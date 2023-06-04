Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
GLO
55%
Chance of Winning
MID
45%
T20
County Ground
Facts
- Middlesex captain Steven Eskinazi is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex against Gloucestershire. Eskinazi has scored 448 runs against Gloucestershire.
- David Payne is the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire against Middlesex. Payne has picked up 20 wickets against Middlesex.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning
After two early setbacks to kick start their campaign Gloucestershire finally found their groove winning two of their last three matches, the latest being one of the biggest upset wins over one of the most dominant teams in the South Group. Gloucestershire did the unthinkable as they defeated Surrey by two wickets in a closely fought contest on Friday. Opting to bowl first, Gloucestershire bowlers were on target restricting Surrey to 124/9 and then chasing down the target in 19.1 overs. With the win, Gloucestershire climbed up to 5th spot on the points table with 4 points.
Middlesex continue their bad run of form losing five matches in a row and are winless in the tournament. In their previous match, Middlesex lost to Somerset by nine wickets. Batting first Middlesex's batting unit failed to put up a competitive total as they ended up with a below-par total of 136. Somerset openers took the attack to Middlesex bowlers chasing down the target in 13.3 overs. Ryan Higgins was the most economical bowler going at three runs per over, the rest of the bowlers were taken to the cleaners. With the loss, Middlesex hangs at the bottom of the points table in South Group.
Gloucestershire remained undefeated against Middlesex last season and they would like to continue their dominance against Middlesex, while Middlesex will be aiming to register their first win of the season. In the first fixture this season Gloucestershire defeated Middlesex by 2 runs.
- Gloucestershire Chance of Winning: 55%
- Middlesex Chance of Winning: 45 %
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Steven Eskinazi is in good form despite his team losing back-to-back matches. Eskinazi has amassed a total of 163 runs in five matches in the season. We back Eskinazi to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.89 odds against Gloucestershire. Grant Roelfson’s power-hitting has paved the way for Gloucestershire to emerge victorious in their last encounter. Roelfson set the tone for the innings scoring 21 runs in the last game for Gloucestershire. Roelfson has scored 92 runs in five matches. We back Roelfson to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.88 odds against Middlesex.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
In 43 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 26 matches. The average first innings score at County Ground, Bristol is 165 runs. We back the team winning the toss to bowl first. In the previous game played at this venue, Gloucestershire chased down 125 runs against Surrey.
Weather Report
The temperature at County Ground, Bristol on Sunday is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius and 49% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. It is going to be a bright sunny day with no clouds as per the weather forecast.
Gloucestershire Players List
Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Danny Lamb, Graeme van Buuren, Matthew Taylor, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Will Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, James Bracey, Tom Lace, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, David Payne.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Batsman
|
Chris Dent
|
Batsman
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batsman
|
Oliver Price
|
Batsman
|
Jack Taylor ©
|
All-rounder
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
All-rounder
|
Marchanth de Lange
|
Bowler
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Danny Lamb
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Recent Form
After two early losses, Gloucestershire finally found a winning strategy as they won two of their last three matches. The credit goes to their bowling attack for restricting opponent teams to low totals and backing their batting unit to chase down the targets. The major concern for Gloucestershire is the form of their top-order batsman. They have been inconsistent and struggled to score runs.
Middlesex Players List
Steven Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, John Simpson, Thilan Walallawatia, Toby Roland Jones, Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Robbie White.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Steven Eskinazi ©
|
Batsman
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Max Holden
|
Batsman
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batsman
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Davies
|
Batsman
|
Luke Hollman
|
All-rounder
|
Martin Andersson
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Fernandes
|
Bowler
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Blake Cullen
|
Bowler
Middlesex Recent Form
Middlesex is on a five-match losing streak. The major concern has been their bowling attack. Their bowlers have conceded more runs. The top batsmen have been scoring consistently but the lack of support from the middle order has resulted in Middlesex failing to close out games.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record
Both Gloucestershire and Middlesex clashed in 19 T20 matches. Gloucestershire holds a record of 16-3 against Middlesex. Out of the 16 wins against Middlesex, Gloucestershire won seven matches batting first and nine matches batting 2nd, While Middlesex won two matches batting first and one match batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Gloucestershire won four matches, while Middlesex won one match.
- Total Matches Played: 19 matches
- Gloucestershire Won: 16 matches
- Middlesex Won: 3 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to score over 61.5 runs in the first eight overs
Gloucestershire on average scored 63 runs in the first eight overs this season. Their openers have often attacked the opponent bowlers early in the innings. We predict Gloucestershire to score over 62.5 runs in the first eight overs against Middlesex.
Gloucestershire to score over 12.5 fours in the match
Gloucestershire on average scored 14.5 fours per match in their last four matches. We predict Gloucestershire to comfortably score over 12.5 fours against Middlesex.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Top Batters
Ben Charlesworth to be the top batter for Gloucestershire
Ben Charlesworth has been one of the most consistent run scorers for Gloucestershire this season. He has amassed 132 runs in four innings including a match-winning fifty. We back Charlesworth to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Gloucestershire against Middlesex.
Steven Eskinazi to be the top batter for Middlesex.
The captain of Middlesex is the lone batsman to score over 150 runs in the season. Eskinazi has scored 163 runs in five matches. The last time he played against Gloucestershire he scored 54 runs in 38 balls. We back Eskinazi to be the top batter for Middlesex against Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers
David Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire
Payne is off to a great start to the season. He has been the strike bowler of the team. In the previous match, he picked up match-winning figures of 3/21. Payne has picked up eight wickets in five matches. We back Payne to continue his good run of form and be the lead bowler for Gloucestershire.
Blake Cullen to be the top bowler for Middlesex
Blake Cullen has been the most economical bowler for Middlesex. He has been the standout performer for Middlesex. Cullen has picked up six wickets in five matches. We predict Cullen to pick more than two wickets against Gloucestershire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire are the favourites to win the match against Middlesex. Gloucestershire has turned their season around with two wins in three matches. The bowling attack looks much better and more lethal in the last three matches. The batting unit has started performing consistently and overall Gloucestershire's side is more balanced than Middlesex's. The recent form of Gloucestershire against Middlesex goes in their favour. We strongly predict Gloucestershire to emerge victorious against Middlesex.
- Gloucestershire is to win the match @ 1.78
- Middlesex to win the match @ 2.03