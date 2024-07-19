Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Prediction
GLAM
31%
Chance of Winning
SOM
69%
T20
Sophia Gardens
Facts:
- With 332 runs, Colin Ingram is the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in this campaign.
- With 412 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Somerset in this tournament.
Glamorgan vs Somerset Chance of Winning
Glamorgan have had an underwhelming campaign as after a promising start they only managed to win three in the last ten games and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last match against Kent, the game was reduced to 13 overs and Glamorgan eventually won the match by 13 runs.
Somerset stuttered at the start of the tournament but managed to turn things around as they are currently second on the table as they beat Sussex in the last game and toppled them from the second spot. Somerset won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Somerset are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Glamorgan’ chances of winning - 31%
- Somerset’ chances of winning - 69%
Glamorgan vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Glamorgan has struggled for consistency throughout the tournament, they have done well in the first six overs especially in the last few matches. In the last four games, Glamorgan has scored 43, 53, 61 and 39(four overs) which makes us believe they would score well in the powerplay in the upcoming game.
Marnus Labuschagne scored a brilliant half century in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has struggled to make an impact this season. So far, Labuschagne has scored 228 runs with an average of 20.72 which makes us believe he would struggle to score against a quality bowling attack in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Somerset Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Somerset
Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as two of the last three matches has been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Glamorgan News & Player List
Glamorgan Player List
Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Thomas Bevan, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Ben Kellaway, Timm van der Gugten, Mason Crane, Andy Gorvin, Jamie McIlroy, Harry Podmore, Christopher Sole, Edward Byrom
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kiran Carlson
|
Batter
|
William Smale
|
Batter
|
Thomas Bevan
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Cooke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Douthwaite
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
All-rounder
|
Mason Crane
|
Bowler
|
Andy Gorvin
|
Bowler
|
Jamie McIlroy
|
All-rounder
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan got off to a good start but since then they have three wins in the last ten matches and have been knocked out of the competition.
Somerset News & Player List
Somerset Player List
Tom Banton (wk), George Thomas, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Migael Pretorius, Jack Leach, Riley Meredith, Jake Ball, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Thomas
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Sean Dickson
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All-rounder
|
Tom Banton
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Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Gregory
|
Batter
|
Migael Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Leach
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
|
Jake Ball
|
All-rounder
Somerset Team Form
Somerset head into this game after a brilliant win in the last game against Sussex and currently they are on a three game winning streak as they currently hold the second spot on the table.
Glamorgan vs Somerset Head to Head
Somerset have dominated this fixture against Glamorgan in the T20 format 25-11. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Somerset won the game by 108 runs.
Head to Head
Glamorgan: 11
Somerset: 25
Glamorgan vs Somerset Betting Odds
Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan
Somerset and Glamorgan go head to head in contrasting form on one hand after a slow start to the tournament, Somerset look all set to make the playoffs this season and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Glamorgan has struggled to make an impact this season and have three wins in the last ten matches and have already been knocked out this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Somerset dominated the game as they won the game by 108 runs and they also had a better opening partnership in the game. Somerset openers have been brilliant in the last two games and in both matches they had a better opening stand which makes us believe Somerset would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Glamorgan vs Somerset
T20
Sophia Gardens, null
Glamorgan vs Somerset Top Batters
Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’ top batter
Colin Ingram has had a solid campaign this season as he has been the most consistent batsman for Glamorgan and with 332 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Banton to be Somerset’ top batter
Tom Banton has had a stunning campaign thus far as he has been one of the MVPs of this tournament. With 412 runs in 12 matches Banton is the leading run scorer for Somerset which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Glamorgan vs Somerset Top Bowlers
Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’ top bowler
Mason Crane has been the shining light in what has been a dismal season for Glamorgan. In 12 matches thus far, Crane has bagged 18 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Glamorgan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Green to be Somerset’ top bowler
Ben Green was class last season and he has continued his brilliant this year as well as with 19 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Somerset this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Glamorgan to win @ 2.70 (PariMatch)
- Somerset to win @ 1.45 (PariMatch)
Parimatch