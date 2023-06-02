Gloucestershire vs Surrey Match Prediction GLO 32 % Chance of Winning SUR 68 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Surrey will lock horns in Match 41 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, Bristol, on Friday, June 2, with a scheduled start time of 11:15 pm IST.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Chance of Winning

It's been a disappointing start for Gloucestershire in the tournament, with only one win out of their first four matches. In their previous match, Gloucestershire suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Essex. Having set Essex a target of 195/7 while batting first, Gloucestershire couldn't defend it as their opponents successfully chased down the total in just 19.1 overs. In an impressive display of power hitting, Robin Das smashed 11 fours on his way to a rapid 33-ball 69 to help Essex gun down the target with relative ease. While Essex celebrated getting their season off to a great start, Gloucestershire's woes continued as they lost their third match in a row while attempting to defend a target in the tournament. With one victory and three defeats in four matches, Gloucestershire is currently positioned in 7th spot on the points table in the South Group.

Surrey are off a dominating start to the tournament winning three of the four matches that they have played so far. In their previous match, Surrey won the match by six-wickets against Hampshire. Bowling first Surrey restricted Hampshire to a mere 156/4 and followed that bowling performance with a similar one with the bat as they chased down the target in with more than an over to spare. Will Jacks scored a blazing knock of 83 runs in just 57 balls and a 22 ball 30 cameo from Jamie Smith powered Surrey to a comfortable victory. Following their victory against Hampshire, Surrey climbed to the 2nd position on the points table in the South Group and have put themselves in a great position to make the knockouts.

Surrey has maintained an unbeaten record against Gloucestershire in their last three T20 Blast encounters, indicating a high probability of them emerging victorious in the upcoming match.

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning: 32%

Surrey Chance of Winning: 68%

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Gloucestershire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Will Jacks has been in sensational form, amassing a remarkable 156 runs in four innings including his 83 against Hampshire in his previous match. Given his outstanding form, we predict Jacks to score more than 39.5 runs and with Parimatch offering odds of 1.83, it could potentially be a great return. On the other hand, Chris Dent has scored 99 runs in four innings, displaying his power-hitting abilities. Despite having to face Surrey's formidable bowling attack, Dent is expected to score over 22.5 runs - a punt you can make on Parimatch with odds of 1.86.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

In 42 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches, while the team batting second won 25 matches. The average first innings score at County Ground, Bristol is 165 runs. Gloucestershire lost three matches and won one match batting first. Surrey won two matches and lost one match batting first and won one match while batting second. Considering the record at this venue, the team winning the toss would prefer to bowl first and chase down a target.

Weather Report

The temperature at County Ground, Bristol on Friday is expected to be around 21 degree Celsius and 55% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Gloucestershire Players List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Danny Lamb, Greame van Buuren, Matthew Taylor, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Will Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, James Bracey, Tom Lace, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, David Payne.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grant Roelofsen Batsman Chris Dent Batsman Miles Hammond Batsman Oliver Price Batsman Jack Taylor © All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth All-rounder Marchanth de Lange Bowler Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire are struggling to win games this season. In the last five matches of the Vitality T20 Blast, they managed to win only two while losing three. The batting unit has displayed outstanding performances, but the bowling unit has faced challenges in defending scores above 160. The team's struggle to consistently close out matches has been a prominent aspect of their season so far.

Surrey Players List

Cameron Steel, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Lawes, Sunil Narine, BenFoakes (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Nick Kimber, Amar Vardi.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks All-rounder Laurie Evans Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-Keeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Chris Jordan © Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey are in a good run of form. In the last five matches of the Vitality T20 Blast, they emerged victorious in three encounters while facing defeat in two. Three of those wins have come in this season’s Blast which has propelled them up the standings. The exceptional performances from all-rounders Sam Curran, Tom Curran, and Sunil Narine have been instrumental in Surrey's strong position early in the season. Additionally, the impressive form of Will Jacks and Laurie Evans has contributed significantly to the team's success, aiding them in clinching victories.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Head-to-Head Record

Both Gloucestershire and Surrey clashed in 15 T20 matches. Surrey holds a record of 10- 5 against Gloucestershire. Out of the five wins against Surrey, Gloucestershire won three matches batting first and two matches batting 2nd, While Surrey won four matches batting first and six matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Surrey won three matches, while Gloucestershire won two matches.

Total Matches Played: 11 matches

Gloucestershire Won: 5 matches

Surrey Won: 10 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to score over 52.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.85 odds

Surrey, on average, have scored 52 runs in the first six overs in the tournament, while Gloucestershire bowlers on average conceded 63 runs in the first six overs in the tournament. Considering the form of Surrey’s top order we predict Surrey to score over 52 runs in the first six overs.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Batters

Ben Charlesworth to be the top batter for Gloucestershire

Ben Charlseworth is off to a great start to the tournament smashing two fifties in three innings. In the previous match, he scored 52 runs in 20 balls. Charlesworth has amassed a total of 121 runs in three matches. We predict Charlesworth to be the top batter for Gloucestershire against Surrey.

Will Jacks to be the top batter for Surrey

Will Jacks is having a phenomenal run at the top of the order for Surrey. Jacks has scored 156 runs in four matches in the tournament. In his previous match, he remained unbeaten on 83 runs against Hampshire. We predict Jacks to produce another match winning knock for Surrey.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Oliver Price to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

Oliver Price has been the stand out bowler for Gloucestershire. Price has been the strike bowler picking up seven wickets in four matches. The young off break bowler bowls with accuracy and produces wicket taking opportunities.

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey

Sunil Narine is having a great tournament. He has picked up seven wickets in four matches in the tournament. Narine bowls tight lines and lengths and controls the run flow in the middle overs. In his previous match Narine picked up one wicket bowling at an economy of 5.5.