Gloucestershire vs Essex Match Prediction
GLO
40%
Chance of Winning
ESS
60%
T20
County Ground in Bristol
Facts:
- Essex leads the tally by 2-0 in the last five clashes against Gloucestershire.
- Gloucestershire finished 7th whereas Essex finished 4th in the South Group of the last season.
Gloucestershire vs Essex Chance of Winning
Gloucestershire finished pretty low in the South Group of the previous edition of the competition. They won five games and lost nine matches, finishing at the 7th spot of the points table. The team finished with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.993. The team welcomed new additions to the team and will be hopeful for a win in their first game of the season against Essex.
Essex were pretty good last season. They finished 4th in the North Group with eight wins and six losses in 14 games. The team possessed 16 points and a net run rate of 0.088 in the competition. Essex went on to cruise past the play-offs to reach the finals. They lost in the finals against Somerset and finished as the runners-up in the competition.
- Gloucestershire’s chance of winning: 40%
- Essex’s chance of winning: 60%
Gloucestershire vs Essex Betting Tips
Gloucestershire to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Gloucestershire lacked in their batting order last year. The team Chris Dent opened alongside Grant Roelofsen in the competition. Dent was replaced by Miles Hammond later in the tournament. Hammond and Roelofsen averaged at 17.50 & 22.91 respectively in the previous season of the competition. The pair secured 8, 23 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games of the season. The pair did not bat well in the season and will face a challenge against the fierce Essex bowlers. That said, Gloucestershire will face an early dismissal in the next game against Essex.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Essex’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Gloucestershire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Essex
Gloucestershire vs Essex Toss Prediction
Given the previous match records, the Bristol Cricket Stadium has aided the fast bowlers more than the spinners usually do. Hence the venue makes it easier to chase down the target later on in the second innings, and therefore the toss-winning captain would likely opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
The skies over Bristol would have slight cloud cover, which might assist the bowlers. The surface will be good to bat on, and the ball will come onto the bat nicely. The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius.
Essex Players List
Robin Das, Dean Elgar, Harry Duke, Aaron Beard, Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Allison, Jamie Porter, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Feroze Khushi, Sam Cook, Jamal Richards, Paul Walter, Ben Allison, Shane Snater, Michael Pepper, Simon Harmer, Adam Rossington, Tom Westley, Nick Browne, Noah Thain, Jordan Cox
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Rossington
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dean Elgar
|
Batter
|
Charlie Allison
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Nick Browne
|
Batter
|
Matt Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Allison
|
Bowler
|
Simon Harmer
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Beard
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
Essex Recent Form
Essex finished 4th in the group table last season. They will be at it again in their inaugural game of the season. They have a pretty strong batting squad and will be looking to win the game.
Gloucestershire Players List
Ahmed Syed, Jack Taylor, Beau Webster, Joe Phillips, Dominic Goodman, Graeme van Buuren, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Price, James Bracey, Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, David Payne, Tommy Boorman, Ollie Price, Charlie Tear, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Tom Smith, Marchant de Lange, Zaman Akhter, Edward Middleton, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Bancroft, Archie Bailey, Zaman Shafi
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Jack Taylor (c)
|
Batter
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
All-rounder
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Zafar Gohar
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
|
Merchant de Lange
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Recent Form
Gloucestershire had an upsetting season last year. They finished 7th in the group table with only five wins in 14 games. The team did not have the best luck with the bat last season and lost many fixtures due to the same reason. Gloucestershire has a strong squad and they will be looking to turn things around this season.
Gloucestershire vs Essex Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Essex leads the tally by 2-0.
Essex won- 2
Gloucestershire won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 3
Gloucestershire vs Essex Betting Odds
Gloucestershire finished 7th in the south Group last season. Under Jack Taylor's captaincy, Gloucestershire aims to finish in the top four and reach the knockout stage of this year's T20 Blast. The team will be bolstered by local support, especially for in-form keeper-batter James Bracey and South African pace bowler Marchant de Lange. Key player David Payne, with international experience, will also be crucial for Gloucestershire's success and their hopes of a strong start. The team is all set for the first showdown of the tournament against Essex.
Essex finished fourth in the South group points table. Australian Daniel Sams was Essex's standout performer, leading both their run-scorers and wicket-takers lists. This season, he is expected to excel again, with captain and spinner Simon Harmer also contributing significantly with wickets. The Allison brothers are promising talents to watch with the bat, expected to play freely and strike cleanly. However, Essex will miss Dan Lawrence, whose attacking approach will be hard to replace. Essex will be thrilled to enter the next outing against Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire vs Essex
T20
County Ground in Bristol, null
Gloucestershire vs Essex Top Batters
Ben Charlesworth to be the top batter for Gloucestershire
Ben Charlesworth was one of the team’s top scorers last season. He played 13 games and scored 299 runs at an average of 24.91. He is a terrific batter and will be coming in hot in the next game.
Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Essex
Michael Pepper is a terrific batsman from the team. He was fantastic with the bat last season and scored 409 runs in 14 games at an average of 29.21. He will be excited to enter the competition and score well in the next game.
Gloucestershire vs Essex Top Bowlers
Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Essex
Daniel Sams was the best bowler from Essex in the last game. He bowled very well throughout the competition and picked 25 wickets in 17 games. He maintained an economy rate of 8.40 in the competition. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
David Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire
David Payne was one of the best bowlers from the team last year. He picked 15 wickets in 14 games for the team. Coming into this game, he will be expected to bowl well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Essex
Gloucestershire to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
Essex to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch