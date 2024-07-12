Glamorgan vs Middlesex Match Prediction GLAM 61 % Chance of Winning MID 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.543 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Middlesex’s second head-to-head contest of the Vitality Blast this season is going to take place on July 12, 2024. This fixture is scheduled to be held at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, with the action kicking off at 11:00 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Glamorgan stripped Essex of the opportunity to surpass their immediate rivals and climb up the standings in their last match which inevitably helped the former get ahead of those below them on the table. Colin Ingram’s 47 was the highest individual score for Glamorgan while wicket-keeper batter Chris Cooke and Marnus Labuschagne chimed in with 38 and 30 runs, respectively. This helped the hosts secure a score of 182 and build pressure on Essex to falter in a high scoring chase, and all of it aligned for Glamorgan as they bowled out the opposition for 158 with an over to spare. Medium pacer Timm van der Gugten and spinner Marnus Labuschagne were responsible for six wickets, having picked three apiece to seal a 26-run triumph.

Middlesex’s campaign has been marred by circumstances outside their control and they have had three games end without a conclusive result, preventing them from having a fighting chance. In the remaining matches that they completed, they have faced defeat after defeat to realize that their season is not going to amount to anything. Their last three matches played to fruition led to losses by margins of 56 runs, 16 runs and nine wickets and they have virtually no chance of beating Glamorgan.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 61%

Middlesex chance of winning - 39%

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Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal

In the previous five matches, Glamorgan’s openers have carried out their responsibility with vigor and control on exactly one occasion and that was in their encounter against Sussex where Kiran Carlson and William Smale scored 79 runs before the first wicket was taken. The remaining four games left much to be desired and there was no semblance of the same aggression anywhere else which was made evident by their stands of 11, 6, 5 and 8 runs. Glamorgan’s openers are expected to remain vulnerable in this area.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Glamorgan 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The teams batting first at Sophia Gardens registered three wins out of four finished matches this season with one outlier for the chasing side. In all those three matches, the first innings scores were on the wrong side of 180 and it was nearly impossible to hunt it down which guaranteed victory for the teams batting first. The conditions are likely to remain the same for the upcoming match and the toss winner will want to bat first.

Weather Report

With a 50% chance of rainfall at Cardiff, the weather is going to affect the match for the worse and the temperature is projected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder William Smale Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Ben Kellaway Bowler Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have won two out of their last three matches and it immediately makes them the advantageous side.

Middlesex Player List

Leus du Plooy (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Leus du Plooy (C) Batter Mark Stoneman Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joe Cracknell Batter Martin Andersson Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua De Caires Batter Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have lost three games on the bounce before this fixture and it is a major setback.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

In 17 encounters so far, Glamorgan have a sizable lead over Middlesex with 12 victories. The remaining five fixtures were won by Middlesex.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 17

Glamorgan - 12

Middlesex - 5

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Glamorgan’s mainstay opener Sam Northeast has been replaced by William Smale for two matches running and it has, naturally, led to a shaky performance at the team’s frontlines. Kiran Carlson is still there to hold down the fort but their partnerships in the previous three matches are too unstable to gauge accurately, seeing as they have added 11, 79 and 6 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson have been regulars for Middlesex’s opening order and they have secured totals of 32, 7 and 35 together in the last three fixtures. They offer cohesion to the opening wicket which is still lacking in Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex T20 Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.476 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Batters

Colin Ingramto be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram’s third half-century of the season slipped away from his sights as he was dismissed for 47 in the last game. The middle order batter was the top scorer for the team during the match and also stands at the top with 275 runs in nine innings. He is averaging at 30.55 which makes him a lucrative batter to take a punt on.

Jack Davies to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Jack Davies brought stability to Middlesex’s innings against Gloucestershire after the top four got out without making any impact. He played a mature innings and established a partnership with Martin Andersson. The wicket-keeper batter was the top scorer with 53 runs but is some way off in the overall team standings with 152 runs in eight innings. However, his display in the last match was quite convincing.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Mason Crane’s two-wicket haul against Essex made him the second highest wicket-taker for Glamorgan. Additionally, he allowed 22 runs in four overs which earned him an impressive economy rate of 5.50. He is the top wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 16 wickets in eight innings and a remarkable average of 14.81. He is expected to pose a threat to Middlesex.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman’s fifer against Surrey was nothing short of exceptional and his performance overall makes him a highly favorable bowler. With 14 wickets in seven innings and a stellar bowling average of 11.92, he has the potential to wreak havoc and put a strain on the rivals.