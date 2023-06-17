Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Prediction GLO 40 % Chance of Winning KEN 60 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Kent will lock horns in Match 79 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, Bristol, on Saturday, June 17, with a scheduled start time of 11:30 pm IST.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire are coming off a loss against Somerset. Bowling first, Gloucestershire bowlers conceded 231 runs for the loss of four wickets. David Payne was the most economical bowler. Gloucestershire faltered to chase down the target as they were bundled out for 151 runs handing Somerset 90 run victory. Miles Hammond scored 61 runs in 34 balls. Ben Charlesworth scored 41 runs in 25 balls. No other batsman stepped up and assisted Hammond & Charlesworth. With the loss, Gloucestershire dropped to 7th position in the South Group with six points.

Kent are coming off a 13-run win over Middlesex. Batting first Kent scored 228 runs for the loss of three wickets. Openers Daniel Bell Drummond and Tawanda Muyeye scored 88 runs for the first wicket. Drummond scored 66 runs in 42 balls, and Joe Denly scored 73 runs in 37 balls. Kent then defended the huge total to register their third win of the season. With the win Kent ascended to 6th position in the South Group with six points in eight matches.

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning: 40%

Kent's Chance of Winning: 60%

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Gloucestershire vs Kent Betting Tips

Daniel Bell Drummond scored back-to-back fifties. In his last outing, he scored a match-winning innings of 66 runs in 42 balls. Drummond has amassed 313 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.12. We predict Drummond to score over 24.5 runs @ 1.833 odds against Gloucestershire. Miles Hammond's recent run of form with the bat is a huge positive. Hammond scored 61 runs in 34 balls in his last outing. He has amassed 169 runs in seven matches. We predict Hammond to score over 30 runs against the fierce bowling lineup of Kent. Kane Richardson's economy has been on the higher side in the last few matches. Richardson has conceded runs at an economy of over 10 in his last three outings. We predict Kane Richardson to concede over 20 runs against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Toss Prediction

The surface at the County Ground, Bristol has been a high-scoring ground. In 44 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 27 matches. The average first innings score is 164 runs. Out of the four matches played in the season, the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second won three matches.

We predict the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature at County Ground, Bristol on Saturday, June 17th is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 53% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be cloudy with a 23% chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Gloucestershire Players List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Danny Lamb, Graeme van Buuren, Matthew Taylor, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Will Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, James Bracey, Tom Lace, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, David Payne.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grant Roelofsen Batsman Chris Dent Batsman Miles Hammond Batsman Oliver Price Batsman Jack Taylor © All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth All-rounder Marchant de Lange Bowler Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire won two of their last three matches. In their last outing, Gloucestershire lost to Somerset by 90 runs. They lost their last game against Kent earlier in the season by seven wickets. Gloucestershire won three matches and lost five matches in the season.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-Keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder Jordan Cox Batsman George Linde All-rounder Joey Evinson Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent are back in form, after losing five matches in a row, Kent won their last two matches in a dominant way. Kent won three matches and lost five matches in the season. In their previous match, Kent defeated Middlesex by 13 runs. Kent defeated Gloucestershire earlier in the season by seven wickets.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Head-to-Head Record

Both Gloucestershire and Kent clashed in 22 T20 matches. Gloucestershire holds a record of 12-10 against Kent. Out of the 12 wins against Kent, Gloucestershire won four matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd, While Kent won five matches batting first and five matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Gloucestershire won three matches, while Kent won two matches.

Total Matches Played: 22 matches

Gloucestershire Won: 12 matches

Kent Won: 10 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Gloucestershire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to score over 53.5 runs in the first six overs @ 2.3 odds.

Kent scored 59 runs in the previous match in the first six overs. Kent on average scored 57 runs in the first six overs in the season. The opening duo Daniel Bell Drummond and Tawanda Muyeye were destructive in the first six overs taking the opponent bowlers to the cleaners. We predict Kent to score over 53.5 runs against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Top Batters

Miles Hammond to be the top batter for Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond has been the top batter for Gloucestershire. Hammond scored 61 runs in his last outing. He has amassed 169 runs in seven matches. After struggling to score in the earlier games Hammond has found his touch in the last few matches. We predict Hammond to continue his good run of form with the bat and be the top batter for Gloucestershire against Kent.

Daniel Bell Drummond to be the top batter for Kent

Daniel Bell Drummond is the leading run-scorer for Kent in the season. He scored a match-winning fifty in the previous game. Drummond has amassed 313 runs in eight matches. We predict Drummond to be the top batter for Kent against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Top Bowlers

Kane Richardson to be the top bowler for Kent

Kane Richardson picked up two wickets in his last outing. He picked up seven wickets in five matches. Richardson is one of the most effective wicket-taking bowlers in the death overs. We Predict Richardson to be the strike bowler for Kent against Gloucestershire.

David Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

David Payne has been the strike bowler for Gloucestershire for the season. The left-arm pacer can swing the ball and has produced early breakthroughs for the team. He has picked up ten wickets in eight matches. Payne has picked up 24 wickets against Kent in T20 matches. We predict Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire against Kent.