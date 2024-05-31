Glamorgan vs Surrey Match Prediction GLAM 33 % Chance of Winning SUR 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.395 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Surrey are set to clash in the Vitality Blast on May 31, 2024, where the sides will meet at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Their encounter is going to take place at 11:00 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Glamorgan’s hopes of ending the 2023 season on a high were squashed by a charged up Middlesex who piled on 200 runs on the board. Opener Kiran Carlson kept Glamorgan afloat with his contribution of 77 but the rest of the batters were of no help whatsoever. With great difficulty and sparse efforts from the remaining batting order, Glamorgan racked 151 runs but they were bowled out in just over 15 overs, leading to a 49-run defeat for the struggling team.

Surrey, on the other hand, were fortunate enough to make it to the semi-final but their journey ended there in the 2023 season. Taking on a formidable Somerset, Surrey were able to keep their rivals down to a total of 142 runs in the first innings. With an achievable target in their sights, Surrey set out to chase but disaster reigned as the batting order came tumbling down and before they knew it, they were dismissed for 118 runs and conceded a 24-run defeat.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 33%

Surrey chance of winning - 67%

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Glamorgan vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Surrey’s opening totals in the County Championship have inspired confidence in the openers’ ability to make a good start in the next game and lead off with a big total on the board before the rest of the batters take over. In the previous five games of the County Championship Division One, Surrey’s openers secured partnerships of 36, 26, 9, 79, 88, 65, 4 and 147 runs. If they find a way to continue their destructive form, Surrey’s openers will be invincible in the upcoming game as well.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sophia Gardens tilts slightly in favor of the chasing side given that they have won 28 out of 56 games while the teams batting first enjoyed 26 victories at this venue. However, five out of seven matches hosted here in the 2023 season were won by the teams batting first and the average first innings total during the season stood at a staggering 198, which suggests that batting first will be a heavily favored option in the next match.

Weather Report

A minimal 10% chance of precipitation is predicted on match day with the temperature reaching 20 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy conditions are also anticipated.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson All-rounder Sam Northeast (C) Batter Eddie Byrom Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Thomas Bevan All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler James Harris Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan do not seem to have improved much after a disastrous run of five wins in 14 matches during the 2023 Vitality Blast as their performance in the County Championship leaves much to be desired.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks All-rounder Laurie Evans Batter Jason Roy Batter Rory Burns (C) Batter Cameron Steel Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have been a top team for quite a while and they maintain their stature across all formats as they enter this game on the back of four wins in the County Championship.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey maintain a slight edge over Glamorgan in their head-to-head encounters with 10 wins while the latter hold nine victories in 22 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 22

Glamorgan - 9

Surrey - 10

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Glamorgan vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

There is no denying that Glamorgan’s opening order is a tough one to topple and it is quite clear after their performances in the last three County Championship matches where the pair scored 44, 35, 15, 33, 18 and 56 runs together. In the 2023 Vitality Blast, the openers added 39, 43 and 0 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. However, Surrey are no less and their partnerships of 36, 26, 9, 79, 88 and 65 runs in the last three matches of the County Championship attest to their strength on the opening front. Moreover, Will Jacks and Laurie Evans were, debatably, one of the most daunting opening duos in the 2023 Vitality Blast which gives them a better chance of posting a solid partnership.

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Glamorgan vs Surrey Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram is in exceptional form and he has displayed that across several formats, having emerged as the leading run scorer for the team during the County Championship with 752 runs and having stood as Glamorgan’s second highest run-getter in the 2023 T20 Blast with 376 runs. Based on this form, he is expected to be their standout batter in the next game.

Will Jacks to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Will Jacks was arguably Surrey’s most valuable asset in the batting department during the 2023 Vitality Blast, wherein he amassed 558 runs in 16 innings. He was responsible for five half-centuries across the season and given his form as an opener, he remains the top choice against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane was tied as Glamorgan’s leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in nine innings during the County Championship which included two fifers. He enters this tournament in brilliant form and will be expected to display similar performances in the present T20 Blast, making him the top pick for the upcoming match.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall was beyond phenomenal in the County Championship, having picked 28 wickets at just the halfway mark in nine innings. Over the course of the season, he achieved two fifers and a staggering 10-wicket haul in a single game. His figures speak volumes and it is a no-brainer to expect another excellent performance from him.