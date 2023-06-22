Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction GLO 55 % Chance of Winning SUS 45 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Sussex will battle out in Match 100 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated South Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, Bristol, on Thursday, June 22, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Hampshire in their previous match. Bowling first Gloucestershire restricted Hampshire to 158 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Tom Smith bowled an economical spell of 6.5 picking up three wickets. The game was then reduced to nine overs with the target being 84 due to rain interruption. Gloucestershire chased down the target in 8.1 overs. Ben Wells’s fiery cameo of 43 runs in 22 balls supported by Ben Charlesworth’s 29-run innings in 15 balls powered Gloucestershire to their fourth win of the season. With the win, Gloucestershire climbed up to 7th place in the South Group with eight points in ten matches.

Sussex are coming off a disappointing loss against Kent in their previous match. Batting first Sussex scored 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Sussex skipper Ravi Bopara scored 53 runs in 39 balls. Sussex bowlers then failed to defend the target as Kent chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Tymal Mills was the most economical bowler for Sussex. Mills ended with match figures of 1/29 in four overs. With the loss Sussex dropped down to position in the South Group with six points in ten matches. They won three out of the ten matches they played in the season so far.

Both Gloucestershire and Sussex battle out for the first time in the season. Expect a competitive match with both teams in desperate need of wins.

Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 55%

Sussex’s chance of winning: 45%

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Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Michae Burgess has produced match-winning cameos for Gloucestershire. Burgess has scored 186 runs in ten matches. He can score runs at a fast pace in the final overs. We predict Burgess to score over 20.5 runs against Gloucestershire. Ben Charlesworth looks in great form, he is the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire in the season. He has accumulated 259 runs in nine matches. He scored 29* runs in the previous match. We predict Charlesworth to score over 27 runs against Sussex. Tom Clark scored 196 runs in 10 matches. Clark has been providing good starts for Sussex in the top order. We predict Tom Clark to score over 22.5 runs against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The surface at County Ground, Bristol is a bowler-friendly track with little assistance to the batsman. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the five matches played this season is 158 runs. Out of the five matches played at this venue the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second four matches. In 44 T20 domestic matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches. While the team bowling first won 27 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 164 runs.

Based on the recent results played at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature at County Ground, Bristol on Thursday, June 22 is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 61% humidity, 20% precipitation and strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Gloucestershire Players List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Danny Lamb, Graeme van Buuren, Matthew Taylor, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Will Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, James Bracey, Tom Lace, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, David Payne.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper Miles Hammond Batsman Graeme van Burren All-rounder Oliver Price Batsman Ben Wells Batsman Tom Price Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth All-rounder Matthew Taylor Bowler Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Danny Lamb Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire won two out of their last five matches in the competition. Gloucestershire needs to win their next four matches in the season to have a chance to make it to the quarterfinals. Gloucestershire won four out of the ten matches played in the season.

Sussex Players List

Ravi Bopara (Captain), Alistair Orr, Daniel Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), Oli Carter (wk), Tom Alsop (wk), Archie Lenham, Ari Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harrison Ward Batsman Tom Clark Batsman Oliver Carter Batsman Ravi Bopara (C) All-rounder Tom Alsop Batsman Michael Burgess Wicket- Keeper James Coles All-rounder George Garton Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Bradley Curie Bowler

Sussex Recent Form

Sussex is having a rough time in the season. In their last five matches, Sussex managed to win two matches and lost three matches. They won 30% of their matches in the season. Sussex are currently positioned 8th in the South Group with three wins in ten matches.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

Both Gloucestershire and Sussex clashed in 20 T20 matches. Gloucestershire holds a record of 09-11 against Sussex. Out of the 09 wins against Sussex, Gloucestershire won seven matches batting first and two matches batting 2nd, While Sussex won three matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Gloucestershire won four matches, while Kent won one match.

Total Matches Played: 20 matches

Gloucestershire Won: 9 matches

Sussex Won: 11 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to score over 47.5 runs @ 1.8

Gloucestershire on average scored 53 runs in the first six overs in their last five matches. Gloucestershire’s top-order batsman has been striking at more than 135 in the powerplay overs. They scored 55 runs in their previous match in the first six overs. We Predict Gloucestershire to score over 47 runs in the first six overs against Sussex.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Batters

Ben Charlesworth to be the top batter for Gloucestershire

Ben Charlesworth has scored 259 runs in nine matches in the season. He is the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire in the season. We predict Ben Charlesworth to be the top batter for Gloucestershire against Sussex.

Ravi Bopara to be top batter for Sussex

Ravi Bopara has accumulated 273 runs in nine matches in the season. Bopara has been the most reliable and consistent scorer for Sussex. We predict Bopara to be the top batter for Sussex against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

David Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

David Payne has been the strike bowler for Gloucestershire in the season. He has picked up 12 wickets in ten matches. Payne has picked up 26 wickets against Sussex. We predict Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire against Sussex.

Tymal Mills to be top bowler for Sussex

Tymal Mills has been the strike bowler for Sussex in the season. Mills has been deceptive in the death overs bagging wickets. Mills has picked up 16 wickets in nine matches in the season. We predict Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex against Gloucestershire.