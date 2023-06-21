Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Prediction GLAM 33 % Chance of Winning SOM 67 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Somerset are set to clash for the second time this season at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on June 21 at 11:00 P.M IST. Somerset aims to replicate their previous victory over Glamorgan in this highly anticipated rematch, while Glamorgan looks to emerge as the victors this time around.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Glamorgan and Somerset find themselves occupying distinct positions within the ongoing tournament, exemplifying their divergent paths and trajectories. Somerset has emerged as the team to beat this season, consistently displaying exceptional performances across various facets of the game. Their relentless consistency and unwavering form have propelled them to a commanding position at the top of the tournament's standings. With a formidable record of victories, Somerset's primary objective is to solidify their position, fiercely defending it as they strive to secure a coveted spot in the upcoming playoffs.

On the other hand, Glamorgan faces a more challenging situation as they navigate through the tournament. While they continue to compete with determination, their chances of progressing beyond the group stage are, realistically, limited. Their primary objective now is to secure wins and maximise their points tally in order to remain competitive. However, Glamorgan is well aware of the difference in team strength and form, understanding the difficulties they may encounter against stronger opponents. As the upcoming fixture approaches, Somerset emerges as the clear favourites, supported by their impressive performances and established position within the tournament.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 33%

Somerset chance of winning - 67%

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Glamorgan vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset has displayed exceptional strength throughout the season, with Ben Green leading the tournament as the top wicket-taker, having amassed a remarkable total of 22 wickets in ten matches. Their dominance is further evident by their position at the top of the South Group table, with eight wins and two losses. Somerset's recent victory over Essex solidifies their unstoppable form.

In contrast, Glamorgan has had a less consistent record at home. Out of the last three matches played at Cardiff, they have only managed to win one, suffering defeats to Surrey and Essex. However, they did secure a win against Gloucestershire. Currently positioned sixth in the South Group standings, Glamorgan trails behind Somerset significantly. Somerset has established a comfortable lead at the top, while Glamorgan strives to bridge the gap between them.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The upcoming game will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. This venue has hosted a total of 60 T20 matches, with an average first innings score of 153. Interestingly, teams batting first and second have an equal number of wins at this ground, both standing at 29. In the previous match between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire at this venue, Glamorgan emerged victorious after batting first. It is possible that a similar outcome could occur in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Due to the prevailing weather conditions in Cardiff, there is a strong likelihood that the match will be washed out by rain. With a 100% chance of precipitation and the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius, it seems unlikely that the rain will cease in time for the match to take place.

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Alex Horton (Wk), Chris Cooke (Wk), Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) Batter Prem Sisodiya All-rounder Billy Root Batter Sam Northeast Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Tim van der Gugten All-rounder Andrew Salter Bowler Callum Taylor Bowler Ruaidhri Smith Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

After enduring three consecutive defeats, Glamorgan bounced back with a notable win against Gloucestershire. Out of the ten matches they have played thus far, Glamorgan has secured five victories. They lost most recently to Surrey by quite a large margin.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jack Brookes Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset won their latest game against Essex. They have only lost two matches, once against Surrey and the other against the defending champions, Hampshire. Previously, they won six matches in a row.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset has consistently asserted their dominance in the last four completed encounters against Glamorgan, emerging victorious in each one. In the broader scope of T20 matches, Somerset holds a commanding lead over Glamorgan in terms of victories, firmly solidifying their status as the superior team in this format.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 40

Glamorgan - 11

Somerset - 24

No Result/Abandoned - 5

Glamorgan vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

In their previous encounter this season, Somerset enjoyed a robust opening partnership of 82 runs between Tom Banton and Will Smeed. On the other hand, Glamorgan struggled with a partnership of only 44 runs from their openers in the same match. Somerset has consistently displayed a formidable opening partnership throughout the season, indicating a high probability that they will continue this trend in the upcoming match.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Best Batters

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Sam Northeast displayed an outstanding performance in their match against Gloucestershire, where he stood out as the highest scorer, accumulating an impressive total of 60 runs from 48 deliveries. With a tally of 269 runs across ten matches, Northeast has showcased consistent batting excellence. Considering his current form, there is a strong possibility that he will once again emerge as the top batter in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman has been in excellent form lately, as evidenced by his recent match against Essex where he emerged as the top scorer with 42 runs off 30 balls.

Given his consistent performances and tally of 317 runs in nine matches, there is a high likelihood that Banton will once again secure the position of the top batter in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Peter Hatzoglou to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Hatzoglou was exceptional against Gloucestershire, taking three wickets for just 23 runs in four overs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 5.75. With a total of 14 wickets in the tournament, he has a strong chance of being the top bowler against Somerset.

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Green has proven to be a reliable wicket-taker throughout his participation in matches so far. In the game against Essex, he claimed two wickets, albeit conceding 42 runs in 3.2 overs, indicating a slightly expensive spell. However, based on his overall performance, he can still be considered as their most dependable bowler for the next match.