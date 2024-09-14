Gloucestershire vs Somerset Match Prediction SOM 45 % Chance of Winning GLO 55 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Somerset will clash in the final of the 2024 Vitality Blast. The game,much like the two semi finals, will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on September 14, 2024. The game is slated to begin at 11:15 PM IST.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire had the most topsy turvy campaign in the 2024 Blast. A win in their opener against Essex was quickly followed by three losses. Needing a win against Surrey, all they could manage was a tied game where David Payne claimed two wickets and a run out in the last over to share the spoils. That game reignited the campaign as a three match win streak was halted by a DLS game that ended in a loss. A win followed by two losses seemed to mark the end of their playoff hopes but three huge wins at the fag end ensured they edged out Essex for the final playoff spot on NRR.

Somerset had a very up and down campaign in the 2024 Blast where they eventually finished 3rd in the South Group. The team started by winning five of their first seven games and looked well placed to finish in the playoffs. However, a three game losing streak saw many lose faith in the side from the South West. They managed to silence all critics by winning four off the last five before thrashing Group leaders Surrey in the semi finals.

Somerset’s chance of winning: 45%

Gloucestershire’s chance of winning: 55%

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Gloucestershire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Batery)

Somerset have rode their luck in the competition this year and their wins have directly come from the efforts of their opening pair. Tom Banton and Will Smeed managed to score 81, 34, 40 & 10 runs for the opening partnership in the last four games of the group season. Smeed and Banton averaged at cool 25.20 & 46.81 respectively going into the final day. So why are we going for an under on this? Well, no Tom Banton. With the Englishman not present, the team got a 0 for an opening partnership to begin with in the semis.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Edgbaston has been a fast bowler’s dream this season and early wickets have been aplenty due to the swinging conditions on offer in Birmingham. But all is not bad on the batting front as batters who have managed to see out the early onslaught, have runs in their kitty to show for it. The two semi finals showed the team that batter second secured easy wins so expect the same to continue for the final.

Weather Report

The weather in Birmingham will witness some cloudy skies but there should be no interruptions in the game.

Gloucestershire Player List

Archie Bailey, Miles Hammond, Joe Phillips, Ollie Price, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Tommy Boorman, Edward Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Shaw, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Charlie Tear, Chris Dent, Zaman Shafi, Tom Smith, Ben Charlesworth, Beau Webster, Marchant de Lange, Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Tom Price, James Bracey, David Payne, Zaman Akhter

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Price All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Jack Taylor (c) All-rounder Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Ben Charlesworth Batter

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire did the double over Somerset in the group stage and will come into this game on the back of four game winning streak. Their win against Sussex in the semi final was a piece of art and Somerset will be wary of the side in red hot form.

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Rew, Kasey Aldridge, Riley Meredith, Ben Green, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Alfie Ogborne, Matt Renshaw, Andrew Umeed, JT Langridge, Josh Davey, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Abell, Fin Hill, Tom Lammonby, Migael Pretorius, George Thomas, Josh Thomas, Lewis Gregory, Will Smeed, Sean Dickson

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis Gregory © All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder George Thomas Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Craig Overton Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset come into this one with four wins in their last five games as well. Their win against table toppers Surrey did not come as a huge surprise to most fans in English cricket as they had managed to win their last head to head match up in early July.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

Somerset came into the season having won five in a row against Gloucestershire. However, two back to back losses has seen the result look a little more balanced.

Gloucestershire won- 2

Somerset won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Gloucestershire’s last game came against Sussex in the semi final of the Blast. Bowling first, Gloucestershire managed to restrict their opponents to a mere 35 runs at the cost of four wickets thanks to David Payne. The carnage did not stop there as wickets at regular intervals meant that Sussex folded for a mere 106 in just 18.1 overs. In reply, Miles Hammond departed early but Cam Bancroft and James Bracey ensured the game was a walk in the park with the latter finishing the game with a six.

Somerset had a different route to the final as even when a 26 run opening partnership was broken by Davey, Dom Sibley and Ollie Pope ensured that the score would reach 68 before another wicket fell. However, post that only Burns and Evans were able to breach the 10-run mark as Surrey limped to 153 in their allotted 20 overs. In the absence of Banton, Smeed and Kohler-Cadmore both departed for ducks before Tom Abell followed suit with just seven runs in his kitty. James Rew and Sean Dickson though calmed the nerves with a massive 144 run partnership to book the side a place in the final.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Cam Bancroft has been in terrific form this season Not only has he amassed close to 500 runs, he had a composed 39 in the semi final that quite easily put an end to any hopes that Sussex harboured.

Sean Dickson to be Somerset's top batter

While Tom Banton has by far the best batter in the Somerset team, his absence in the semi final has meant we will choose Sean Dickson as our top pick. With 333 runs at an average of 37, Dickson has been great for Somerset and his match winning 78 in the semi final tilts the scales in his favor.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

How scary has Payne been in the T20 Blast! 30 wickets in 16 games is as impressive has statlines get in T20 cricket. To give you some context on how scary this guy is, Sussex decided to play him out scoring just nine runs in his four overs in the semi finals.

Lewis Gregory to be the top bowler for Somerset

Lewis Gregory has been quite excellent for Somerset when the team have needed him. 17 wickets in 13 games might not look impressive after reading about Payne’s exploits but three wickets in back to back games - the second three-fer came in the semis - has him truly showcasing his best when it matters the most.