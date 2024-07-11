Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction GLO 68 % Chance of Winning MID 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.482 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Middlesex are scheduled to meet in the Vitality Blast on July 11, 2024. The clash will be staged at College Ground, Cheltenham, at 9:30 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire have put themselves in the middle of the action and have a real chance of qualifying beyond the group stage. They took down Somerset in their previous match even though they had a mammoth task of chasing down 194 runs. Miles Hammond, Beau Webster and James Bracey were the top scorers as they added 42, 39 and 31 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. The team’s collective effort paid off big time with a five-wicket victory in the bag to put them on par with the other top teams.

Middlesex cannot seem to catch a break from the string of bad luck they have faced this season as their last match against Hampshire was abandoned which makes it their third forsaken match this year. This is not to say that the rest of their season has been hunky-dory since they have precisely one win to their credit. In their last completed game against Surrey, the latter amassed 185 runs while batting first and made sure Middlesex did not stand a chance of chasing it down. Middlesex’s batters were absolutely dismal and had to settle for a score of 129 by the end of 20 overs, leading to a 56-run defeat.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 68%

Middlesex chance of winning - 32%

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Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal

Cameron Bancroft has put a strain on Gloucestershire’s opening wicket with a fair share of struggles compared to his partner, Miles Hammond, who is much more stable in his form. However, Bancroft is due for a big showing and as the second highest run-getter for the team, it should not be too difficult for him to pull together against an unsteady Middlesex. In the previous five matches, the pair have collaborated for 22, 29, 29, 8 and 119 runs. The openers are set to tackle Middlesex’s bowlers with relative ease.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gloucestershire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

College Ground in Cheltenham hosted one game this season between Kent and Gloucestershire which ended up being affected by the rain. Kent posted 150 runs on the board but Gloucestershire were 29/2 by the end of five overs when a washout prevented the game from continuing. Kent won by batting first via the D/L method but the strategy was not of their choosing. Fielding first has resulted in six T20I victories here while teams batting first are close with five wins. The toss winner of the next game is expected to chase.

Weather Report

There is a lowly 10% chance of precipitation at Cheltenham with the temperature reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Jack Taylor (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have won four out of their last five matches and are making a charge up the standings. They seem to be rather invincible at this juncture.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Max Holden Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex are entirely out of form and there is absolutely no way of salvaging the soup they have landed in.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire are entirely out of Middlesex’s reach in their head-to-head tally with a whopping 17 wins while Middlesex have managed a measly three runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 22

Gloucestershire - 17

Middlesex - 3

Tie - 1

No Result - 1

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex have skipper Stephen Eskinazi as a constant on the opening front but his partners fluctuate between Martin Andersson and Max Holden. Nevertheless, they have not lost out on performance by making these changes since they have obtained steady yields of 32, 35 and 12 runs in the previous three games. Interestingly, Gloucestershire have beaten them in this aspect with a much more remarkable consistency, having added 22, 29 and 29 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft have a knack for opening with a bang and it is expected that they will bounce back into shape as they take on Middlesex.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex T20 College Ground, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.661 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond was just short of his second half-century this season against Somerset in the last outing. He scored 42 runs and emerged as the top scorer for Gloucestershire in the match. He also leads their run charts with 296 runs in ten innings and an average of 32.88. He is absolutely the player to rely on against Middlesex.

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden was out on a golden duck against Surrey in their last completed game but still has a sizable gap over the rest of the batters with 176 runs in eight innings. Despite the unfortunate outcome in that match, he cannot be kept at bay for long and will be expected to wreak havoc on Gloucestershire once he gets a chance to bed in.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

David Payne is Gloucestershire’s most valuable bowler with 18 wickets in ten innings so far with an average of 14.72. In his four overs against Somerset last time around, he had a single wicket to his credit but managed to keep the runs to a minimum with an economy rate of 8.25. He is endorsed to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman is twofold better than the second highest wicket-taker from Middlesex and stands at the top with 14 wickets in seven innings. His spell against Surrey was truly a commendable feat since he managed to give the opposition a hellish time by conceding 16 runs in four overs, giving him an economy rate of 4.00. Moreover, he achieved his first fifer of the season in that game and remains a steady, consistent player to depend on.