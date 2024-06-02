Glamorgan vs Sussex Match Prediction GLAM 60 % Chance of Winning SUS 40 % Place a bet 1xBet 1.761 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.702 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan will take on Sussex in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2024 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday, June 2. The match is scheduled to start from 7:00 PM IST.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Glamorgan might have lost their first match against Surrey but they are expected to bounce back with a win against Sussex on Sunday. Sussex won their last match but Gloucestershire took the match to the last ball of the match. Sussex were asked to chase down 168 in the match. The team does not have a big name in either of the departments.

On the other hand, succumbed to a 19-run defeat but managed to score 181/7 while chasing 201 against an excellent Surrey bowling unit. The likes of Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, and Sam Northeast feature in the star-studded team.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 60 %

Sussex chance of winning - 40 %

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Glamorgan vs Sussex Betting Tips

Fynn Hudson-Prentice emerged as the top-scorer for Sussex in their opening clash. He scored 47 runs off 36, and the innings consisted of three fours and a six. Eyes will be on the 28-year-old right-hander once again.

Colin Ingram compiled a nice fifty in the opening match against Surrey. His 40-ball innings of 50 runs consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. The veteran South Africa batter has found some early form.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Toss Prediction

In the first match of the venue this season, Glamorgan won the toss and elected to field first. However, Surrey won the match by 19 runs after defending a 201-run target by 19 runs. Chances of the team winning the toss to bowl first is high once again.

Weather Report

Only 10 percent precipitation level in Cardiff on Sunday, June 2. With a humidity level of 58 percent, the temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 16 km/h. It will be mostly cloudy in Southampton on Sunday.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson, Edward Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast (c), Chris Cooke (wk), Thomas Bevan, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Mason Crane, Jamie McIlroy, Harry Podmore, Andy Gorvin, William Smale, Ben Kellaway

Glamorgan Playing XI

Kiran Carlson Batter Edward Byrom Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Colin Ingram Batter Sam Northeast (c) Batter Chris Cooke (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Bevan All-rounder Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Mason Crane Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Recent Form

Glamorgan lost their first match of the T20 Blast 2024 by 19 runs against Surrey. In fact, the side has lost each of their last five matches.

Sussex Player List

Oliver Carter, Daniel Hughes, Tom Alsop, James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, John Simpson (wk), Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Jack Carson, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills (c), Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham, Harrison Ward

Sussex Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Carter Wicketkeeper-batter Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Alsop Wicketkeeper-batter James Coles Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder John Simpson (wk) All-rounder Danny Lamb Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (c) Bowler

Sussex Recent Form

Sussex won their first match of the T20 Blast 2024 by three wickets against Gloucestershire. They faced the same team in the last match of the previous edition and lost by five wickets. They have won each of their previous three matches.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

A total of 21 matches have been played between Glamorgan and Sussex. Glamorgan have managed to win just 7 of them, while Sussex have won 12 times. Two matches have ended without a result.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex opening partnership to be over 19.5

Sussex openers Oliver Carter and Daniel Hughes partnered for 5 runs off 10 balls in their first outing together this season. Carter scored 4 runs off 8 balls, while Hughes scored 37 runs off 24 balls. His innings consisted of three fours and two sixes. 22-year-old Carter is still learning, and is expected to grow in confidence with every passing game in the format. He has played 30 first-class matches but only 12 T20 games. 35-year-old Hughes has been in good form across formats lately. The pair is expected to score over 19 runs together for their against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Sussex T20 Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.761 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Sussex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.157 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Sussex Top Batters

Marnus Labuschagne to be the top batter for Glamorgan

Marnus Labuschagne was Glamorgan's top run-scorer in the first match. He scored 58 runs off 34 balls. The innings consisted of eight fours and a six. Not part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad, the star batter would be looking to change the perception of people about his T20 games. Overall, he has scored 1111 runs in 43 T20 matches at an average of 28.48 and a strike rate of 128.14.

John Simpson to be the top batter for Sussex

Wicketkeeper-batter John Simpson starred with the bat for Sussex in their first match. His match-winning 19-ball knock off 36 balls consisted of two fours and sixes each. The 35-year-old left-hand batter has scored 2691 runs in 165 T20 matches at an average of 21.87 and a strike rate of 130.25.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Mason Crane to be the top bowler for Glamorgan

Leg-spinner Mason Crane will have a great opportunity of becoming the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan against Sussex. The 27-year-old has featured in a total of 89 T20 matches and picked 96 wickets at an average of 24.29 and an economy of 8.

Tymal Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex

Sussex captain Tymal Mills starred with the ball and picked four wickets in the first match by conceding 25 runs only. He picked 18 wickets from 12 matches in the previous. The England international has featured in 207 T20 matches and picked 247 wickets at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 8.18.