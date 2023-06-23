Glamorgan vs Sussex Match Prediction GLAM 46 % Chance of Winning SUS 54 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Sussex will go up against each other on June 23 in a South Group contest of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. While Glamorgan have won five games in 11 attempts so far in this competition, Sussex have only had three wins in 10 games (prior to the Gloucestershire match) this season. The match between two depleted sides will get underway at 11 PM IST.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Chance of Winning

It is important to note that Glamorgan have won each of their last three meetings against Sussex. Thus, the Kiran Carlson-led side are realistically favourites to win this fixture, despite the fact that they had a daunting eight-wicket defeat against Somerset in their previous fixture.

Glamorgan’s chances of winning @ 46%

Sussex’s chances of winning @ 54%

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Glamorgan vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With five wins and six defeats, Glamorgan are placed sixth on the points table with an NRR of -0.867. They won four of their first five matches but lost five in their previous six encounters to find themselves in the middle of the South Group. Skipper Kiran Carlson, who hit a crafty 45-ball 71 against Somerset in their last match, requires able support from his teammates to turn the tide in their favour.

Sussex, on the other hand, had a poor start in the campaign, having lost five of their first six encounters. Then they staged a spirited comeback, winning two of their next three outings before losing to Kent by six wickets. Familiar faces such as Ravi Bopara, Tom Alsop, George Garton, and Tymal Mills must step up to change their fortunes, which will help them to languish from the bottom of the points table.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

In Sussex’s three victories in T20 Blast 2023 (before the Gloucestershire match), two came while batting first. On the other hand, out of five Glamorgan wins, three came while batting second. Still, keeping this mind that teams prefer chasing rather than batting, especially when they are low in confidence after many defeats, expect the skipper who win the toss, will opt to field first.

Weather Report

Cardiff will be partly cloudy on June 23 with up to 66% of coverage, according to worldweatheronline.com. The temperature will rise as high as 20°c and as low as 13°c, with average wind speed to be predicted as 15 km/h. The humidity is forecast to be 83%, but no chance of rain at all throughout the day. Therefore, despite a gloomy forecast, expect a full 20-over game.

Glamorgan Player List

Glamorgan squad:William Smale, Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Sam Northeast, Cam Fletcher, Chris Cooke (wk), Timm van der Gugten, Ruaidhri Smith, Andy Gorvin, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy, Prem Sisodiya, Andrew Salter, Callum Taylor, Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Harry Podmore

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) Batsman William Smale Batsman Billy Root Batsman Sam Northeast Batsman C Cooke (wk) Batsman Cam Fletcher Batsman Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Andy Gorvin Bowler R Smith Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan only managed to register one win in their last five T20s, against Gloucestershire (by 32 runs). The defeats, meanwhile, were against Somerset (by eight wickets), Surrey (by 81 runs), and Essex (by four wickets and by 51 runs).

Sussex Player List

Sussex squad: Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Oliver Carter, Ravi Bopara (c), Tom Alsop, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, George Garton, Aristides Karvelas, Tymal Mills, Bradley Currie, Shadab Khan, Danial Ibrahim, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Haines, Henry Crocombe, Alistair Orr, Archie Lenham, Bertie Foreman

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batsman Tom Clark Batsman Oliver Carter Batsman Ravi Bopara (C) All-rounder Tom Alsop Batsman George Garton All-rounder Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman James Coles Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Before the Gloucestershire fixture, Sussex had only won twice in their last five outings, against Hampshire (by six runs) and Middlesex (by four runs). Their defeats were coming against Kent (by six wickets), Surrey (by 124 runs), and Essex (by five wickets).

Glamorgan vs Sussex Head to Head

As persportsf1.com, Glamorgan and Sussex have played 14 matches so far in T20s. Of them, Glamorgan have won six times, and the Sussex have had the last laugh on other eight occasions, while no match was ended with no result.

Matches played - 14

Glamorgan - 6

Sussex - 8

No Results - 0

Glamorgan vs Sussex Betting Odds

Chris Cooke to score more than 21.5 runs

Cooke was the Player of the Match when Glamorgan met Sussex earlier this month. His 28-ball 50 was clinical for his side to post 219/5 batting first. Apart from his last outing, the wicket-keeper batsman managed to score 25+ runs in each of his last four T20s, which indicates that he has been consistent for a while. Besides, he averages 24.46 in T20s after 131 innings, having tallied 2569 runs at a strike rate of 139.84. Therefore, watching him to score 22 or more runs is not a wild thing to expect, and the punters should keep their faith in him to reap rewards.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Top Team Batsmen

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Sam Northeast had an average of 51 last year in the competition, having tallied 510 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 125.30. However, the middle-order batsman has not had the best of the seasons this year, as 269 runs after 11 innings are not much appealing as the previous campaign. Still, keeping in mind that Northeast is one of the most dependable batsmen for Glamorgan over the years, and his approach to anchor the innings always increases the chances to be the top scorer of the match, bank upon him to make a substantial impact against Sussex. Also, not to forget, he scored a 27-ball 32 against Sussex in the previous meeting against the opposition.

Tom Alsop to be Sussex’s top batter

Having scored 174 runs in nine outings in T20 Blast 2023 before the Gloucestershire fixture, Tom Alsop is not having a great campaign this year. However, he made his mark last year, with a tally of 318 runs from 10 matches at an average of over 35 and a strike rate of 152.88 showed his calibre. Despite having a poor season with the bat, the 27-year-old wicket-keeper batter, especially because he hit a 42-ball 58 against the same opposition last time, can be a reliable batting option among his teammates.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Top Team Bowlers

Jamie McIlroy to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Jamie Mcllroy has picked up 21 wickets in 13 T20s at an average of 21.14, and his record of taking 11 wickets in the last seven matches in the format suggests he has been in an impeccable form. The last time when these two sides met, the left-arm pacer took 3/28 to help his side secure a resounding victory. Even his best match figures of 4/28 came in recent times only, against Essex on June 16. Therefore, there is no doubt that he can be the man who can be trustworthy in the Glamorgan bowling attack.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s top bowler

Tyamal Mills returned 2/36 against Glamorgan when the two sides last went up against each other on June 4. A tally of 214 wickets in 181 T20s that too at an average of 23.63 speak volumes, and you won’t find a better experienced specialist bowler in this fixture. Moreover, before the Gloucestershire match, Mills had not had a single outing in his last 10 matches where he did not have a wicket at least. So, conserving his consistency, bank upon him to yield dividends.