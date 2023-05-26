Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction GLO 43 % Chance of Winning GLAM 57 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Glamorgan will be up against each other in the T20 Blast 2023 at County Ground in Bristol on Friday, May 26. This South Group fixture is scheduled to begin at 11 PM IST. Gloucestershire have played one match while Glamorgan will kick off their season with this game.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire have won three out of the previous four completed matches between these two sides. But the bookmakers have given Glamorgan a better chance of winning this game, which could be because of how Gloucestershire fared in their opening game.

Gloucestershire chance of winning @ 43%

Glamorgan chance of winning @ 57%

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

T20 action returns to Bristol as Gloucestershire host Glamorgan in this South Group clash on Friday evening. Gloucestershire kicked off their T20 Blast 2023 campaign against Kent Spitfires on Wednesday away from home.

They won the toss and chose to bat first but things didn't go according to the plan as they had a quiet start and lost Grant Roelofsen in the second over. Chris Dent kept the scoreboard flowing with his superb 55 off 29 deliveries but was dismissed in the 10 over.

It looked like they could get a competitive total around 160 but Dent's wicket put a huge dent in Gloucestershire's innings. Things completely fell apart as they lost seven wickets for just 31 runs and were bowled out for 113.

Tom Smith removed Tawanda Muyeye in the second over of the run-chase to raise the hopes but the rest of the attack leaked too many runs. They didn't have enough runs on the board as Kent chased down the target in 13.3 overs. The heavy defeat was a big blow to their net run-rate as well early in the season and they'd be hoping to open their account on Friday.

Talking about Glamorgan, they had a middling season last year. They won only five matches in the group stage and lost seven, finishing sixth behind their opponents for this game.

Glamorgan suffered a couple of big blows ahead of this T20 Blast season with regular skipper David Lloyd and opening batter Thomas Bevan suffering injuries. The duo is likely to miss at least half the season. Kiran Carlson has taken over as interim captain.

Glamorgan still have a few top names in Colin Munro, Michael Neser and Sam Northeast. Neser's availability is unclear due to the Ashes on the horizon. Their bowling attack could suffer big time if Neser is not available.

Sam Northeast had scored over 500 runs last season but his strike rate wasn't up to the mark, something Glamorgan needs to work on. Marcus Labuschagne is also likely to be unavailable.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The chasing teams have had more success at Bristol. Out of 47 T20 matches, the team batting second has won 27 times. Given this record, chasing should be an easier option in this match. You can expect the side winning the toss to bowl first on Friday.

Weather Report

Rain should not be a threat for this fixture as the forecast suggests a clear weather in Bristol on Friday evening. The temperature is likely to be around 12 degree Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire squad:Jack Taylor (c), Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Chris Dent, Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Miles Hammond, Marcus Harris, Tom Lace, Will Naish, David Payne, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Singh Dale, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner, Ben Wells

Predicted Playing XI

Grant Roelofsen Batter Chris Dent Batter Jack Taylor (captain) All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey Wicketkeeper Oliver Price Batter Zafar Gohar All-rounder Matt Taylor All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire had finished fifth in their group last year, winning six and losing six games. They began their 2023 Blast campaign on Wednesday against Kent. They were hammered by seven wickets after an awful display of batting.

Glamorgan Player List

Glamorgan squad: David Lloyd, Tom Bevan, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Dan Douthwaite, Andy Gorvin, Tim van der Gugten, James Harris, Alex Horton, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Jamie McIlroy, Michael Neser, Sam Northeast, Harry Podmore, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Sam Northeast Batter Colin Ingram Batter Billy Root Batter Kiran Carlson (captain) Batter Chris Cooke Wicketkeeper Dan Douthwaite All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Andrew Salter Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler Prem Sisodiya Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan are yet to play any games in this T20 Blast season so there's not much you can refer to on recent form. Last year they won five and lost seven games in the group stage. They finished sixth in their group.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

These two teams faced each other 34 times in T20 cricket. Gloucestershire have won 16 of those while Glamorgan have been victorious 14 times. Three games ended in no results with one resulting in a tie. As for the last five encounters, Gloucestershire have won three while Glamorgan claimed one.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to hit most sixes in the match

Glamorgan boasts of some very good strikers in Colin Ingram, Dan Douthwaite, Billy Root and Kiran Carlson. You can back them to clear the fences more often than the Gloucestershire batters. Bet on Glamorgan to hit most sixes in the match.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Top Team Batter

Chris Dent to be Gloucestershire’s best batter

Chris Dent is a naturally attacking batter and can take down bowling attacks. He played five games last season where he struck at 162. He began this season with a terrific knock of 55 in 29 balls. You can back him to be Gloucestershire's best batter.

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan’s best batter

Sam Northeast had a prolific season for Glamorgan last year. He amassed 510 runs in the 2022 T20 Blast at an average of 51. He had registered four fifties in the tournament. Northeast has struggled in the longer format recently but should be good here. Back him to be Glamorgan's best batter.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s best bowler

David Payne is the frontline seamer of Gloucestershire. He's particularly good with the new ball. The left arm pacer had taken 18 wickets from nine games last year at an economy of 7.65 and strike rate of 10.8. He was wicketless in the previous game but remains a good bet to be the top bowler.

Michael Neser to be Glamorgan’s best bowler

If he plays, Michael Neser would be a top contender to be Glamorgan's best bowler. He's an experienced player and has been in good form. Neser picked 13 wickets from nind in innings in the previous T20 Blast season at an economy of 7.77 and best figures of 3 for 13.