Glamorgan vs Middlesex Match Prediction
GLAM
61%
Chance of Winning
MID
39%
T20
Sophia Gardens
Facts:
- Colin Ingram has extended his margin at the top of Glamorgan’s run charts with 275 runs in nine innings.
- Middlesex’s Luke Hollman remains their leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight innings.
Glamorgan vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Glamorgan stripped Essex of the opportunity to surpass their immediate rivals and climb up the standings in their last match which inevitably helped the former get ahead of those below them on the table. Colin Ingram’s 47 was the highest individual score for Glamorgan while wicket-keeper batter Chris Cooke and Marnus Labuschagne chimed in with 38 and 30 runs, respectively. This helped the hosts secure a score of 182 and build pressure on Essex to falter in a high scoring chase, and all of it aligned for Glamorgan as they bowled out the opposition for 158 with an over to spare. Medium pacer Timm van der Gugten and spinner Marnus Labuschagne were responsible for six wickets, having picked three apiece to seal a 26-run triumph.
Middlesex’s campaign has been marred by circumstances outside their control and they have had three games end without a conclusive result, preventing them from having a fighting chance. In the remaining matches that they completed, they have faced defeat after defeat to realize that their season is not going to amount to anything. Their last three matches played to fruition led to losses by margins of 56 runs, 16 runs and nine wickets and they have virtually no chance of beating Glamorgan.
- Glamorgan chance of winning - 61%
- Middlesex chance of winning - 39%
Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal
In the previous five matches, Glamorgan’s openers have carried out their responsibility with vigor and control on exactly one occasion and that was in their encounter against Sussex where Kiran Carlson and William Smale scored 79 runs before the first wicket was taken. The remaining four games left much to be desired and there was no semblance of the same aggression anywhere else which was made evident by their stands of 11, 6, 5 and 8 runs. Glamorgan’s openers are expected to remain vulnerable in this area.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Glamorgan
Glamorgan vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
The teams batting first at Sophia Gardens registered three wins out of four finished matches this season with one outlier for the chasing side. In all those three matches, the first innings scores were on the wrong side of 180 and it was nearly impossible to hunt it down which guaranteed victory for the teams batting first. The conditions are likely to remain the same for the upcoming match and the toss winner will want to bat first.
Weather Report
With a 50% chance of rainfall at Cardiff, the weather is going to affect the match for the worse and the temperature is projected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.
Glamorgan Player List
Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kiran Carlson (C)
|
All-rounder
|
William Smale
|
Batter
|
Thomas Bevan
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Cooke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Kellaway
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Douthwaite
|
Bowler
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Timm van der Gugten
|
Bowler
|
Mason Crane
|
Bowler
|
Chris Sole
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan have won two out of their last three matches and it immediately makes them the advantageous side.
Middlesex Player List
Leus du Plooy (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Leus du Plooy (C)
|
Batter
|
Mark Stoneman
|
Batter
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Batter
|
Martin Andersson
|
Batter
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Joshua De Caires
|
Batter
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Blake Cullen
|
Bowler
|
Noah Cornwell
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex have lost three games on the bounce before this fixture and it is a major setback.
Glamorgan vs Middlesex Head-to-Head
In 17 encounters so far, Glamorgan have a sizable lead over Middlesex with 12 victories. The remaining five fixtures were won by Middlesex.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 17
Glamorgan - 12
Middlesex - 5
Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan
Glamorgan’s mainstay opener Sam Northeast has been replaced by William Smale for two matches running and it has, naturally, led to a shaky performance at the team’s frontlines. Kiran Carlson is still there to hold down the fort but their partnerships in the previous three matches are too unstable to gauge accurately, seeing as they have added 11, 79 and 6 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson have been regulars for Middlesex’s opening order and they have secured totals of 32, 7 and 35 together in the last three fixtures. They offer cohesion to the opening wicket which is still lacking in Glamorgan.
Glamorgan vs Middlesex
T20
Sophia Gardens, null
Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Batters
Colin Ingramto be Glamorgan’s Best Batter
Colin Ingram’s third half-century of the season slipped away from his sights as he was dismissed for 47 in the last game. The middle order batter was the top scorer for the team during the match and also stands at the top with 275 runs in nine innings. He is averaging at 30.55 which makes him a lucrative batter to take a punt on.
Jack Davies to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Jack Davies brought stability to Middlesex’s innings against Gloucestershire after the top four got out without making any impact. He played a mature innings and established a partnership with Martin Andersson. The wicket-keeper batter was the top scorer with 53 runs but is some way off in the overall team standings with 152 runs in eight innings. However, his display in the last match was quite convincing.
Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Bowlers
Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter
Mason Crane’s two-wicket haul against Essex made him the second highest wicket-taker for Glamorgan. Additionally, he allowed 22 runs in four overs which earned him an impressive economy rate of 5.50. He is the top wicket-taker for Glamorgan with 16 wickets in eight innings and a remarkable average of 14.81. He is expected to pose a threat to Middlesex.
Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Luke Hollman’s fifer against Surrey was nothing short of exceptional and his performance overall makes him a highly favorable bowler. With 14 wickets in seven innings and a stellar bowling average of 11.92, he has the potential to wreak havoc and put a strain on the rivals.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Glamorgan
- Glamorgan to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
- Middlesex to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch)
Parimatch