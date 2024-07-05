Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Prediction GLO 60 % Chance of Winning KEN 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.649 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Kent will meet for a second time this season in the Vitality Blast on July 5, 2024. Their encounter is going to be staged at College Ground, Cheltenham, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire celebrated a miraculous victory over Somerset even though all the odds were against them from the start. They put the latter in to bat first and at first it seemed like bad news since Somerset went on to post 188 runs on the board. Gloucestershire’s batting lineup showed utmost resilience and their combined efforts saw them come out on top, seeing as James Bracey, Oliver Price, Miles Hammond and Ben Charlesworth made substantial contributions of 44, 43, 39 and 36 runs, respectively. Ultimately, they bested Somerset by five wickets.

Kent’s woes followed them into their previous match against Essex and the former were dealt yet another blow this season. Kent batted first but their batting display was mediocre at best with skipper Sam Billings as the top run scorer with 38 runs. The bowlers had to defend 156 runs against Essex but it was not an easy task. Even though they took a few early wickets, Essex found a way to stabilize and bring it home which resulted in a five-wicket loss for Kent.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 60%

Kent chance of winning - 40%

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Gloucestershire vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

More often than not, Kent’s opening partnerships have ended in single digits this season and even in matches where they have exceeded that, the totals are still ridiculously low. Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond are the linchpins for the team in this regard but they have not delivered what is expected of them. In the last five fixtures, the pair have posted totals of 20, 4, 16, 1 and 4 together. That is well below their potential and amidst this struggle, Gloucestershire’s bowlers are likely to capitalize on this vulnerability.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gloucestershire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Kent Toss Prediction

College Ground in Cheltenham has hosted 11 T20 domestic matches in the past with a slight advantage for the chasing side who have won six matches. The batting side emerged victorious on four occasions and the average first innings score stands at 169. Although the ground generally supports big totals, the behavior of the surface is uncertain since this is the first match being hosted here this season. It is expected that the toss winner will opt to field first.

Weather Report

There is an 80% chance of precipitation at Cheltenham on match day with the temperature reaching 19 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Jack Taylor (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Marchant de Lange Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler David Payne Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are entering this match on the back of three successive victories which makes them highly favorable. Their batting lineup, particularly, is quite a strong asset.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Harry Finch Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s batting and bowling have not been up to the mark and they have the potential to do much better. However, given the way they are currently performing, it is unlikely that they can bounce back soon.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire has a minor lead over Kent in their head-to-head tally with 13 wins against Kent’s 11. The former have also won three out of the last five meetings between the sides.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Gloucestershire - 13

Kent - 11

Gloucestershire vs Kent Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Gloucestershire’s openers were tenfold better than Kent’s opening pair in their previous meeting earlier this season. During the match, Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond opened the innings for Kent but their partnership concluded after 2.2 overs, having added a mere 16 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, both Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft played solid innings which led to an outstanding partnership of 119 runs in 11 overs. Kent has been severely off the mark in terms of first wicket stands while Gloucestershire’s opening order is thriving. The latter are definitely favored to achieve a better outcome.

Gloucestershire vs Kent T20 College Ground, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Kent Best Batters

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond is the leading batter for Gloucestershire with 233 runs in eight innings. He was among the top scorers for the team in their last outing against Somerset where he scored 39 runs. His average of 29.12 could improve but he is their most dependable player at the moment, making him their top choice.

Sam Billings to be Kent’s Best Batter

Apart from captaining the team and keeping wickets, Sam Billings has taken on the additional responsibility of leading Kent’s run charts, having amassed 300 runs in eight innings. He was the top run-getter for them last time around against Essex where he scored 38 runs. With an average of 37.50, he is the top pick for the next game.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Matt Taylor has been absolutely spot-on this season and stands as Gloucestershire’s top wicket-taker with a whopping 16 wickets in seven innings. To top it off, he has a phenomenal average of 11.93 so far. He went wicketless in the previous match against Somerset but he will be expected to come good in the upcoming match.

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Nathan Gilchrist has picked six wickets in three innings so far, three of which were taken in the previous encounter against Essex. In his three-over spell, Gilchrist was rather expensive as he allowed 46 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 15.33. However, he is anticipated to bring it under control against Gloucestershire.