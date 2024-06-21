Gloucestershire vs Somerset Match Prediction GLO 37 % Chance of Winning SOM 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.503 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Vitality Blast 2024 will see Somerset and Gloucestershire colliding in the 67th game of the tournament. The match will be hosted at County Ground, Bristol on June 21, 2024. The game will commence from 11:00 PM IST.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire are having a dismal season in the competition. The team is placed at the 5th place of the South Group table. They have won three games and lost as many matches in the competition. The team has 7 points and a net run rate of 0.128. They are coming from a narrow win against Glamorgan in their last game.

Somerset are doing very well in the competition. The team is coming from a stellar win against Glamorgan in the last game. They are placed second in the South Group table with five wins and two losses in the competition. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 1.654. The team has good momentum and will be looking for a win in the next game.

Somerset's chance of winning: 63%

Gloucestershire’s chance of winning: 37%

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Gloucestershire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Somerset are having a strong campaign in the competition. The team has won their last game. They feature a strong batting order starting with their opening batsmen. Will Smeed and Tom Banton open for the team and average at 33.57 & 25.33 respectively in the competition. The team scored 25, 3, 11 & 38 runs before their first dismissal. Somerset had a few setbacks but will be going in strong in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Bristol offers an ideal pitch for batsmen. They enjoy playing here as the surface allows for easy scoring of runs. It is considered one of the top batting pitches in England. Conversely, bowlers find it challenging as the pitch does not offer much assistance. The ball comes onto the bat smoothly, creating perfect conditions for high-scoring innings. The toss winning team will be looking to bat here first.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 19°C on the first day of the game. The skies will remain cloudy. There is no prediction of rain.

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton, Archie Vaughan, Jake Ball, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Rew, Kasey Aldridge, Riley Meredith, Ben Green, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Alfie Ogborne, Matt Renshaw, Andrew Umeed, JT Langridge, Josh Davey, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Abell, Fin Hill, Tom Lammonby, Migael Pretorius, George Thomas, Josh Thomas, Lewis Gregory, Will Smeed, Sean Dickson

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (c) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Craig Overton Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have proven to be quite competitive in the season so far and their batting lineup. They are coming from a win against Glamorgan in the last game. The batters were incredible in the game and shall continue the same in the next game. The bowlers restricted Glamorgan at 85 runs to win the game by 108 runs.

Gloucestershire Player List

Archie Bailey, Miles Hammond, Joe Phillips, Ollie Price, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Tommy Boorman, Edward Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Shaw, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Charlie Tear, Chris Dent, Zaman Shafi, Tom Smith, Ben Charlesworth, Beau Webster, Marchant de Lange, Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Tom Price, James Bracey, David Payne, Zaman Akhter

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Jack Taylor (c) All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter Matt Taylor Bowler Merchant de Lange Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler David Payne Bowler

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire grabbed a narrow win in the last game by 2 wickets. They bowled very well in the game and were able to chase the target successfully. They will be up against Somerset, a much stronger team in the next game.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Somerset leads the tally by 5-0.

Somerset Won: 5

Gloucestershire Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Gloucestershire went against Glamorgan in their last outing. Winning the toss, Glamorgan chose to bat first in the game. Batting first, Glamorgan scored 140/6 in the game. The bowlers did a good job. Matt Taylor picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire were flustered a bit but managed to score past the target. They scored 142/8 in the game and won the match by 2 wickets. Jack Taylor was the top batter from the side with 70 runs.

Somerset has been leading a successful campaign in the competition. Glamorgan won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Somerset were incredible with the bat. They amassed 193/8 in the game. Will Smeed was the top batter from the side with 86 runs in the game. Craig Overton added 42 runs in the game. Somerset were confident with their total in the game. Their bowlers also did a fantastic job by taking out Gloucestershire batters one by one in the match. Gloucestershire were all out at 85 runs, losing the game by 108 runs. Somerset boosted their net run rate and delivered a clinical performance in the competition again.

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Gloucestershire vs Somerset Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Cameron Bancroft is the top batter from Gloucestershire in the competition. He has scored 208 runs in 7 games of the tournament. He averages at 34.66 in the tournament. He was dismissed for 3 runs in the last game. But the batter is highly skilled and will return strong with a heavy strike in the next game.

Will Smeed to be Somerset's top batter

Will Smeed has shown great competence in the competition for Somerset. He has scored 235 runs in 7 games of the competition and averages at 33.57. Smeed smashed 86 runs in the last game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

Matt Taylor is currently the top bowler of Gloucestershire. He has picked 16 wickets for the team in 6 games and maintains an economy rate of 6.69. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and looks in terrific form.

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s top bowler

Lewis Gregory is one of the top bowlers from Somerset. He has managed to take 8 wickets in 5 innings of the competition. He took 3 wickets for 11 runs in the last game. Looking at his form, he should bowl fiercely in the next game.