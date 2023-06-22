Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction
GLO
55%
Chance of Winning
SUS
45%
T20
County Ground
Facts
- Tom Smith has picked up 15 wickets against Sussex.
- Miles Hammond has scored 212 runs in ten matches in the season.
- Ollie Price has picked up ten wickets and scored 141 runs in ten matches in the season.
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning
Gloucestershire are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Hampshire in their previous match. Bowling first Gloucestershire restricted Hampshire to 158 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Tom Smith bowled an economical spell of 6.5 picking up three wickets. The game was then reduced to nine overs with the target being 84 due to rain interruption. Gloucestershire chased down the target in 8.1 overs. Ben Wells’s fiery cameo of 43 runs in 22 balls supported by Ben Charlesworth’s 29-run innings in 15 balls powered Gloucestershire to their fourth win of the season. With the win, Gloucestershire climbed up to 7th place in the South Group with eight points in ten matches.
Sussex are coming off a disappointing loss against Kent in their previous match. Batting first Sussex scored 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Sussex skipper Ravi Bopara scored 53 runs in 39 balls. Sussex bowlers then failed to defend the target as Kent chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Tymal Mills was the most economical bowler for Sussex. Mills ended with match figures of 1/29 in four overs. With the loss Sussex dropped down to position in the South Group with six points in ten matches. They won three out of the ten matches they played in the season so far.
Both Gloucestershire and Sussex battle out for the first time in the season. Expect a competitive match with both teams in desperate need of wins.
Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 55%
Sussex’s chance of winning: 45%
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips
Michae Burgess has produced match-winning cameos for Gloucestershire. Burgess has scored 186 runs in ten matches. He can score runs at a fast pace in the final overs. We predict Burgess to score over 20.5 runs against Gloucestershire. Ben Charlesworth looks in great form, he is the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire in the season. He has accumulated 259 runs in nine matches. He scored 29* runs in the previous match. We predict Charlesworth to score over 27 runs against Sussex. Tom Clark scored 196 runs in 10 matches. Clark has been providing good starts for Sussex in the top order. We predict Tom Clark to score over 22.5 runs against Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction
The surface at County Ground, Bristol is a bowler-friendly track with little assistance to the batsman. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the five matches played this season is 158 runs. Out of the five matches played at this venue the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second four matches. In 44 T20 domestic matches played at this venue the team batting first won 17 matches. While the team bowling first won 27 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 164 runs.
Based on the recent results played at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
The temperature at County Ground, Bristol on Thursday, June 22 is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 61% humidity, 20% precipitation and strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Gloucestershire Players List
Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Danny Lamb, Graeme van Buuren, Matthew Taylor, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Will Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Grant Roelofsen, James Bracey, Tom Lace, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, David Payne.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batsman
|
Graeme van Burren
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Price
|
Batsman
|
Ben Wells
|
Batsman
|
Tom Price
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Danny Lamb
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Recent Form
Gloucestershire won two out of their last five matches in the competition. Gloucestershire needs to win their next four matches in the season to have a chance to make it to the quarterfinals. Gloucestershire won four out of the ten matches played in the season.
Sussex Players List
Ravi Bopara (Captain), Alistair Orr, Daniel Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), Oli Carter (wk), Tom Alsop (wk), Archie Lenham, Ari Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Harrison Ward
|
Batsman
|
Tom Clark
|
Batsman
|
Oliver Carter
|
Batsman
|
Ravi Bopara (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batsman
|
Michael Burgess
|
Wicket- Keeper
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
George Garton
|
Bowler
|
Aristides Karvelas
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
|
Bradley Curie
|
Bowler
Sussex Recent Form
Sussex is having a rough time in the season. In their last five matches, Sussex managed to win two matches and lost three matches. They won 30% of their matches in the season. Sussex are currently positioned 8th in the South Group with three wins in ten matches.
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record
Both Gloucestershire and Sussex clashed in 20 T20 matches. Gloucestershire holds a record of 09-11 against Sussex. Out of the 09 wins against Sussex, Gloucestershire won seven matches batting first and two matches batting 2nd, While Sussex won three matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Gloucestershire won four matches, while Kent won one match.
- Total Matches Played: 20 matches
- Gloucestershire Won: 9 matches
- Sussex Won: 11 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to score over 47.5 runs @ 1.8
Gloucestershire on average scored 53 runs in the first six overs in their last five matches. Gloucestershire’s top-order batsman has been striking at more than 135 in the powerplay overs. They scored 55 runs in their previous match in the first six overs. We Predict Gloucestershire to score over 47 runs in the first six overs against Sussex.
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Batters
Ben Charlesworth to be the top batter for Gloucestershire
Ben Charlesworth has scored 259 runs in nine matches in the season. He is the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire in the season. We predict Ben Charlesworth to be the top batter for Gloucestershire against Sussex.
Ravi Bopara to be top batter for Sussex
Ravi Bopara has accumulated 273 runs in nine matches in the season. Bopara has been the most reliable and consistent scorer for Sussex. We predict Bopara to be the top batter for Sussex against Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Bowlers
David Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire
David Payne has been the strike bowler for Gloucestershire in the season. He has picked up 12 wickets in ten matches. Payne has picked up 26 wickets against Sussex. We predict Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire against Sussex.
Tymal Mills to be top bowler for Sussex
Tymal Mills has been the strike bowler for Sussex in the season. Mills has been deceptive in the death overs bagging wickets. Mills has picked up 16 wickets in nine matches in the season. We predict Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex against Gloucestershire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Gloucestershire
The match-up between Gloucestershire and Sussex is expected to be an even contest with both teams looking for wins as we head towards the qualifying stages of the season. Gloucestershire won two out of their last five matches. They have been in decent form and lost close games. Gloucestershire won their last three matches against Sussex. Their bowling attack looks far better than Sussex’s bowling lineup. Sussex's batting unit has been inconsistent throughout the competition. The battle between Gloucestershire’s bowlers and Sussex’s batsmen will be an interesting one and could decide the outcome of the match. We predict Gloucestershire to edge past Sussex and register their fifth win of the season.
Gloucestershire to win the match @ 1.73
Sussex to win the match @ 2.10Bet Now!