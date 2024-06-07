Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Match Prediction GLO 39 % Chance of Winning HAM 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.552 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Hampshire will take on each other in the Vitality Blast on June 7, 2024. Their match is going to be held at County Ground, Bristol, with a start time of 11:00 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire’s early success was squashed by Sussex in the previous game where the former, the visitors, were the ones tasked with batting first. The openers played an instrumental role by scoring 59 runs together but the top order subsequently fell prey to Sussex’s bowling attack. Skipper Jack Taylor took the onus to help Gloucestershire put on a defendable tally on the board by adding 52 runs to the total. With a score of 167, they set out to defend it and made life difficult for Sussex by taking seven wickets. It was a close contest but there was no stopping the home side who edged out by three wickets.

Hampshire’s campaign has been quite the opposite since they succumbed to Surrey in the first match and managed to beat Kent in their previous outing. Kent batted first and left Hampshire to chase after 165 runs. The openers set the pace for Hampshire by piling on 54 runs together and let the rest of the batters take over. Joe Weatherley’s 49 was a crucial innings for the team and despite the fall of seven wickets, Hampshire succeeded in their chase.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 39%

Hampshire chance of winning - 61%

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Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score high before first dismissal

Hampshire’s openers have the capability to wreak havoc on the opposition and they are just starting to unlock their potential after the start of the new season. An untimely dismissal of the wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott in the first match where he was out in the first over saw the openers astounded with a stand of two runs. He offset this measly start with a significantly better display in the next match wherein he was on par with skipper James Vince and together, they scored 54 runs before the first wicket was lost. Once they find their rhythm, they can be a rather destructive pair and they will be anticipated to keep up their drive in the upcoming match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

It has become increasingly clear that chasing is nearly a sureshot prospect at County Ground in Bristol, especially since six out of seven matches held here in the 2023 season went in favor of the teams fielding first. To further solidify the advantage of chasing, the average first innings total in the previous season was 156 at this surface. The first match played at this venue between Gloucestershire and Essex was won by the former while chasing, making the decision easy for the toss winning skipper.

Weather Report

There is a 20% chance of rainfall at Bristol and overcast conditions are expected to be prevalent. The temperature is likely to reach 17 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor (C) Batter Marchant de Lange Bowler Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter Matt Taylor Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire won their first game and went on to face defeat against Sussex in the following match. They have the potential to bounce back but it is unlikely that Hampshire would let them off without a fight.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Toby Albert Batter James Fuller Bowler Benny Howell All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Michael Neser Bowler Chris Wood Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s defeat against Surrey in the first match set them up for a win against Kent and they appear to be on the top of their game, especially the batters who made sure to pitch in relatively evenly.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire are not even within reaching distance of Hampshire in their tally so far, considering the latter have won 11 out of 16 outings.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 16

Gloucestershire - 3

Hampshire - 11

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Both teams’ openers have had an identical trajectory in the tournament so far which makes it somewhat challenging to gauge their true form. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft struggled to post a respectable opening stand for Gloucestershire in the first game, owing to the former’s dismissal by the end of the first over which concluded their partnership after four runs. He came back rejuvenated in the following game and made sure to contribute well which culminated with 59 runs on the board between the pair. For Hampshire, Ben McDermott and James Vince endured a similar fate as they added two runs to the first wicket during the first match but went on to score 53 runs together against Kent. Hampshire’s opening order is quite a daunting one and despite the outcomes so far, they are favored to set up a better stand than their rivals.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire T20 County Ground in Bristol, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.552 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Best Batters

Jack Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Jack Taylor is the only player from Gloucestershire to have notched up a half-century so far, having scored 52 runs against Sussex in their previous match. The skipper is currently the team’s second highest run scorer with 59 runs in two innings and an average of 29.50. After this showing, he is the top choice for the next game as well.

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Joe Weatherley faced a most unfortunate dismissal at 49 in the last match against Kent which prevented him from reaching his first half-century of the season. Nevertheless, he leads Hampshire’s run charts with 82 runs in two innings. He remains the top choice for the upcoming match.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Matt Taylor is an easy pick for the next game, having been the leading wicket-taker for the team in both the matches they played so far. He brought home a four-wicket haul in the first match and kept up his momentum which got him a three-wicket haul in the previous match against Sussex. He is their top wicket-taker with seven wickets in two innings and an exceptional average of 7.71.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson has been in incredible form lately and has captured a total of three wickets in two innings with an average of 15.33. He was tied as the top wicket-taker for the team in their last outing versus Kent where he picked two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 7.00. He will be expected to find his footing and be a dominant bowler for the side.