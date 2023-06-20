Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Match Prediction GLO 31 % Chance of Winning HAM 69 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Gloucestershire as they try to gain a foothold and secure a playoff spot. The two sides will go head to head on June 20 at the County Cricket Ground in Bristol which is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this game with contrasting expectations for the remainder of the season. On one hand Hampshire try to secure a place in knockouts and on the other hand, Gloucestershire try to end this tournament on a positive note with their chances of knockout places diminishing with speed of light with every passing game. As per our calculations, this game is kind of a mismatch and we believe Gloucestershire just doesn’t have enough quality to trouble the defending champions.

Gloucestershire’s chances of winning - 31%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 69%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe Gloucestershire would have a great start and would score more than Hampshire in the powerplay. In the last two of the three games Gloucestershire have scored more than their opponent, scoring with an average of 50.11. Hampshire has surprisingly struggled in the powerplay this term, scoring with an average of 47.9 but have conceded with an average of 50 in the first overs in this tournament. Considering the fact Gloucestershire’s average is more than Hampshire and more than what they have conceded, we believe this tip is a no brainer and should invest upon for quick return.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

In four of the five games this season has been won by the team bowling first. This underlined stat along with expected disruptions due to rain makes the toss a bit more significant as both teams would prefer to bowl first as D & L could come into play.

Weather Report

Weather report thus suggests a 70% chance of rain which probably could have an impact on the game. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 24C while the minimum is expected to be 15C.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (c), Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Ben Wells Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Tom Price All-rounder Oliver Price Batter MD Taylor All-rounder David Payne All-rounder Zaman Akhter Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire head into this game on the back of consecutive defeats against Somerset, Glamorgan and Kent and on the brink of elimination from the playoff contention. With three wins so far this term, they are seventh on the table, six points off Hampshire who are fourth on the table.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire squad:James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Toby Albert Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

After suffering surprising defeats against Kent and Sussex, Hampshire managed to register a comprehensive victory against Surrey which took them to fourth on the table and cut the deficit to two from the summit.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Head to Head

Gloucestershire and Hampshire have faced off 14 times in the Vitality T20 tournament. Hampshire have an upper hand as they are 10-2 in this fixture. Hampshire headed into this game with 3-0 record in the last three faceoffs in the tournament.

T20 played - 14

Gloucestershire win(s) - 2

Hampshire win(s) - 10

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to score more boundaries that Gloucestershire

Among all 18 teams, Gloucestershire has the worst record in terms of boundaries scored in the tournament averaging 12.88 boundaries and have conceded 13.66 boundaries in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Hampshire have averaged 14.1 boundaries and have conceded 13.1 in the season. What doubles down on this great tip is the fact in the last three games Hampshire has managed to score more boundaries than their opponent which makes this a great tip to get some quick financial benefits.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Top Team Batters

Ben Charlesworth to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Ben Charlesworth has been one of the few positives of the campaign. Charlesworth has managed to score 230 runs this term and is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire. Charlesworth scored 45 in the last outing against Glamorgan and was the top scorer for his side which makes him our top pick for the game.

Ben Mcdermott to be Hampshire’s top batter

Ben Mcdermott scored a half century as Hampshire registered their first win in three games. Even though James Vince outscored Mcdermott in the game, still we will go with Mcdermott to be a top batter as he has been much more reliable than James Vince away from home.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Tom Smith to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

Gloucestershire has struggled in bowling department throughout this season with non of the bowlers making the top 20 list of highest wicket taker this tournament. Tom Smith ended up with best bowling figures in the last two games for his team which makes him our top pick for the game.

Nathan Ellis to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Nathan Ellis continued with his brilliant form as he ended up with 3/21 against Surrey in the last outing. Ellis has now grabbed 14 wickets in the tournament and is now outright top wicket taker for Hampshire in the tournament. Ellis’s consistency that he has showcased in the last few games makes him our top pick for the game.