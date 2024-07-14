Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction GLO 58 % Chance of Winning GLAM 42 % Bet Now! On July 14, 2024, Gloucestershire and Glamorgan will square off in the second leg of the Vitality Blast. The sides are going to be hosted at College Ground, Cheltenham, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire lost their second match running in a row as they took on Hampshire in the last encounter. The former’s away game got off to a good start as openers Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft added 92 runs to the first wicket and made individual contributions of 66 and 34, respectively. Ben Charlesworth was in the mix, too, with his score of 39 which aided in Gloucestershire’s endeavor of posting 176 runs. Somehow, this total was not enough against Hampshire whose sudden resurgence after a drought saw them chase down the target with five wickets left unused.

Glamorgan were the victims of Middlesex’s late kerfuffle in the tournament in a rain-affected match where half the overs were lost. Glamorgan notched up 88 runs on home soil but they were way off the mark, having lost a whopping nine wickets in ten overs. Middlesex lost four batters during their chase but it did not take much for them to get past the total and come out on top by a margin of six wickets.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 58%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 42%

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal

After three matches with William Smale in Sam Northeast’s stead, Glamorgan have benefitted from the change just once in the match against Sussex where he collaborated with Kiran Carlson for 79 runs. The two matches after that concluded with poor stands and the spike in performance was fleeting afterall. The last time Glamorgan met Gloucestershire, the openers found it challenging to keep their partnership going for too long and it ended with a measly five runs on the board. The equation is expected to remain the same this time around, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gloucestershire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The two games held at College Ground this season were both overwhelmingly in favor of the teams batting first. Both times the toss winning skippers elected to field first but it was all to no avail and the pitch assists high scores. With first innings totals of 181 and 150 so far, both sides will look to bat first.

Weather Report

Cheltenham will remain conducive for a game of cricket with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Oliver Price All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Matt Taylor Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s performance hit a snag with two back-to-back defeats but it is not something they cannot get out of as they take on Glamorgan.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder William Smale Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Marnus Labuschagne Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Ben Kellaway Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan’s late strides against Sussex and Essex came crashing down after their outing against Middlesex.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire left Glamorgan behind in their head-to-head tally after a victory in the first leg of the tournament, giving them 17 wins against the latter’s 16.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 41

Gloucestershire - 17

Glamorgan - 16

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 7

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Skipper Kiran Carlson and William Smale struggled to make headway against Middlesex’s bowlers in the previous match and their partnership was brought to a close after 17 runs were scored for Glamorgan’s opening wicket. The two matches prior to that showed contrasting form as they scored 11 and 79 runs before the first dismissal. Gloucestershire’s openers also had a tough time against Middlesex with just seven runs between Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft. The other two matches in the last three outings witnessed first wicket stands of 92 and 22 runs and Gloucestershire’s openers have rarely missed the mark this season.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond’s second half-century of the ongoing season came in commanding fashion as he smashed Hampshire’s bowlers for 66 in the last match. He has put himself out of his teammates’ reach with 362 runs in 12 innings and an average of 32.90. He is expected to continue to wreak havoc on the opposition.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram was among the top batters for Glamorgan in their previous outing against Middlesex where he scored 11 runs in a truncated match. Overall, he retains his position at the top with 286 runs in ten innings and an average of 28.60. He has been their most prolific batter this season and he is expected to be their standout player once more.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Tom Smith to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Smith’s first innings of the season proved to be a success as he outperformed the other bowlers from Gloucestershire to bring home three wickets in four innings. He also managed to curtail his economy rate down to 8.75 and will be amped to perform similarly well in the upcoming match against Glamorgan.

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane was the joint highest wicket-taker for his team in their previous encounter against Middlesex with one wicket in two overs and an economy rate of 8.50. He still dominates Glamorgan’s bowling department with 17 wickets in nine innings and a stellar bowling average of 14.94, making him the top choice against Gloucestershire.