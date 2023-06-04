Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction GLO 55 % Chance of Winning MID 45 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Middlesex will lock horns in Match 49 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, Bristol, on Friday, June 4, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 pm IST.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

After two early setbacks to kick start their campaign Gloucestershire finally found their groove winning two of their last three matches, the latest being one of the biggest upset wins over one of the most dominant teams in the South Group. Gloucestershire did the unthinkable as they defeated Surrey by two wickets in a closely fought contest on Friday. Opting to bowl first, Gloucestershire bowlers were on target restricting Surrey to 124/9 and then chasing down the target in 19.1 overs. With the win, Gloucestershire climbed up to 5th spot on the points table with 4 points.

Middlesex continue their bad run of form losing five matches in a row and are winless in the tournament. In their previous match, Middlesex lost to Somerset by nine wickets. Batting first Middlesex's batting unit failed to put up a competitive total as they ended up with a below-par total of 136. Somerset openers took the attack to Middlesex bowlers chasing down the target in 13.3 overs. Ryan Higgins was the most economical bowler going at three runs per over, the rest of the bowlers were taken to the cleaners. With the loss, Middlesex hangs at the bottom of the points table in South Group.

Gloucestershire remained undefeated against Middlesex last season and they would like to continue their dominance against Middlesex, while Middlesex will be aiming to register their first win of the season. In the first fixture this season Gloucestershire defeated Middlesex by 2 runs.

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning: 55%

Middlesex Chance of Winning: 45 %

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Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Steven Eskinazi is in good form despite his team losing back-to-back matches. Eskinazi has amassed a total of 163 runs in five matches in the season. We back Eskinazi to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.89 odds against Gloucestershire. Grant Roelfson’s power-hitting has paved the way for Gloucestershire to emerge victorious in their last encounter. Roelfson set the tone for the innings scoring 21 runs in the last game for Gloucestershire. Roelfson has scored 92 runs in five matches. We back Roelfson to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.88 odds against Middlesex.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

In 43 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 26 matches. The average first innings score at County Ground, Bristol is 165 runs. We back the team winning the toss to bowl first. In the previous game played at this venue, Gloucestershire chased down 125 runs against Surrey.

Weather Report

The temperature at County Ground, Bristol on Sunday is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius and 49% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. It is going to be a bright sunny day with no clouds as per the weather forecast.

Gloucestershire Players List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Danny Lamb, Graeme van Buuren, Matthew Taylor, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Will Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, James Bracey, Tom Lace, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, David Payne.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grant Roelofsen Batsman Chris Dent Batsman Miles Hammond Batsman Oliver Price Batsman Jack Taylor © All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth All-rounder Marchanth de Lange Bowler Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

After two early losses, Gloucestershire finally found a winning strategy as they won two of their last three matches. The credit goes to their bowling attack for restricting opponent teams to low totals and backing their batting unit to chase down the targets. The major concern for Gloucestershire is the form of their top-order batsman. They have been inconsistent and struggled to score runs.

Middlesex Players List

Steven Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, John Simpson, Thilan Walallawatia, Toby Roland Jones, Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Robbie White.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steven Eskinazi © Batsman Joe Cracknell Wicket-Keeper Max Holden Batsman Pieter Malan Batsman Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Batsman Luke Hollman All-rounder Martin Andersson Bowler Nathan Fernandes Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex is on a five-match losing streak. The major concern has been their bowling attack. Their bowlers have conceded more runs. The top batsmen have been scoring consistently but the lack of support from the middle order has resulted in Middlesex failing to close out games.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record

Both Gloucestershire and Middlesex clashed in 19 T20 matches. Gloucestershire holds a record of 16-3 against Middlesex. Out of the 16 wins against Middlesex, Gloucestershire won seven matches batting first and nine matches batting 2nd, While Middlesex won two matches batting first and one match batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Gloucestershire won four matches, while Middlesex won one match.

Total Matches Played: 19 matches

Gloucestershire Won: 16 matches

Middlesex Won: 3 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to score over 61.5 runs in the first eight overs

Gloucestershire on average scored 63 runs in the first eight overs this season. Their openers have often attacked the opponent bowlers early in the innings. We predict Gloucestershire to score over 62.5 runs in the first eight overs against Middlesex.

Gloucestershire to score over 12.5 fours in the match

Gloucestershire on average scored 14.5 fours per match in their last four matches. We predict Gloucestershire to comfortably score over 12.5 fours against Middlesex.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Top Batters

Ben Charlesworth to be the top batter for Gloucestershire

Ben Charlesworth has been one of the most consistent run scorers for Gloucestershire this season. He has amassed 132 runs in four innings including a match-winning fifty. We back Charlesworth to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Gloucestershire against Middlesex.

Steven Eskinazi to be the top batter for Middlesex.

The captain of Middlesex is the lone batsman to score over 150 runs in the season. Eskinazi has scored 163 runs in five matches. The last time he played against Gloucestershire he scored 54 runs in 38 balls. We back Eskinazi to be the top batter for Middlesex against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

David Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

Payne is off to a great start to the season. He has been the strike bowler of the team. In the previous match, he picked up match-winning figures of 3/21. Payne has picked up eight wickets in five matches. We back Payne to continue his good run of form and be the lead bowler for Gloucestershire.

Blake Cullen to be the top bowler for Middlesex

Blake Cullen has been the most economical bowler for Middlesex. He has been the standout performer for Middlesex. Cullen has picked up six wickets in five matches. We predict Cullen to pick more than two wickets against Gloucestershire.