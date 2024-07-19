Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Prediction GLAM 31 % Chance of Winning SOM 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.522 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan take on Somerset in the final round of games of the 2024 T20 Blast at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 19 at 11:30 PM IST.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Glamorgan have had an underwhelming campaign as after a promising start they only managed to win three in the last ten games and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last match against Kent, the game was reduced to 13 overs and Glamorgan eventually won the match by 13 runs.

Somerset stuttered at the start of the tournament but managed to turn things around as they are currently second on the table as they beat Sussex in the last game and toppled them from the second spot. Somerset won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Somerset are favourites in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan’ chances of winning - 31%

Somerset’ chances of winning - 69%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Glamorgan vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Glamorgan has struggled for consistency throughout the tournament, they have done well in the first six overs especially in the last few matches. In the last four games, Glamorgan has scored 43, 53, 61 and 39(four overs) which makes us believe they would score well in the powerplay in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne scored a brilliant half century in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has struggled to make an impact this season. So far, Labuschagne has scored 228 runs with an average of 20.72 which makes us believe he would struggle to score against a quality bowling attack in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Somerset 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as two of the last three matches has been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Thomas Bevan, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Ben Kellaway, Timm van der Gugten, Mason Crane, Andy Gorvin, Jamie McIlroy, Harry Podmore, Christopher Sole, Edward Byrom

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson Batter William Smale Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Marnus Labuschagne All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Ben Kellaway Batter Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Mason Crane Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy All-rounder

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan got off to a good start but since then they have three wins in the last ten matches and have been knocked out of the competition.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), George Thomas, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Migael Pretorius, Jack Leach, Riley Meredith, Jake Ball, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Ben Green All-rounder Lewis Gregory Batter Migael Pretorius All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jake Ball All-rounder

Somerset Team Form

Somerset head into this game after a brilliant win in the last game against Sussex and currently they are on a three game winning streak as they currently hold the second spot on the table.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Head to Head

Somerset have dominated this fixture against Glamorgan in the T20 format 25-11. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Somerset won the game by 108 runs.

Head to Head

Glamorgan: 11

Somerset: 25

Glamorgan vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Somerset and Glamorgan go head to head in contrasting form on one hand after a slow start to the tournament, Somerset look all set to make the playoffs this season and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Glamorgan has struggled to make an impact this season and have three wins in the last ten matches and have already been knocked out this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Somerset dominated the game as they won the game by 108 runs and they also had a better opening partnership in the game. Somerset openers have been brilliant in the last two games and in both matches they had a better opening stand which makes us believe Somerset would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Somerset T20 Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.70 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.522 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Somerset Top Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’ top batter

Colin Ingram has had a solid campaign this season as he has been the most consistent batsman for Glamorgan and with 332 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Somerset’ top batter

Tom Banton has had a stunning campaign thus far as he has been one of the MVPs of this tournament. With 412 runs in 12 matches Banton is the leading run scorer for Somerset which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’ top bowler

Mason Crane has been the shining light in what has been a dismal season for Glamorgan. In 12 matches thus far, Crane has bagged 18 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Glamorgan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Green to be Somerset’ top bowler

Ben Green was class last season and he has continued his brilliant this year as well as with 19 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Somerset this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.