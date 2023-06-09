Gloucestershire vs Somerset Match Prediction GLO 35 % Chance of Winning SOM 65 % Bet Now! On June 9, at 11:00 P.M IST, Bristol will host the first encounter of the season between Gloucestershire and Somerset. Somerset will be eager to maintain their remarkable streak of outstanding performances, while Gloucestershire will have concerns regarding their position on the points table.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire faces an uphill battle in their upcoming game, considering their track record against Somerset, having suffered defeat in four out of their last five encounters. With three victories under their belt, Gloucestershire will be determined to secure a crucial fourth win to avoid lagging behind in the standings. On the other hand, Somerset seems to be riding an unstoppable wave of success. They have seamlessly carried their momentum from the previous season into the current one, leaving an indelible mark with a flawless record of six wins in their first six matches. Despite the setback they faced against Hampshire in their latest fixture, Somerset has found the perfect alignment of factors, making them clear favourites as they head into their upcoming match.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 35%

Somerset chance of winning - 65%

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Gloucestershire vs Somerset Betting Tips

At the beginning of their campaign this season, Gloucestershire experienced back-to-back losses. However, they have managed to turn things around and have won three out of the six matches played so far. Their most recent achievement includes consecutive victories against Middlesex and Surrey. Up until now, Gloucestershire has not displayed any significant signs of struggle. It is worth noting that two of their three wins were against Middlesex, a team that has been performing poorly in the tournament. On the other hand, their triumph over Surrey was an impressive feat. Ben Charlesworth currently leads the team's run-scoring chart with 144 runs in five matches, while Oliver Price and Miles Hammond have also contributed significantly. In the bowling department, David Payne and Oliver Price have been standout performers, claiming ten and nine wickets respectively.

In their first six matches of the season, Somerset has showcased an outstanding winning streak. They currently appear to be in an incredibly strong form, making them a formidable opponent. Their result against Hampshire marked the end of their winning streak. Nevertheless, Somerset has executed their game plan flawlessly. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, their wicket-keeper batsman, stands as the leading run scorer for the team with an impressive tally of 256 runs. Additionally, Tom Banton and Tom Abell have also delivered commendable performances. Somerset's bowling unit features exceptional players like Ben Green and Matt Henry, who have been superb with sixteen and eleven wickets respectively.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at Gloucestershire's home ground, County Ground in Bristol. This venue has witnessed 41 T20 matches so far, with an average first innings score of 166. Out of these matches, teams batting first have emerged victorious on 17 occasions, while teams batting second have won 24 times. These statistics indicate that teams may prefer to field first, increasing their chances of winning. As a result, the toss winners are expected to make the same choice.

Weather Report

On the day of the match in Bristol, the weather forecast predicts partly cloudy skies. There is a minimal chance of rain, and the temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (c), Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Zafar Gohar All-rounder Jack Taylor (C) Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Danny Lamb Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has displayed a degree of inconsistency in their results thus far. After suffering two initial defeats, they are on a streak of two consecutive victories. It is worth noting that two of their three wins were against a struggling Middlesex team, while the other victory came against Surrey. Currently, Gloucestershire appears to have gained control over their momentum and will be aiming to build upon their recent successes.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Wicker-keeper Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset is undoubtedly the better team right now, given that they won six games in a row. They have been flawless from the beginning of the tournament, with the exception of their match against Hampshire, where they were unable to chase down a target of 179 and lost by just six runs.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Out of their last five encounters, Somerset has emerged victorious in four of them. Over the years, Somerset has displayed a notable level of dominance over Gloucestershire, giving them an advantage in their T20 history.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 38

Gloucestershire - 14

Somerset - 17

No Result/Abandoned - 7

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Best Batters

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form this season, scoring 134 runs in the tournament. He is among the top run scorers for his team and showcased his skills with a solid 46 runs against Middlesex in the last match. Anticipations are high for him to continue performing at this level and make an impact against Somerset.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Somerset’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman has showcased outstanding form, amassing a remarkable tally of 256 runs in only seven matches. This impressive feat, coupled with an impressive strike rate of 175.34, sets high expectations for a sensational innings from him in the upcoming match.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

David Payne currently leads Gloucestershire's bowling attack as their top wicket-taker, having claimed ten wickets in six matches. In their recent clash against Middlesex, he delivered an exceptional performance, taking two wickets in just four overs with an impressive economy rate of 5.25. With such remarkable form, he is anticipated to continue being their key bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

With 16 wickets in seven matches, Green is a clear choice to be Somerset's top bowler in the next fixture. He currently holds the position of the highest wicket-taker in the entire tournament. In their match against Essex, Green showcased his prowess by claiming three wickets in just four overs, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.00.