 313 runs respectively.

Although Middlesex has struggled throughout the season, their batsmen have shown good form. Captain Steven Eskinazi has been particularly outstanding, amassing a remarkable total of 424 runs in 13 matches. Max Holden has also made significant contributions, accumulating 415 runs. These two players have been the primary driving force behind Middlesex's scoring this season and are expected to maintain their impressive form going forward.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is set to take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, which serves as the home ground for Glamorgan. Over the years, the venue has hosted 61 T20 matches, and the average score in the first innings has been 153. Interestingly, teams batting second have often found an advantage here. In the current season, out of the six matches held at this venue, four have been won by teams batting second. Although Sussex won the last match here by choosing to bat first against Glamorgan, it is expected that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will likely choose to field first, considering the trend of teams enjoying success while chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a partly outlook but it doesn't seem to pose a threat to the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd (c), Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Alex Horton (Wk), Chris Cooke (Wk), Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) Batter Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Sam Northeast Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Andy Gorvin All-rounder William Smale Batter Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Prem Sisodiya Bowler Ruaidhri Smith Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has lost four consecutive matches with their most recent loss being against Hampshire, who won by 21 runs. They are in need of improvement since they only have one win in the last five matches.

Middlesex Player List

Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi (c), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Daniel O'Driscoll (Wk), Jack Davies (Wk), Joe Cracknell (Wk), John Simpson (Wk), Robbie White (Wk), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Ishaan Kaushal, Max Harris, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Max Holden Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Joshua De Caires Bowler Martin Andersson Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex went winless almost their entire season until they played against Surrey in a recent match and clinched their first victory of the season as the tournament nears its end. They also went on to win against Essex in their last outing by two wickets.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

In their T20 encounters, Glamorgan has established dominance over Middlesex, emerging victorious in 11 out of 15 matches played between them, including their first match in the current season. Middlesex, on the other hand, has managed to win the remaining four matches in their head-to-head encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 15

Glamorgan - 11

Middlesex - 4

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Glamorgan's opening partnerships have displayed commendable performances in their recent three matches. They achieved a partnership of 43 runs against Hampshire, 44 runs against Sussex, and an impressive 80 runs against Somerset. Based on this consistent trend, it is reasonable to anticipate that they will continue to perform well in their upcoming fixture against Middlesex, forming another strong opening partnership.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Ingram has been a standout performer for Glamorgan, amassing an impressive total of 363 runs in nine matches, resulting in an outstanding strike rate of 171.22. In his recent match against Hampshire, despite the interruption due to rain, he displayed his batting prowess by scoring 34 runs off just 14 deliveries, emerging as the highest scorer for his team. Given his consistent performances, Ingram is highly likely to be their top batter once again in the upcoming match.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Ryan Higgins delivered an exceptional innings, showcasing his batting prowess with a remarkable knock of 61 runs off just 24 deliveries in Middlesex's previous match against Essex. With a total of 304 runs in 13 matches, Higgins has proven himself as a valuable asset for Middlesex. Considering his contributions, he can be anticipated to emerge as their top batter in the upcoming match as well.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Jamie Mcllroy to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mcllroy is the top wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 19 wickets in 13 matches. Against Hampshire, he managed to capture a wicket and concede eight runs in two overs. His consistency makes him the top pick to be Glamorgan’s best bowler.

Tom Helm to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Helm was the only economical bowler in their last outing against Essex. He claimed one wicket and only conceded 25 runs, which was the least of all his teammates. He is also tied as the top wicket-taker of his team with 11 wickets in 12 matches. He is a clear pick to be the top bowler.