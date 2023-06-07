Glamorgan vs Surrey Match Prediction GLAM 31 % Chance of Winning SUR 69 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Surrey lock horns in Match 58 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly-anticipated clash between these South Group rivals is set to take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The match is set to take place on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:00 pm IST.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are off to a dominating start to the tournament. They won their last three matches emerging as one of the better teams in the South Group. In their previous match, Glamorgan defeated Sussex in a high-scoring game. Batting first Glamorgan scored 219 runs for the loss of five wickets. Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke stitched 65 runs for the 4th wicket which set the base for the win. Glamorgan were successful in defending the target winning the match by 32 runs. With the win, Glamorgan ascended to 3rd position in the South Group with four wins in five matches.

Surrey continued their dominance in the tournament racking up another easy win over Kent in their previous match. Bowling first Surrey bowlers restricted Kent to 173 runs then chased down the target on the last ball of the match. Will Jacks’ all-round performance helped Surrey win their fourth game of the season. Jacks picked up three wickets with the ball and scored a valuable knock of 30 runs at the top of the order. Jamie Smith contributed with finished the game on 49 runs in 29 balls. With the win Surrey is back in 2nd position in the South Group with four wins and two losses in six matches.

Both teams clash off for the first time this season. A win for Glamorgan will push them to 2nd position and a win to Surrey will solidify their position at the top of the table.

Glamorgan chance of winning: 31%

Surrey chance of winning: 69%

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Glamorgan vs Surrey Betting Tips

Chris Cooke has been the enforcer for Glamorgan in the last two matches. Cooke has produced match-winning knocks throughout the season and has played a major role in his team's success. He has scored 252 runs in five matches averaging 84.00. We have Cooke scoring over 27.5 runs at odds of 1.89 against Surrey as one of our preferred tips. Colin Ingram has been batting like a magician racking up runs in almost every match. In his last three innings, Ingram has scored 48, 63* and 92*. We back Ingram to score over 30 runs against Surrey. Sam Curran has been struggling to score runs after smashing a fifty earlier in the tournament. We predict Sam Curran to score under 42.5 runs at 1.85 against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Toss Predictions

The Surface at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is a good batting surface. The pitch stays true throughout the game as the ball comes onto the bat. In 57 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 26 matches, while the team batting second won 29 matches and two matches ended with no result. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 154 runs.

Glamorgan won two matches batting first and two matches batting second, while Surrey two matches batting first and two matches batting second. The team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Wednesday is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius and 61% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Glamorgan Players List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson ©, David Lloyd, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Chris Cooke, Thomas Rhys Bevan, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaithe, Harry Podmore, Jamie Mcllroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruiadhri Smith, Tim van der Gugten.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eddie Byrom Batsman Sam Northeast Batsman Kiran Carlson © All-rounder Colin Ingram Batsman Chris Cooke Wicket-Keeper Ruaidhri Smith All-rounder Billy Root All-rounder Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Prem Sisodiya Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler

Glamorgan Recent Form

Glamorgan are on a three-match winning streak. The batting brilliance from the duo of Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke has put Glamorgan in a dominant position early in the tournament. Glamorgan will be hoping to continue their good run of form when they face a much stronger side in their next match on Wednesday.

Surrey Players List

Cameron Steel, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Lawes, Sunil Narine, BenFoakes (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Nick Kimber, Amar Vardi.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks All-rounder Laurie Evans Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-Keeper Sean Abbott All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Ben Foakes Batsman Chris Jordan Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey has dominated most of the teams in South Group. In their last five matches, they won three and lost two matches. In their previous match, Surrey defeated Kent by five wickets. Will Jacks has been the top performer for Surrey.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Both Glamorgan and Surrey clashed in 18 T20 matches. Glamorgan holds a record of 9 - 8 against Surrey. Out of the Nine wins against Surrey, Glamorgan won five matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd, While Surrey won four matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Surrey won three matches, Glamorgan won one match and one match ended in no result.

Total Matches Played: 18 matches

Glamorgan Won: 9 matches

Surrey Won: 8 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Glamorgan vs Surrey Betting Odds

Glamorgan to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.84 odds

Glamorgan on average scored 59 runs in the first six overs in their last five matches in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 season. We back Glamorgan to comfortably score over 43 runs in the first six overs against Surrey.

Glamorgan to score over 12.5 fours in total @ 1.93 odds

Glamorgan on average scored 18 fours per innings in their last five matches. In their previous match, they scored 19 fours. Surrey on average conceded 14 fours per innings. Considering the stats mentioned we predict Glamorgan to score over 12.5 fours against Surrey.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Top Batters

Colin Ingram to be the top batter for Glamorgan

Colin Ingram has accumulated 263 runs in five matches at an average of 87.67. Ingram's rich vein of form has helped his team win matches consistently. We predict Ingram to continue his good run of form and be the top run scorer for Glamorgan against Surrey.

Will Jacks be the top batter for Surrey

Jacks has played a pivotal role in Surrey's success this season. In six matches Jack has amassed 192 runs at an average of 38.40. We predict Jacks to produce match-winning innings against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Daniel Douthwaite to be the top bowler for Glamorgan

Douthwaite has been the strike bowler for Glamorgan. He has picked up 10 wickets in five matches in the tournament so far.

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey

Sunil Narine is back to his usual best with the ball. Batsmen are finding it hard to strike against Narine. He has picked up ten wickets in six matches. We predict Narine to be the leading wicket-taker for Surrey against Glamorgan.